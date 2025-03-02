"He is literally an angel" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope delivers handwritten letters to reporters attending his HOTS concert in Seoul

On March 2, 2025, JTBC reported that BTS' j-hope delivered handwritten letters to reporters attending his concerts at KSPO Dome in Seoul. All reporters covering the Seoul concerts from February 28 until March 2, 2025, received personalized handwritten letters from the artist.

In these letters, he tended to express his utmost gratitude for their good work in bringing his music and message to the world. Fans praised the gesture as it is uncommon to see an artist write dozens of letters by himself to give to the journalists.

As per JTBC's translation, the Grammy-nominated rapper wrote:

"Hello. This is J-Hope of BTS. I'm happy to greet you with a concert after a long time! Thank you for coming to see me despite your busy schedule. I'd like to thank you again for shining the light on my last concert in Seoul and the start of my world tour."

j-hope stated that he would be delighted if the journalists could cheer him on as he embarked on his first-ever solo world tour.

"I think I would be happy if you could learn more about me as a person called j-hope through this concert and show affection for me. The world tour 'Hope on the Stage' will continue! I would be grateful if you could always cheer me on on my journey. Please show lots of love for my new song that will be released on March 7!"

BTS ARMY took to X, Instagram, and other online forums to express their pride in j-hope's thoughtful gesture. One fan wrote on X:

"He is literally an angel"

Many other fans hailed the ARSON rapper-songwriter as an "angel" for his thoughtful gesture.

"A handwriting letter...He is an angel... I love him sooo much....!!!" a fan wrote.

"HANDWRITTEN LETTER?!! IN THE WORLD OF BOYS THEY'RE (BTS) GENTLEMEN," another fan wrote.

"This is so sweet !!!!" another fan added.

More netizens chimed in with similar reactions.

"A handwritten letter. The care he puts into everything," a fan commented.

"A handwritten letter? someone’s been hanging around namjoon too much," another fan added.

More details about BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE concert dates

After wrapping up his opening HOPE ON THE STAGE segment in Seoul from February 28 to March 2, j-hope will head to North America. His first show will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, followed by Chicago's Allstate Arena.

The tour will span across 31 cities, including Bangkok, Macau, Mexico, Jakarta, and more.

Here are the dates of the upcoming shows from j-hope's tour itinerary:

Brooklyn, New York, USA:

March 13, 2025 – Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Barclays Center

Chicago, Illinois, USA:

March 17, 2025 – Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Allstate Arena

Mexico City, Mexico:

March 22, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

San Antonio, Texas, USA:

March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

Oakland, California, USA:

March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena

Los Angeles, California, USA:

April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium

Manila, The Philippines:

April 12, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

Kallang, Singapore:

April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

Bangkok, Thailand:

May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena

Macau, China:

May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

BTS' j-hope is set to release a new digital single titled Sweet Dreams, featuring American R&B singer Miguel, on March 7, 2025, at 2 pm KST.

