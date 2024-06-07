Top 5 K-drama characters that gave us Second Lead Syndrome

The Second Lead Syndrome is one of the most popular yet heartbreaking concepts of Korean dramas, where the community starts shipping the female lead with the second male protagonist instead of rooting for the main lead. While the female lead is destined to end up with the main lead, viewers keep wishing for a miracle for the second male lead.

Ad

Second male leads in Korean dramas have often overshadowed the male lead, as seen in shows like Start-Up, True Beauty, Nevertheless, and others. The Second Lead Syndrome usually begins with a love triangle trope where the second male lead may be a close colleague, childhood friend, or long-time admirer of the female lead. He quickly wins over viewers' hearts with his attractive personality, rooting for him despite knowing the likely outcome.

Ad

Trending

Top 5 characters that gave viewers Second Lead Syndrome in K-dramas: Kim Seon-ho, Song Kang, Hwang In-youp, and others

1) Kim Seon-ho as Han Ji-pyeong (Start-Up)

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

Kim Seon-ho portrayed the character of Han Ji-pyeong in Start-Up. He acted as the childhood friend of the female lead, Dal-mi (played by Suzy), and a genius investor. Despite being Dal-mi's first love and sharing comforting letters with her during their teen years, Han Ji-pyeong failed to confess his love to her at the right time. He was nicknamed a Good Boy due to his personality in the drama.

Ad

Although he was a tough guy, he instantly melted in the presence of Dal-mi and helped build her career successfully. However, he did not end up with Dal-mi, which sparked a massive Second Lead Syndrome among the K-drama community. Fans kept wishing for a happy ending for Han Ji-pyeong, where he would find a significant other.

2) Chae Jong-hyeop as Yang Do-hyeok (Nevertheless)

Ad

Chae Jong-hyeop played the character of a green flag, Yang Do-hyeok, in the Netflix series Neverthless. He was the childhood friend and one-sided lover of the female lead, Nabi (played by Han So-hee). Nicknamed "Potato Boy" on social media, viewers rooted for Do-hyeok and shipped him with Nabi, wishing for a happy ending.

However, Nabi, being blinded by her love for a playboy, Park Jae-eon (played by Song Kang), ignored all the green signals delivered by Do-hyeok through his affectionate gestures and words. As a result, the K-drama community once again experienced heartbreak and severe Second Lead Syndrome, which divided the internet into Team Butterfly and Team Potato.

Ad

3) Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh (Love Alarm season 1 and 2)

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

Song Kang portrayed Hwang Sun-oh in Love Alarm seasons 1 and 2. While he had a beautiful relationship with the female lead, Jojo (played by Kim So-hyun), in the first season, they broke up by the end of the series. As their high school relationship ended, it created waves of sadness among viewers. When the series returned with season 2, fans hoped for their reunion.

Unfortunately, Jojo ended up in a relationship with Sun-oh's childhood best friend, Lee Hye-yeong (played by Jung Ga-ram), making viewers furious about her decision, after she left Sun-oh without any explanation. However, the K-drama community felt a sense of relief when another female lead, Yook-jo (played by Kim Si-eun), reached out to Sun-oh, and they agreed to stay together as a couple.

Ad

Even though Sun-oh was unable to ring Yook-jo's love alarm, the duo embraced each other, promising to start a new life together. Despite the ending, the K-drama community still feels pangs of Second Lead Syndrome given by Song Kang.

4) Hwang In-youp as Han Seo-jun (True Beauty)

Featuring Hwang In-youp as Han Seo-jun in True Beauty (Image via X@CJndrama)

Where to watch: Viki, Prime Video, Netflix, and Apple TV

Ad

The concept of Second Lead Syndrome would be incomplete without mentioning Hwang In-youp's character, Han Seo-jun, from True Beauty, which divided the internet in 2021 between two teams, #TeamSeojun and #TeamSuho. Hwang In-youp portrayed Han Seo-jun, a tough and seemingly bad boy who had a soft corner for the female lead, Ju-kyung (played by Mun Ka-young).

Han Seo-jun was always there for Ju-kyung as a loyal friend, whether it was wiping her tears when she was crying for Suho or celebrating her birthday when Suho went abroad. He became an idol crush of every K-drama viewer and even prevented drunken Ju-kyung from kissing him, showcasing gentlemanly behavior. However, by the end of the drama, he gave Ju-kyung a cordial hug and compelled her to go to Suho. Subsequently, he sobbed alone at the stairs.

Ad

The scene where Seo-jun cried like a baby went viral on social media, pulling at the heartstrings of viewers who wished for his happy ending but instead experienced their worst Second Lead Syndrome.

5) Kim Hyun-joong as Yoon Ji-hoo (Boys Over Flowers)

Featuring Kim Hyun-joong (Image via Instagram/@hyunjoong860606)

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Tubi, AsianCrush, Hulu, Viki, and others

Ad

The Second Lead Syndrome in the K-drama world began with Kim Hyun-joong's portrayal of Yoon Ji-hoo in the classic series Boys Over Flowers. Despite his perfect features, gentlemanly manner, and calm personality, the female lead, Jan-di (played by Gu Hye-seon), eventually left him. Though Jan-di initially fell in love with Ji-hoo at first sight and the two spent some time together, their relationship did not last.

Ji-hoo realized that Jan-di was in love with his childhood best friend, Joon-pyo (played by Lee Min-ho), and decided to put friendship over love. He helped Jan-di and Joon-pyo realize their love for each other and supported Jan-di as her loyal friend. Despite many viewers shipping with Jan-di, they were disappointed when Ji-hoo did not get a happy ending.

Ad

The K-drama community has also received Second Lead Syndrome disease from other popular dramas, including 18 Again, Hotel Del Luna, Reply 1988, and other series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback