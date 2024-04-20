Transit Love (EXchange) season 3: Where to follow the cast on Instagram

The popular Korean dating reality show, Transit Love (EXchange) season 3, aired its first episode on December 29, 2023, and concluded on April 19, 2024, with its 20th episode. Meanwhile, all the contestants from season 3 sent their fans into an online frenzy as they opened their Instagram accounts on April 19.

Previously, they had either private or inaccessible profiles. As of writing this article, all 12 contestants have gained a huge following on Instagram within less than 24 hours of opening their new profiles or making their existing ones public.

Viewers were moved to tears by the season finale of Transit Love (EXchange) season 3, where they saw the poignant chat between 13-year-long romantic partners Dong-jin and Da-hye as they made the decision to split up. While the show did have members who chose to date anew or get back with their ex-partners, it was a roller coaster ride of emotions and tears for the cast as well as the show's audience.

The list of Instagram handles of the Transit Love (EXchange) 3 cast

In this reality program, former partners (ex-lovers) who split up for different reasons, get together to either discover new love or reconcile with their former partner.

Ten unmarried men and women were paired up for a few weeks to live together in a single mansion, go on dates, and get to know one another without finding out about the other person's past relationships. Later, two new members joined the show as wild card entrants.

Transit Love (EXchange) season 3 was directed by Kim In-ha and expertly hosted by Simon D, Lee Yong-jin, Kim Ye-won, and Yura. The show featured a stellar ensemble cast that included talented individuals like Lee Ju-won, Seo Dong-jin, Cho Hwi-hyun, Kim Kwang-tae, Lee Hye-won, Lee Seo-kyung, Song Da-hye, and several others.

The complete list of the contestants' Instagram handles is as follows:

Seo Dong-jin — @dxseo_

Song Da-hye — @dahye0612

Jo Hwi-hyun — @hwittsle

Lee Hye-won — @reacxunx

Lee Ju-won — @ownwid

Lee Seo-kyung — @seoroeo

Kim Gwang-tae — @ktttkim

Kong Sang-jeong — @jeong_2._.x

Seo Min-hyung — @miffyseo

Lee Jong-eun — @jelkanaz

Choi Chang-jin — @ttimchoii

Lee Yu-jung — @leeeeu.j

Memorable moments from Transit Love (EXchange) 3

As the protagonists debated whether to pursue a new relationship or return to their previous one, viewers were drawn into the complex web of emotions in episode 20 of season 3. The episode depicted the emotional turmoil that results from being faced with the shadow of a past love, delving further into the complexity of human relationships.

In addition to the ending of Transit Love (EXchange) season 3's finale, there are a number of other moments that left viewers talking. One of them is Da-hye and Dong-jin's emotional conversation while driving.

The pair decided to part ways instead of getting back together as Dong-jin drove back alone and cried loudly, which left viewers and the show's judges emotional.

Ju-won and Seokyung were another pair who decided to call it quits and were seen discussing how their anger has been an obstacle between them and kept them from connecting and communicating with one another, leading to plenty of misunderstandings.

Transit Love (EXchange) season 3 grew to be one of the highest viewership-rated shows in South Korea.

Check out the full list of the cast and their occupations:

Seo Dong-jin — CEO of a food manufacturing company

Song Da-hye — Former member of BESTie

Jo Hwi-hyun — College student

Lee Hye-won — English instructor & aspiring diplomat

Lee Ju-won — Music producer

Lee Seo-kyung — Dental hygienist

Kim Gwang-tae — Imported Food Sales Manager

Kong Sang-jeong — Former women's short-track national team member

Seo Min-hyung — Surgeon (Chung-Ang University Hospital)

Lee Jong-eun — Internal medicine and pediatrics doctor

Choi Chang-jin — Architectural module startup strategic planner

Lee Yu-jung — Fashion & Beauty CF Model

According to TVING's most recent Instagram post, the show episodes will be available on VOD (Video on Demand) at 5 pm KST from April 19, 2024.

