Was Queen of Tears snubbed at 61st Baeksang Awards amidst Kim Soo-hyun's ongoing controversy? Explained

On April 7, 2025, the South Korean television series Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won became the subject of debate after being missing from the nominees' list for the upcoming 61st Baeksang Arts Awards. There have been speculations from fans and industry watchers about whether the recent controversy over lead actor Kim Soo-hyun impacted the apparent oversight.

Queen of Tears was a huge hit when it aired, garnering a peak viewership rating of 24.9%, which set the record for tvN dramas. The drama received considerable attention, with many expecting its dominance this awards season. Its absence in the nominations for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards raised some eyebrows over whether or not external factors can influence the selection process.

In February 2025, actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead in a confirmed s*icide. Later reports accused Kim Soo-hyun of having had a romantic relationship with her during her teenage years. This controversy dragged the Netflix series even though the actor strongly denied most of the dating allegations.

However, the actor conceded a previous relationship with Kim Sae-ron but insisted it was when she was an adult. Although he refuted allegations during his press conference, the controversy saw several brands, including Prada, canceling their partnerships with him.

The Baeksang Arts Awards, which pride themselves on tough evaluation standards, accept works produced between April 1 of last year and March 31, 2025. Queen of Tears first aired on March 9 and lasted through April 2024, offering a slender margin for scrutiny during the acceptance period.

Although the awards committee has not made an official statement on why the nominations were made, the coincidence of the release of the drama with the controversy that is currently unfolding has created speculation on how it affected the selection process.

Kim Soo-hyun's alleged relationship with Kim Sae-ron sparks brand deals fallout and legal actions

In February 2025, actress Kim Sae-ron was discovered dead in a suspected suicide. After her death, allegations arose claiming that Kim Soo-hyun had had a romantic affair with her in her underage years.

The claims were triggered by materials that had been made public by Kim Sae-ron's family and a YouTube channel, Garosero, implying a six-year romance that started when she was 15.

In rebuttal of these accusations, the Queen of Tears actor denied in a press conference held on March 31, 2025, any romance with Kim Sae-ron during her minority. CNN reported that he only confirmed having had a past relationship but insisted that it was established in 2019, when she had come of legal age.

Kim Soo-hyun also denied any involvement in Kim Sae-ron's premature death. For the unversed, Kim Sae-ron took her own life on February 16, 2025, the same day as Kim Soo-hyun's birthday. She was 24 years old when she died.

The scandal caused severe professional repercussions for the 37-year-old actor. High-end fashion house Prada, DINTO, Jo Malone London, and CUCKOO canceled their partnerships with him in the wake of the controversies.

Likewise, Esteé Lauder, Eider, and Homeplus suspended promotional work with the actor. Further, Jeju Airlines also pulled ads in which he was featured.

Amid the escalating controversy, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, filed a criminal complaint against individuals associated with the dissemination of private photos and alleged false information.

During the press conference on March 31, the actor's law firm announced that they were suing Kim Sae-ron's family, Kim Se-eui (CEO of Garosero), and an unidentified person claiming to be Kim Sae-ron's aunt.

The agency and the law firm accused them of violating laws concerning the distribution of illegal footage and sued them for 12 billion KRW (around $8.2 million) in damages.

The Disney+ series Knock Off starring Kim Soo-hyun and Jo Bo-ah has been reportedly shelved and postponed due to the ongoing controversy. Pannchoa reported that the actor would have to pay up to $123 million in penalty fees if Disney+ decided to terminate the show's production.

