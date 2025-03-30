Garosero highlights IU, Suzy, Ahn So-hee & DASOM’s questionable special cameos in Kim Soo-hyun’s ‘Real’ amidst controversy

On March 29, 2025, Kbizoom reported that Garosero questioned IU, Suzy, Ahn So-hee, and DASOM’s cameo roles in Kim Soo-hyun's 2017 action thriller Real.

Ad

These actresses reportedly had brief cameo appearances lasting only 3 to 5 seconds, without any dialogue. During a live stream on March 29, investigative media YouTube channel Garosero claimed that none of the actresses were informed about the nitty-gritty of their cameo roles.

IU appeared in a 3-second scene as an award ceremony assistant without any lines. Former Wonder Girls' member Ahn So-hee appeared for a 3-second scene as a maid. 9MUSES’ Park Kyung-ri was seen as a waitress for 4 seconds, while her bandmate Min-ha appeared for 2 seconds as a bartender. SISTAR's DASOM appeared as a rehabilitation therapist for a few seconds.

Ad

Trending

Garosero alleged that Kim Soo-hyun personally reached out to his industry friends to request their participation. However, the actresses and female idols were reportedly unaware of the details, significance, or context of their roles.

In a past interview, he expressed gratitude towards IU and Suzy for agreeing to participate, stating:

“At first, I lightly asked if they had time to make cameos. They readily agreed, so I was really thankful.”

Ad

Reportedly, soloist and actress Suzy arrived at the sets of Real and had to go through a six-hour-long makeup process to portray her role of a heavily tattooed individual. Suzy's appearance was only for 5 seconds in the film with no lines. As per Kbizoom, the Queen of Tears actor said:

“She came in six hours before the shoot to get full-body tattoo makeup done.”

Meanwhile, Pannchoa reported that When The Stars Gossip actress Han Ji-eun experienced PTSD after all her scenes were removed from Real, except for her unclothed scene.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron: An alleged relationship under scrutiny, revealing more accusations

The controversy surrounding Real has intersected with the personal life of Kim Soo-hyun, particularly his past relationship with actress Kim Sae-ron. On March 10, 2025, Garosero made allegations suggesting that the Queen of Tears actor had dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

Ad

Garosero further released photographs implying an early association between the two, reportedly obtained from Kim Sae-ron's family. The actress committed s*icide on February 16, 2025. Almost a month later, these allegations went viral online after Garosero interviewed the late actress's aunt.

They also interviewed the late actress's parents, who provided more photos, videos, and text message screenshots allegedly showing that the Queen of Tears actor and Kim Sae-ron were in a relationship from 2015 to 2022.

Ad

In response, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, issued a statement refuting the claims and clarifying the timeline of their relationship:

"Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were dating between the summer of 2019 and fall of 2020, after she became an adult. It is not true that Kim Soo-hyun dated her when she was a minor."

The agency also addressed the photographs in question, asserting that they were taken during their dating period in 2019 and 2020, not in 2016 as alleged. They provided metadata evidence to support this timeline and emphasized that the two were not in a relationship when Kim Sae-ron was underage.

Ad

The controversy has also resurfaced discussions about the tragic story of Sulli, a former member of the girl group f(x), who died by s*icide in 2019. Sulli was the Queen of Tears actor's co-star in Real. She portrayed a character with a complex relationship with Kim Soo-hyun's character.

One particular scene from the movie, in which Sulli appeared completely unclothed alongside Kim Soo-hyun, sparked massive public backlash and cyberbullying. The intense scrutiny placed strenuous pressure on her mental and emotional state, which many believe contributed to her untimely demise.

Ad

Ad

Amid the ongoing controversy and emerging allegations against Kim Soo-hyun, the actor has lost several endorsement deals. PRADA, Dinto, Homeplus, Eider, Cuckoo & more reportedly distanced themselves from him.

As per Money Today, he may face a 22 billion KRW (around $15 million) penalty for contract termination. Additionally, Disney has halted the production of its upcoming series Knock Off, and if it gets canceled, then the Queen of Tears actor may have to pay $123 million in fines.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback