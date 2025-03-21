Eider rumored to continue partnership with Kim Soo-hyun amidst controversy, brand responds

French outdoor sportswear brand Eider faced public backlash for allegedly maintaining its endorsement deals with Queen of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun. On March 21, 2025, Allkpop cited several industry insiders who claimed that Eider plans to continue its partnership with the actor.

However, Eider China's social media account released its official statement, clarifying that all "advertisements and promotions" featuring the actor have been paused.

"Regarding the Kim Soo Hyun incident in Korea, all advertisements and promotions related to him have already been halted in the Korean market, and the legal procedures for terminating the contract are in progress," the statement read.

Eider urged consumers to be cautious of "false information" online to prevent future misunderstandings.

"We hope consumers will make rational judgments about the false information being spread online to avoid confusion caused by misunderstandings."

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has recently been the subject of several allegations, including that he was in a relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was just 15. As a result of these allegations, multiple brands, including PRADA, Jo Malone London, and DINTO, have distanced themselves from him.

The global K-pop and K-drama community has called on brands to boycott the Queen of Tears star in light of the scandal. In response to public backlash, the outdoor brand Eider seems to have distanced itself from the actor by removing his pictures from its official channels.

Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun controversy: From leaked pictures to allegations

The controversy stems from allegations of a romantic relationship between Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron. Mint News reported that the Queen of Tears star allegedly started dating her when she was 15 and he was 27.

The late actress's aunt claimed on the Garosero media YouTube channel that the relationship lasted approximately six years, from 2015 to 2022. These accusations sparked public outrage, prompting consumers to urge brands connected with the actor to reevaluate their partnerships.

Several global brands, including Tous les Jours, K2 Korea, HomePlus, Shinhan Bank, Eider, Aekyung Group, and Cuckoo, terminated their contracts with the 37-year-old actor. On March 20, 2025, Cuckoo ended its deal 20 days after announcing Kim Soo-hyun as its face.

Here is a brief timeline of the events that unfolded:

February 16, 2025: Kim Sae-ron, 24, was found dead in her residence in Seoul. The Sun reported that authorities found no signs of foul play. This incident occurred on the same day as Kim Soo-hyun's 37th birthday.

March 10, 2025: Allegations emerged suggesting that Kim Soo-hyun was in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae-ron. These claims were mainly spread by individuals identifying as Kim Sae-ron's family members. Kim Sae-ron's aunt asserted that the actor expressed his desire to marry Sae-ron.

March 11, 2025: Sae-ron's family claimed on Garosero's YouTube channel that Gold Medalist and Kim Soo-hyun pressured Kim Sae-ron to repay 700 million won (approximately $477,827). The agency paid this amount for her DUI damages from 2022.

March 14, 2025: Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, issued a statement denying the allegations. Four days later, the agency stated that the relationship began in 2019 after Kim Sae-ron had reached adulthood.

March 15, 2025: A private photograph showing a man who resembles Kim Soo-hyun at Kim Sae-ron's residence surfaced online. This further fueled public scrutiny and debate regarding the nature and timeline of their relationship.

March 19, 2025: New claims emerged after YouTuber Lee Jin-ho shared an audio clip and a photo of Kim Sae-ron with a man on his channel. He claimed that Kim Sae-ron was secretly married to another man and was pregnant in January 2025. Lee Jin-ho claimed that the actress had an abortion and was relocating to New York with her secret husband that same month.

March 20, 2025: Chinese netizens found evidence that YouTuber Lee Jin-ho allegedly fabricated the audio clip to defame the late actress. They asserted that the picture was from a series.

March 21, 2025: The late Kim Sae-ron's mother released a handwritten letter explaining that her only wish is to prove her deceased daughter innocent.

Currently, the production of the Disney+ series Knock Off, starring Kim Soo-hyun and Jo Bo-ah, has been halted and reportedly postponed due to the ongoing scandal.

