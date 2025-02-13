"We will no longer see a second BabyMonster or a second IVE" — KMCA issues opposition to new bill restricting contract hours for teen entertainers

On February 13, 2025, TV Daily reported that the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) publicly opposed a proposed amendment to the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act. The amendment seeks to reduce the maximum working hours for teenage entertainers.

The bill was introduced in September 2024 by National Assemblyman Kim Jun Hyuk of the Democratic Party of Korea. It aims to align the working hours of young entertainers with those stipulated in the Labor Standards Act.

Currently, entertainers aged 15 and older are permitted to work up to 46 hours per week. The proposed amendment would reduce this limit to 40 hours per week, bringing it in line with the Labor Standards Act's provisions for individuals in the same age group. For younger age groups, the bill suggests even stricter limitations:

Ages 12 to 14 : Maximum of 30 hours per week

: Maximum of 30 hours per week Ages 9 to 11 : Maximum of 25 hours per week

: Maximum of 25 hours per week Ages 6 to 8 : Maximum of 20 hours per week

: Maximum of 20 hours per week Ages 2 to 5 : Maximum of 15 hours per week

: Maximum of 15 hours per week Under 2 years: Maximum of 10 hours per week

These adjustments are intended to protect the health and well-being of young entertainers by preventing excessive working hours.

Korea Music Content Association (KMCA), in its statement, said:

"Fundamentally, such regulations contradict the principle of fairness in legal application. Without a legitimate reason, this amendment would create an unfair distinction between teenagers striving for academic achievement—often studying late into the night—and those pursuing their dreams as global entertainers."

Korea Music Content Association further added:

"It unjustifiably discriminates against teenagers who read books until late at night and teenagers who strive to become K-pop stars, and it goes against the principle of fair application of the law. It is clear that we will no longer see a second BabyMonster or a second IVE. [However], forcing teenagers who dream of becoming K-pop artists to complete a uniform curriculum will result in violating this diversity."

KMCA urged the National Assembly to create amendments which represent a collective majority

On February 13, 2025, the KMCA released an official statement expressing its opposition to the amendment. The association argued that the bill is being advanced "without sufficient discussion with the recording industry" and presents the whole music business as unjust without conducting a thorough analysis of the existing state of the sector.

"Therefore, a hasty push for regulations without sufficient discussion with industry stakeholders could weaken K-Pop’s global competitiveness. Moreover, it is deeply concerning to see a few isolated cases being generalized to represent the entire industry." (as accurately translated by Allkpop)

The KMCA highlighted several concerns, including:

Impact on group activities: In K-pop groups, members often vary in age. Imposing different working hour restrictions based on age could lead to discrepancies in activity hours among group members, hindering cohesive group operations. Casting challenges: Broadcasting networks and production companies, which typically allocate a set amount of time for content creation, might avoid casting teen artists in restricted age groups due to the proposed limitations. Global competitiveness: The amendment could significantly hinder critical promotional activities such as album releases, concerts, and overseas performances, ultimately weakening the global competitiveness of South Korea's pop culture industry.

The association also emphasized that the bill could create an unfair distinction between teenagers pursuing academic achievements and those aiming for careers as global entertainers. They warned that the legislation might obstruct the growth of the popular culture and arts industries, potentially preventing the emergence of future successful groups.

While acknowledging the legislative intent to protect the rights of teenage entertainers, the KMCA urged lawmakers to reconsider the proposed regulations. The association noted that the K-pop industry has long undertaken self-regulatory efforts to establish detailed guidelines for protecting teenage artists.

These measures include requiring prior consent from both teenage artists and their legal guardians for activities that might limit participation in general school curricula or involve late-night engagements. The industry also adheres to the current Popular Culture Industry Act, which already limits the working hours of entertainers under the age of 15.

The KMCA called for a reinterpretation of the concept of 'rights to educational opportunities' to align with the realities of the K-pop industry.

The KMCA argued that educational rights should not be confined solely to the completion of a standardized school curriculum. It further noted that many entertainment agencies provide professional instruction in areas such as vocal performance, songwriting, dance, and foreign languages as part of their artist training programs.

"When formulating policies for various industries, the National Assembly and the government must thoroughly assess the industry’s current state and actively gather input from stakeholders to develop and implement well-rounded policies."

As discussions continue, stakeholders are grappling with the challenge of ensuring the health and education of teenage artists while maintaining the industry's global success and competitiveness.

