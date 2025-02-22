"Well done, CEO Jin!" - Fans celebrate as BTS Seokjin's IGIN distilled liquor is set for exclusive GS25 launch after sold-out pre-sale success

BTS member Jin's premium traditional liquor, IGIN distilled spirit, is set to expand its distribution with an exclusive launch at GS25 convenience stores starting March 1. On December 16, the BTS member, Kim Seok-jin launched IGIN in collaboration with renowned South Korean chef Baek Jong-won (Culinary Class Wars season 1 judge).

The brand has already proven its popularity, selling out within 2 days during a pre-sale event. Until now, IGIN distilled liquor has only been available online through The Born Korea’s official store and offline at Jini’s Lamp in Yesan, Chungcheongnam-do. With this new retail expansion, fans and consumers will have easier access to the beverage.

Fans are celebrating the milestone, praising Kim for his growing influence in the traditional liquor industry. They are ecstatic about the idol's latest milestone in the traditional liquor industry, celebrating the expanded availability of IGIN distilled spirit. One fan wrote:

"Nationwide first....then overseas market..I hope...well done ceo jin IGIN WHERE SMILES BEGIN"

"Wow IGIN Apple Gin is finally expanding nationwide after successfully introducing the IGIN Tonics to gp through GS25 stores. More people will experience IGIN’s traditional distilled liquor. Congratulations CEO Jin 🤍" says another fan.

"CEO Jin for the win 😎" cheers this netizen.

"He's handsome, smart, talented and has a lot of money too 😭" remarks one X user.

Fans celebrated the Another Level singer's expansion into GS25, playfully comparing him to charismatic K-drama CEOs. Many also praised his sharp business acumen.

"This is giving major Kdrama successful CEO moment. Move Kang Tae-mu CEO Kim Seok-jin for the win. On a serious note he really created something special! Marketing Jinious stike again." Reads a comment from another fan.

"The young master is monitoring" writes an individual on X.

"Sounds terrific, but would still like to visit IGIN HQ 😊 " mentions an user on X.

"GS25 exclusive sales for IGIN distilled liquor? Jin and Chef Baek really created something special, and the demand proves it. Wish I could get my hand on one." adds another fan.

GS25 to launch exclusive sales of Jin and Baek Jong-won’s IGIN distilled liquor in March

According to a report published by South Korean media outlet News 1 on February 21, starting March 1, GS25, operated by GS Retail, will begin full-scale sales of IGIN distilled liquor. The product is priced in the 30,000 KRW range and will be available in limited quantities, with each store permitted a maximum of six bottles per order.

The convenience store chain had previously carried IGIN’s ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages but will now offer the distilled version, providing consumers with more choices. Orders for the new product began on February 20, signaling strong confidence in Jin's collaboration with renowned chef Baek Jong-won according to the news outlet.

News 1 reported that industry insiders anticipate that this exclusive deal will significantly boost consumer accessibility and contribute to the growing popularity of traditional liquors. IGIN, created using high-quality rice and Yesan apples from Chungcheongnam-do, gained attention upon its initial launch due to its premium craftsmanship.

The BTS member, known for his interest in alcoholic beverages, played an active role in developing the liquor alongside Baek Jong-won. This marks the singer-songwriter’s first significant business venture outside of music.

The collaboration already saw significant success. In December 2024, GS25 launched IGIN RTD drinks, featuring flavors such as Sweet Tonic (watermelon) and Sour Tonic (plum).

The response was overwhelming, leading to high demand according to the report. Additionally, a GS25 x IGIN pop-up store in Seongsu-dong saw reservations fully booked within three hours, with long queues forming on the opening day.

As per the news outlet, Industry experts highlight that the increasing variety of traditional liquors in the market is giving consumers more choices. An inside source told News 1:

"With the recent launch of a variety of traditional liquors, there are more choices to choose from," and "As the sales channels for Aigin distilled liquor, which has been gaining popularity since its launch last year, are expanding, it is expected to have a positive effect on the popularization of traditional liquor."

With GS25’s exclusive sales launch approaching, IGIN distilled liquor is expected to become even more accessible, further solidifying its status as a premium Korean traditional spirit.

At the forefront of his singing career, the artist dropped his second original soundtrack for a Korean drama, Close to You, for the ongoing drama When the Stars Gossip on January 26, 2025. The track swiftly climbed to #2 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. By February 11, 2025, it had secured the #1 position on both the Amazon Music Chart and the Amazon Best Sellers chart.

On February 13, 2025, reports revealed that his debut solo album, Happy, had sold 953,000 copies in its first week. It topped the Hanteo Chart’s daily album rankings and became the highest-selling solo album in Korea for 2024.

Beyond music, the BTS member remains active in other entertainment forms. He continues hosting his variety show, RunJin, and is set to join Netflix’s upcoming 2025 variety show Daehwanjang Gianjang as a regular cast member.

