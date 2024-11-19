What happened to Choi Bo-min? Golf club accident explored amid former Golden Child member’s lawsuit win

Choi Bo-min, a former member of Golden Child, won a lawsuit against two parties involved in a golf club accident. On November 18, 2024, the South Korean media outlet, The Law Times, reported that the Seoul Western District Court ruled in favor of Choi's claim for damages on October 15, 2024.

The actor and singer suffered serious facial injuries after being struck by a golf club during a practice session at a golf driving range. The court held both the individual who swung the golf club, referred to as Mr. A and the operator of the driving range, Mr. B, responsible for the incident.

Choi Bo-min wins lawsuit after golf club accident: court finds range operator and swinger at fault

The incident occurred on August 22, 2022, at a golf practice range in Goyang, Gyeonggi-do. Choi Bo-min was at a kiosk when Mr. A, who was practicing at a neighboring station, swung his golf club and struck Choi in the face.

Choi suffered a facial fracture and was forced to suspend his activities. The court determined the practice range lacked adequate safety measures, such as partitions or boundaries between practice stations.

The court ruled on October 15, 2024, that Mr. B, the operator of the range, was responsible for failing to provide a safe environment. Although the distance between practice stations met regulations, the kiosk was dangerously close to the batting area, making it likely for accidents to happen. Mr. B was ordered to pay Choi 12 million won, with 10.6 million won to be shared with Mr. A.

The court also found Mr. A partially responsible, acknowledging that he should have been aware of the safety risks at the range. His swing, made from a position behind the batting box, increased the likelihood of hitting someone in the adjacent area. However, Choi Bo-min was also considered partially at fault for not fully observing safety precautions, limiting Mr. A's responsibility to 30%.

The court awarded Choi a total of approximately 12 million won, covering his medical expenses and consolation money. However, Choi's claim for lost earnings, due to missed contracts during his recovery, was not accepted due to a lack of evidence linking the loss to the incident.

Choi Bo-min, professionally known as Bomin, is a South Korean singer, actor, and television host. He initially gained fame as a member of the boy group Golden Child, which debuted under Woollim Entertainment in 2017. With his performances and vocal skills, Bomin contributed to the group’s popularity, particularly with tracks like "DamDaDi" and "Wannabe."

Beyond his music career, Bomin has made a name for himself in the acting world. He debuted in 2019 with a lead role in the web drama A-Teen 2, where his acting abilities quickly garnered attention. He also took on the role of MC for the popular KBS music show Music Bank from July 2019 to July 2020.

However, in recent years, Choi Bo-min's career took a challenging turn after the golf range accident in August 2022.

