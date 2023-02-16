Create

Golden Child's Choi Bo-min set to return to group and solo activities following health-related hiatus

By Falguni Lalwani
Modified Feb 16, 2023 10:00 IST
Choi Bo-min in A-Teen, (Image taken via twitter fan account, @bubuvyuhwa)
Following Choi Bo-min's health-related hiatus last year, Woollim Entertainment has now announced that the idol will be resuming his activities with the K-pop group Golden Child and as an individual artist.

The young star suffered a facial fracture on September 29, 2022, caused by a wooden club while he was practicing golf. He had to undergo surgery and rehabilitation.

While Bomin's treatment is still ongoing, he will now participate in Golden Child's upcoming schedule and resume his solo activities.

Choi Bo-min's return announcement leaves fans elated

골든차일드 최보민군 향후 활동 관련 안내weverse.io/goldenchild/no…cafe.daum.net/GoldenChild/fx… https://t.co/qwx1aRPHwD

Woollim Entertainment made the announcement on their official Twitter account. The agency also informed that the idol is still going through some recovery treatment but is ready to start preparing for his coming schedule, both solo and with Golden Child.

The statement read:

"Golden Child member Choi Bo-min operated on the opinion of the medical staff due to a facial fracture in September last year, and his health has improved a lot with steady rehabilitation. Currently, Choi Bo-min is undergoing rehabilitation treatment, but he will participate in the upcoming Golden Child schedule and personal schedule after discussing it with the medical staff."

In the statement, Woollim also thanked the Golden Child fandom for being patient and welcoming their maknae with an open heart.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to many fans who would have been worried, and we will do our best to support and work hard to focus on rehabilitation and health recovery until Choi Bo-min recovers completely."

Fans around the world celebrate Bo-min's return

Golden Child's fandom Goldeness was happy to hear that the group's youngest member will soon be resuming his activities. Many took to social media to post about the same:

@GoldenChild WELCOME BACK BOM AAAAAH 😭❤️❤️❤️ thank you so much for staying strong hnnng you are so strong you did great!! 😭🥺❤️❤️ we will be staying by your side and giving you strength 🥺❤️ so happy to welcome you back omg i miss you so much aaaah 😭❤️❤️ let’s stay healthy and happy again!
@GoldenChild welcome back baby bomin ! please be savage maknae forever ! i miss your evil laugh!!!!😭❤️ https://t.co/636dv5Fj9i
@GoldenChild Oh thank heavens ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Rs4TtXThdD
@GoldenChild Almost 140 days passed without himWelcome back Choi Bominhttps://t.co/49HShy0tM5
@GoldenChild Omg 😭😭😭🔥🔥 finally! Thank you so much for staying strong. There’s not much time left, so I hope you can meet ness soon (I’m far from you T.T) welcome back, choi bo min
Welcome back Choi Bomin 😭😭😭 https://t.co/kJjjcDDOka
Choi Bomin is back to slay the Kpop scene again as the coolest giant baby maknae.#GoldenChild #GNCD #골든차일드 #ChoiBomin #최보민 #Goldenness #골드니스 @GoldenChild @Hi_Goldenness #Kpop https://t.co/IGbUJSA3rv
The warmth of spring has come early this year. 🌸Welcome back, Bomin!#ChoiBomin #최보민 @GoldenChild @GNCDjp_official #Goldenness #골든차일드 #GoldenChild https://t.co/q3IYybcjB9

Bo-min is widely hailed as an all-rounder, and is a singer, dancer, host, as well as actor. Along with his activities for Golden Child, he also served as an MC for the KBS2 music show Music Bank for a whole year.

He has also pursued his passion for acting and has appeared in several K-dramas, like A-teen, Melting Me Softly, Shadow Beauty, and 18 Again. While he was working on A-Teen, Bo-min also joined the cast for SBS's reality series, Law of the Jungle in Chatam Islands.

Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to solo promotions and are looking forward to his future projects as an actor.

