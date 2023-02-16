Following Choi Bo-min's health-related hiatus last year, Woollim Entertainment has now announced that the idol will be resuming his activities with the K-pop group Golden Child and as an individual artist.
The young star suffered a facial fracture on September 29, 2022, caused by a wooden club while he was practicing golf. He had to undergo surgery and rehabilitation.
While Bomin's treatment is still ongoing, he will now participate in Golden Child's upcoming schedule and resume his solo activities.
Choi Bo-min's return announcement leaves fans elated
Woollim Entertainment made the announcement on their official Twitter account. The agency also informed that the idol is still going through some recovery treatment but is ready to start preparing for his coming schedule, both solo and with Golden Child.
The statement read:
"Golden Child member Choi Bo-min operated on the opinion of the medical staff due to a facial fracture in September last year, and his health has improved a lot with steady rehabilitation. Currently, Choi Bo-min is undergoing rehabilitation treatment, but he will participate in the upcoming Golden Child schedule and personal schedule after discussing it with the medical staff."
In the statement, Woollim also thanked the Golden Child fandom for being patient and welcoming their maknae with an open heart.
"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to many fans who would have been worried, and we will do our best to support and work hard to focus on rehabilitation and health recovery until Choi Bo-min recovers completely."
Fans around the world celebrate Bo-min's return
Golden Child's fandom Goldeness was happy to hear that the group's youngest member will soon be resuming his activities. Many took to social media to post about the same:
Bo-min is widely hailed as an all-rounder, and is a singer, dancer, host, as well as actor. Along with his activities for Golden Child, he also served as an MC for the KBS2 music show Music Bank for a whole year.
He has also pursued his passion for acting and has appeared in several K-dramas, like A-teen, Melting Me Softly, Shadow Beauty, and 18 Again. While he was working on A-Teen, Bo-min also joined the cast for SBS's reality series, Law of the Jungle in Chatam Islands.
Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to solo promotions and are looking forward to his future projects as an actor.