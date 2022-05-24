Golden Child's TAG all set to go on short hiatus, will miss upcoming US tour 

Days after rumors about Golden Child member TAG's poor health were spread, the group's agency, Woollim Entertainment, announced that the idol will be taking a break from group activities, including the US tour, due to health problems.

On May 18, news agency Kukmin Ilbo claimed that TAG, one of the main rappers of the boy group, was admitted to the ICU of a University Hospital in Gangnam. The report went on to state that the idol had developed symptoms of acute liver failure and was in urgent need of a liver transplant.

Woollim Entertainment responded to the news shortly after, stating that the idol had simply gone to the hospital for his poor health. The full update stated:

" TAG is definitely not in critical condition. He is not in critical condition at all. Rather, recently he was in poor health so he visited the hospital this morning and is awaiting the test results."

Woollim Entertainment released a new statement regarding Golden Child's TAG

On May 23, however, the agency announced that while his condition was stable, the diagnosis was not good. They said,

"TAG was admitted to the hospital on the 18th due to poor physical condition and underwent a thorough examination. As a result of the initial examination, it was diagnosed that the liver was not in good condition, but it has improved a lot with continuous examination and treatment."

Woollim Entertainment revealed that TAG would be taking a short hiatus to recover. The agency also assured fans that they will do their best to ensure his recovery and will follow the recommendations of his medical team.

The Seoul Story @theseoulstory Golden Child to resume activities as an 8-member group for the time being



Woollim reveals, TAG will have to focus on recovering his health first. Initial examination showed that his liver was not in good condition, but it has been improving after receiving continuous treatment Golden Child to resume activities as an 8-member group for the time beingWoollim reveals, TAG will have to focus on recovering his health first. Initial examination showed that his liver was not in good condition, but it has been improving after receiving continuous treatment https://t.co/ylVbO6Jgr0

In light of the situation, it appears that the idol will probably be missing the group's upcoming tour of the US. However, he is not the only member. Golden Child's leader Daeyeol will also be giving the tour a miss as he is scheduled to enlist on March 29 as an active duty soldier for his compulsory military service.

More about Golden Child's upcoming US tour

On May 6, American production company Studio PAV announced that Golden Child would be embarking on a tour of the States in the summer.

The boy group will be performing in 10 different cities - San Jose, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, New York and Philadelphia.

The group's performance in New York will be a part of NYC's SummerStage Concert Program, which is one of the key events at the Korea Cultural Center of NY’s Koreas Gayoje.

KoreanUpdates! @KoreanUpdates



Starting from 24 June - 11 July, held across 10 cities.



entertain.naver.com/now/read?oid=1… #GoldenChild will be having their 1st solo US tour 'GOLDEN CHILD MEET & LIVE TOUR LIVE IN USA'.Starting from 24 June - 11 July, held across 10 cities. #KoreanUpdates VF #GoldenChild will be having their 1st solo US tour 'GOLDEN CHILD MEET & LIVE TOUR LIVE IN USA'.Starting from 24 June - 11 July, held across 10 cities. entertain.naver.com/now/read?oid=1… #KoreanUpdates VF https://t.co/7EinBOQk8a

The US tour will kick off in late June in San Jose, and the final performance will be in mid-July in Philadelphia. The group will be performing with only eight members out of 10.

