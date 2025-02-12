What happened to Kim Ha-neul? Everything we know as IVE sends flower to 8-year-old Daejeon school murder victim

In an incident that shocked South Korea, an eight-year-old girl, Kim Ha-neul, was fatally stabbed by her teacher at an elementary school in Daejeon on February 10, 2025. The suspect, a woman in her 40s, confessed to the crime and is currently under investigation.

AsiaE reported that Kim Ha-neul was a devoted fan of the South Korean girl group IVE, particularly admiring member Jang Won-young, also known as Wonyoung. Her father shared that she would eagerly watch any show featuring Wonyoung, often negotiating with her younger sibling for control of the TV.

Kim Ha-neul's father requested that IVE acknowledge his daughter's love for them so that she can finally rest in peace.

"If any members of IVE happen to see this. It would mean so much if Jang Wonyoung could say a warm goodbye to our Ha Neul as she makes her way," he said, as translated by Koreaboo.

In a heartfelt gesture, the members of IVE sent a memorial wreath to honor their young fan at her funeral on February 11, 2025. A photocard of Wonyoung was also placed among the memorial items, reflecting the profound admiration Kim Ha-neul had for the singer.

Elementary school girl Kim Ha-neul died from multiple stab wounds

On the afternoon of February 10, 2025, Kim Ha-neul was attending an after-school program designed for children of working parents. When she failed to arrive at her scheduled private art class, her parents became concerned and reported her absence to the school and the police.

Authorities traced the child's phone to a multimedia room inside the school, where they discovered Kim Ha-neul with multiple stab wounds, alongside her teacher, who also had self-inflicted injuries.

According to police reports, the teacher had purchased a knife from a nearby store during her lunch break on the day of the incident. She returned to the school and intercepted Kim Ha-neul as she was leaving the after-school program.

Under the pretense of giving her a book, the teacher lured her into the multimedia room, where she strangled and stabbed Ha-neul multiple times. The teacher later confessed that she had chosen her victim at random, expressing feelings of irritation and frustration after being excluded from teaching duties upon her return to work.

According to an AsiaE report on February 11, 2025, the deceased's father expressed concern about sending their kids to school during her funeral. Amidst mourning, Ha-neul's father stressed that his daughter's body "was stabbed in dozens of places."

"Haneul was stabbed in dozens of places, including on the left side of her neck and armpit, and there were signs of resistance. There were also huge knife marks on her hands."

On February 11, 2025, The Korea Times reported that the teacher had been receiving treatment for depression since 2018. On December 9, 2024, she took a six-month medical leave but returned to work after about 20 days, submitting a medical certificate stating she was ready to resume her duties.

However, upon her return, she was not assigned teaching responsibilities, which reportedly led to feelings of resentment. Just days before the incident, she exhibited violent behavior towards a colleague.

The death of Kim Ha-neul prompted an outpouring of grief and anger from the Daejeon community and across the nation. Citizens have been visiting the school to pay their respects, leaving flowers, dolls, and heartfelt notes at the school gate.

Ha-neul's father also urged the government to enact the "Ha-neul Law" to prevent such murder cases in the future.

"In order to prevent a second Haneul, I urge the government to create a 'Haneul Law' so that teachers with mental and physical disabilities can receive treatment and take responsibility for the safety of lower grade students returning from school."

Acting President Choi Sang-mok offered his condolences during a Cabinet meeting and directed the Education Ministry and the authorities to thoroughly investigate the case.

Impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol also expressed his sorrow, stating through his lawyer that it was "incredibly sad and heartbreaking" for a young girl to be murdered in a place that should be safe for children.

On February 12, The Korea Times quoted President Yoon Suk-yeol,

"It is incredibly sad and heartbreaking that such a horrific crime has occurred at a school, a place where children should be able to play safely. I believe the government will support the victim's family and come up with measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents."

The Daejeon Seobu Police Station is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The suspect was detained and is undergoing further questioning on suspicion of premeditated murder.

Authorities are examining her medical history, workplace interactions, and the events leading up to the tragic incident to determine the motive and prevent such occurrences in the future.

