The final episode of the Chinese Omegaverse BL (Boys' Love) drama ABO Desire, episode 16, aired on October 10, 2025. The drama concluded with a happy ending for both, the main and the secondary couples. However, the resolution to the secondary couple, Wen Lang and Gao Tu's storyline left viewers worldwide vocally disappointed.In the final episode of ABO Desire, Gao Tu, who had been concealing his identity as an Omega by living as a Beta, finds out he was pregnant with his boss Wen Lang’s child. Knowing that Wen Lang strongly hated Omegas and children, Gao Tu made the decision to leave and raise the child alone. He moved away with his sister to avoid Wen Lang's anticipated disapproval.The climax of their story comes years later when the two characters' crossed paths once again at a playground. Wen Lang, upon seeing Gao Tu rushed to embrace him. This gesture hinted at a potential reconciliation and a fresh start for their relationship, including the acknowledgment of their child.This reunion, however, was perceived by many fans as unsatisfying and ambiguous to the view who grew attached to the 'will they won't they' storyline. Viewers were disappointed that their last scene ended immediately after the embrace. It ended without showing the subsequent conversation, Wen Lang's full reaction to the child, or any definitive resolution to their years of separation and misunderstanding.Following the episode's release, fans' disappointment quickly translated into a trending topic online. Many started raising demand for a season 2 to fully resolve Wen Lang and Gao Tu's narrative arc. They expressed that while the overall outcome was happy, the execution of the second couple’s long-awaited reunion seemed incomplete and rushed. One fan commented,&quot;I refuse with all my soul to believe that this is the end of Gao Tu and Shen Welang I REFUSE. What kind of ending is this??? I didn't expect much and they still disappointed me.&quot;Many viewers felt that the resolution of Wen Lang and Gao Tu's story was lacking in emotional payoff as well as romantic interaction. Social media became a hub for fans dissecting the final moments, expressing both shock and sadness over the abruptness of the reunion. They emphasized how much the actors' performances had drawn viewers into the story and how underwhelming the finale felt in comparison.GreenMint 🦖🚗💕 @MirMintLINKEXCUSE ME??!!! WHAT KIND OF ENDING IS THISSSS 😭😭😭 #ABODesire #DesireTheSeriesEP16wu @viewployedLINKwhat i’m most frustrated about is how they didn’t even show langtu clearing out the misunderstanding that are LONG OVERDUE after 3 WHOLE YEARS. we didn’t even see a glimpse of their family ffs. #DesireTheSeries #ABODesire #DesireTheSeriesEP16 #垂涎Desirewu @viewployedLINKNO KISS. ONE 5-SECOND HUG. yet their scenes were always anticipated. jiangli perfectly portraying gao tu and shen wenlang to life is such a big factor on why viewers were HOOKED. I’LL TRULY MISS THEM. ❤️‍🩹 #DesireTheSeries #ABODesire #DesireTheSeriesEP16 #垂涎DesireFans continued to voice their dissatisfaction. They criticized the lack of closure for the couple and the minimal depiction of the couple's domestic life and emotional resolution. Viewers felt that the final episode left too many questions unanswered, turning what should have been a satisfying conclusion into a cliffhanger. Several fans called for a second season or additional content to properly conclude Wen Lang and Gao Tu's storyline.Ayah @aczeissoryLINKUHM? I’m so sorry but… IS THAT IT? You guys left us hanging not even an explanation about what will happen after this hug like? And can’t even rely on the novel for their story that much now cuz most of it became reimagined 💔 #DesireTheSeries #ABODesire #DesireTheSeriesEP16wu @viewployedLINKto non-watchers, this might only look like an ordinary hug. but for us who were begging for proper screen time and domestic moments since the very beginning ? THIS IS ALL WE HAD AND WE’LL EVER HAVE — A 5-SECOND HUG. #DesireTheSeries #ABODesire #DesireTheSeriesEP16 #垂涎DesireBow 🏹 @bowNarrow007LINKGaga, Gaotu better have an explanation. A groveling Wenlang and their own series. Because what the heck is this ending? 🙄 #ABODesirewu @viewployedLINKlangtu’s story is rushed and incomplete. their last scene looked more of a cliffhanger than a proper ending. the bar was already low BUT WHAT THEY GAVE US IS A NEW KIND OF LOW. so disappointed. #DesireTheSeries #ABODesire #DesireTheSeriesEP16 #垂涎DesireThe conclusion of Gao Tu and Wen Lang's story in ABO Desire episode 16In ABO Desire Gao Tu played by Li Pei En, has been hiding his Omega identity and falls pregnant from his night with Wen Lang in episode 9. He then resigns and moves away with his sister to raise the child, cutting off all contact. Wen Lang played by Jiang Heng, unaware of the full truth, grows anxious and desperate, eventually learning the truth from Hua Yong in episode 15.In episode 16 of ABO Desire, Wen Lang approaches Gao Tu’s father who under false pretenses arranges a meeting with the three of them. During this encounter, Gao Tu’s father discloses that Gao Tu is pregnant with Wen Lang’s child and tries to extort money in exchange for an abortion. Gao Tu, however, manages to escape and relocates to another city with only his sister.The stress of Gao Tu escaping and heartbreak takes a toll on Wen Lang, causing severe anxiety and ultimately landing him in the hospital due to early rut. In a desperate state, he returns to Gao Tu’s former home, causing a scene that prompts military enforcement intervention to neutralize him. The situation is controlled after Hua Yong quickly intervenes.Still from ABO Desire (Image via iQIYI)The narrative then jumps 3 years into the future. Hua Yong and Shao You are on their honeymoon in Europe, leaving their only child in Wen Lang’s care. One day, as Wen Lang takes the child to a playground, the child runs into another kid.As Wen Lang rushes to help, he recognizes the other child’s father, Gao Tu. Surprised by the encounter, Wen Lang immediately runs to Gao Tu and embraces him. This hug marks the conclusion of Wen Lang and Gao Tu’s story in ABO Desire.All the episodes of ABO Desire are now available for streaming on iQIYI and Viki.