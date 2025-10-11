  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "What kind of ending is this?"- ABO Desire finale disappoints fans as Wen Lang & Gao Tu's reunion ends on a cliffhanger, sparks Season 2 demands

"What kind of ending is this?"- ABO Desire finale disappoints fans as Wen Lang & Gao Tu's reunion ends on a cliffhanger, sparks Season 2 demands

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Oct 11, 2025 23:15 GMT
Li Pei En and Jiang Heng in ABO Desire (Image via iQIYI)
Li Pei En and Jiang Heng in ABO Desire (Image via iQIYI)

The final episode of the Chinese Omegaverse BL (Boys' Love) drama ABO Desire, episode 16, aired on October 10, 2025. The drama concluded with a happy ending for both, the main and the secondary couples. However, the resolution to the secondary couple, Wen Lang and Gao Tu's storyline left viewers worldwide vocally disappointed.

Ad

In the final episode of ABO Desire, Gao Tu, who had been concealing his identity as an Omega by living as a Beta, finds out he was pregnant with his boss Wen Lang’s child. Knowing that Wen Lang strongly hated Omegas and children, Gao Tu made the decision to leave and raise the child alone. He moved away with his sister to avoid Wen Lang's anticipated disapproval.

The climax of their story comes years later when the two characters' crossed paths once again at a playground. Wen Lang, upon seeing Gao Tu rushed to embrace him. This gesture hinted at a potential reconciliation and a fresh start for their relationship, including the acknowledgment of their child.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This reunion, however, was perceived by many fans as unsatisfying and ambiguous to the view who grew attached to the 'will they won't they' storyline. Viewers were disappointed that their last scene ended immediately after the embrace. It ended without showing the subsequent conversation, Wen Lang's full reaction to the child, or any definitive resolution to their years of separation and misunderstanding.

Following the episode's release, fans' disappointment quickly translated into a trending topic online. Many started raising demand for a season 2 to fully resolve Wen Lang and Gao Tu's narrative arc.

Ad

They expressed that while the overall outcome was happy, the execution of the second couple’s long-awaited reunion seemed incomplete and rushed. One fan commented,

"I refuse with all my soul to believe that this is the end of Gao Tu and Shen Welang I REFUSE. What kind of ending is this??? I didn't expect much and they still disappointed me."
Ad
Ad

Many viewers felt that the resolution of Wen Lang and Gao Tu's story was lacking in emotional payoff as well as romantic interaction. Social media became a hub for fans dissecting the final moments, expressing both shock and sadness over the abruptness of the reunion. They emphasized how much the actors' performances had drawn viewers into the story and how underwhelming the finale felt in comparison.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Fans continued to voice their dissatisfaction. They criticized the lack of closure for the couple and the minimal depiction of the couple's domestic life and emotional resolution. Viewers felt that the final episode left too many questions unanswered, turning what should have been a satisfying conclusion into a cliffhanger. Several fans called for a second season or additional content to properly conclude Wen Lang and Gao Tu's storyline.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The conclusion of Gao Tu and Wen Lang's story in ABO Desire episode 16

In ABO Desire Gao Tu played by Li Pei En, has been hiding his Omega identity and falls pregnant from his night with Wen Lang in episode 9. He then resigns and moves away with his sister to raise the child, cutting off all contact. Wen Lang played by Jiang Heng, unaware of the full truth, grows anxious and desperate, eventually learning the truth from Hua Yong in episode 15.

Ad

In episode 16 of ABO Desire, Wen Lang approaches Gao Tu’s father who under false pretenses arranges a meeting with the three of them. During this encounter, Gao Tu’s father discloses that Gao Tu is pregnant with Wen Lang’s child and tries to extort money in exchange for an abortion. Gao Tu, however, manages to escape and relocates to another city with only his sister.

The stress of Gao Tu escaping and heartbreak takes a toll on Wen Lang, causing severe anxiety and ultimately landing him in the hospital due to early rut. In a desperate state, he returns to Gao Tu’s former home, causing a scene that prompts military enforcement intervention to neutralize him. The situation is controlled after Hua Yong quickly intervenes.

Ad
Still from ABO Desire (Image via iQIYI)
Still from ABO Desire (Image via iQIYI)

The narrative then jumps 3 years into the future. Hua Yong and Shao You are on their honeymoon in Europe, leaving their only child in Wen Lang’s care. One day, as Wen Lang takes the child to a playground, the child runs into another kid.

Ad

As Wen Lang rushes to help, he recognizes the other child’s father, Gao Tu. Surprised by the encounter, Wen Lang immediately runs to Gao Tu and embraces him. This hug marks the conclusion of Wen Lang and Gao Tu’s story in ABO Desire.

All the episodes of ABO Desire are now available for streaming on iQIYI and Viki.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adrija Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications