ABO Desire ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Do Sheng Shao You & Hua Yong get married? What happened to Wen Lang & Gao Tu?

On October 10, 2025, the Chinese Omegaverse BL drama ABO Desire aired its final episode. Adapted from Nong Jian’s novel Desire (垂涎), the 16-episode series concluded its story after a compelling run.

The series follows Enigma Hua Yong as he disguises himself to win S-class Alpha Sheng Shao You's heart in a world of Alphas, Omegas, and hidden powers. The story of ABO Desire ends with Hua Yong and Sheng Shao You ggetting arried and having a child together after overcoming hidden identities and misunderstandings.

As for Wen Lang and Gao Tu, Gao Tu raises their child separately after moving away to avoid Wen Lang's initial disapproval. Years later, they reunite unexpectedly hinting at a second chance for their relationship.

ABO Desire series recap and ending explained: Enigmas, Alphas, and Omegas collide in a tale of love, secrets and deception

The drama ABO Desire is set in a fictional country called P, where a global virus outbreak alters human biology, introducing wolf pack–like dynamics into society. In the world of ABO Desire, humans are classified into Alphas, Betas, Omegas, with an additional rare classification called Enigmas.

Still from ABO Desire (Image via iQIYI)

Alphas are dominant and territorial by nature, often taking on leadership roles within society being at the top of the hierarchy. They experience rut, a heightened biological phase. During this period, their pheromones grow stronger, making them more instinct-driven.

S-class Alphas are an elite subset, known for exceptional power or abilities that surpass regular Alphas. Betas are considered biologically neutral, with low fertility and minimal pheromonal activity. They neither experience heat nor rut.

Omegas are submissive, nurturing, and highly fertile. They experience heat a cyclical period during which their pheromones peak, they go into heat, a period of peak fertility where they emit pheromones that can attract Alphas.

Both male and female Omegas can conceive. However, they can regulate or suppress it through external medication or medical intervention.

Enigmas are extremely rare, an almost mythical class and exist beyond this hierarchy. Their pheromones can both resist and influence others, even overpowering S-class Alphas, which makes them unpredictable and dangerously alluring. They have the power to override Alpha instincts and even turn them into Omegas.

Still from ABO Desire (Image via iQIYI)

The story revolves around Hua Yong, played by Huang Xing, a young Enigma and the illegitimate heir to X Holdings. He has loved Sheng Shao You, played by Qiu Ding Jie, since childhood.

Shao You is an S-class Alpha and pharmaceutical magnate focused on finding a cure for his father’s illness. Knowing Shao You prefers soft, delicate Omegas who fit the damsel-in-distress archetype, Hua Yong decides to disguise himself as a low-ranking poor Omega to get closer to him.

To prepare, Hua Yong gathers Shao You’s ex-partners to study his preferences and enlists the help of Shen Wen Lang, played by Jiang Heng, another elite Alpha businessman. Wen Lang openly despises Omegas, which adds another layer of tension to the scheme.

Meanwhile, Gao Tu, played by Li Pei En, works as Wen Lang’s secretary. Gao Tu is an Omega who has been hiding as a Beta because his mother, a survivor of abuse, forces him to suppress his identity to avoid exploitation by Alphas. His unresolved trauma and feelings for Wen Lang make him rely heavily on suppressants.

Hua Yong begins a careful seduction, appearing vulnerable and crossing paths with Shao You intentionally. His plan is to fit Shao You’s type and slowly seduce him. His calculated approach slowly draws Shao You’s attention, and the two end up living together.

Still from ABO Desire (Image via iQIYI)

However, Hua Yong must keep his Enigma identity secret. Claiming a pheromonal issue, he avoids intimacy while Shao You spends his rut with other Omegas. This deepens Hua Yong’s frustration.

To strengthen their bond, Hua Yong stages a fake kidnapping involving Wen Lang, which pushes Shao You to become more emotionally attached to him. He also manipulates Shao You’s pheromones, triggering an unusual heat cycle in the Alpha. Heat is something medically impossible for an Alpha to experience and it forces Shao You to admit in the hospital and rely on Hua Yong.

During a company banquet, several key events unfold. Hua Yong experiencing rut isolates himself in a hotel room. As Shao You and Wen Lang confront each other downstairs, their clashing pheromones trigger Gao Tu’s suppressed heat. This forces him to hide in the laundry room.

Shao You, overhearing chatter about an Omega in heat, assumes it’s Hua Yong and searches for him ends up being pulled into a room by Hua Yong, overwhelmed by his rut. The two become intimate without Shao You realizing Hua Yong’s true identity. Simultaneously, Wen Lang is drawn to Gao Tu’s pheromones and they too end up physically intimate, also without Wen Lang realizing it’s Gao Tu.

Hua Yong meanwhile has been using his company to make the cure Shao You has been looking for. He later uses his influence and Wen Lang’s support to deliver the drug to Shao You's father.

Still from ABO Desire (Image via iQIYI)

Later, during a visit to a library, an earthquake occurs. Initially, Hua Yong lets Shao You shield him, but when he sees him injured, he reveals his strength and protects him, getting impaled by an iron rod in the process.

When Shao You regains consciousness, he realizes Hua Yong’s strength is impossible for an Omega and assumes he is an Alpha. His dislike for Alphas creates a rift between them making him distances himself and block all contact.

Hua Yong persists in pursuing him, Hua Yong continues to send letters and flowers, refusing to give up. This distance breaks when Hua Yong witnesses Shao You’s kidnapping by his stepbrother’s men.

He saves Shao You, who has been poisoned with cyanide, and brings him home. To save him, Hua Yong permanently marks him, binding them together. Shao You begins to rely on him again, though he remains skeptical when Hua Yong reveals his identity as an Enigma.

Meanwhile, Gao Tu becomes pregnant with Wen Lang’s child and disappears after resigning, knowing Wen Lang’s stance on Omegas. Wen Lang, affected by his absence, eventually learns the truth from Hua Yong that Gao Tu is the Omega from the banquet, Wen Lang is shocked and begins searching for him.

Still from ABO Desire (Image via iQIYI)

The narrative takes another dramatic turn when Shao You’s stepbrother drugs Shao You and attacks him, assuming Hua Yong to be an easy to deal with. Hua Yong saves Shao You and takes a knife wound meant for Shao You.

This incident confirms to Shao You that Hua Yong is an Enigma when Hua Yong gets hospitalized and doesn't get matching blood group for transfusion. Hospital tests later reveal Shao You is pregnant, an unprecedented occurrence for an Alpha. With Shao You’s father recovering, the couple receives his blessing, and Shao You agrees to marry Hua Yong.

Gao Tu continues living away from the city with his sister. When Wen Lang finally finds him, he escapes again, relocating with his sister to avoid him. Wen Lang spirals into stress and rut, creating a public disturbance that requires enforcement intervention. Hua Yong steps in to defuse the situation.

The series then takes a leap of three years. Hua Yong and Shao You are spending their honeymoon in Europe. Wen Lang who is babysitting Hua Yong and Shao You's child, takes him to a play area when the boy accidentally collides with another child.

As Wen Lang tends to the situation, he sees Gao Tu rushing to the scene as the other child's father. The moment catches both off guard, but Wen Lang quickly runs and hugs Gao Tu.

Still from ABO Desire (Image via iQIYI)

The epilogue shows Hua Yong and Shao You returning from their honeymoon in Europe reuniting with their only child. ABO Desire's story closes on this note of domestic stability of a lively family making promises to each other of happily ever after.

Does ABO Desire has the possibility of a season 2?

There’s no official confirmation of ABO Desire season 2. The series ended with Hua Yong and Shao You happily together, giving the main story a clear conclusion. However, the vaguely resolved arc between Gao Tu and Wen Lang leaves room for a continuation. If renewed, a second season could follow their journey, focusing on their relationship and future.

ABO Desire is available for streaming on iQIYI and Viki.

