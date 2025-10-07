Is Genie, Make A Wish worth watching? Netflix’s #1 hit sparks debate amid 6.1 IMDb score and cultural appropriation controversy

The South Korean fantasy romantic comedy series, Genie, Make A Wish, has made a notable debut. Premiering on October 3 the drama quickly has ascended Netflix Korea's rankings claiming the No. 1 spot in the “Today’s Top 10 Series in Korea” category within a day of its debut. However, mixed reception has led the series' current average IMDb score of 6.1.The series is centered on a Genie, portrayed by Kim Woo-bin. He is awakened from a lamp after a thousand years by, Ka-young, a woman incapable of feeling emotions, played by Bae Suzy. A key point of interest for many viewers has been the reunion of lead actors Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy, who have previously starred together in 2016 drama Uncontrollably Fond.The series is worth watching primarily for the undeniable chemistry and comic timing of Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy. It is also entertaining as a lighthearted watch. However, the show's script lacks a tight, compelling narrative and pace. It also shares problematic representations of Arab culture and insensitive portrayals of mental health issues like antisocial behavior and psychopathic tendencies.Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy in Genie, Make A Wish(Image via X/@Netflix_PH)Following its premiere, Genie, Make A Wish has also encountered wide spead debate. It has received substantial international criticism, particularly from a section of Muslim viewers. The controversy centers on the name Kim Woo-bin's character uses to refer to himself, &quot;Iblis.&quot;In Islamic tradition, Iblis is a figure of major religious significance, widely understood as the primary demonic entity, often equated with Shaitaan (Satan or the Devil). The use of this name for a protagonist in a romantic comedy has led to accusations of cultural insensitivity and appropriation.This thought was also shared by some viewers who called out this point regarding the name following the release of the series' trailer. After the full drama was released, these concerns intensified, with viewers expressing strong disapproval across social media.They highlighted the perceived disrespect in assigning a name associated with an evil figure within a sacred religious context to a male lead of a romantic comedy. They called the decision insensitive to their faith. One fan commented,&quot;The worst rated kdrama in 2025 y’all im cryingggg.. this is why you shouldn’t play with others religion&quot;Many viewers voiced disappointment and frustration over the show's perceived insensitivity. Some criticized the production for using a name that holds deep religious significance. Others expressed concern about how the series treated complex subjects in a lighthearted manner.🅰️ @basicscyLINKCan't believe no one during the filming thought this is not a good idea.....amine @soulofamineLINK“It’s just a drama” “Take a chill pill it’s not that deep” The way these shows trivialize deeply complex topics.. allowing people to easily push away the idea of questioning their purpose in life, and stick to the endless loop of consuming “entertainment”. Be more mindful.shitttiechen_ @luvpinklifeLINKPls don’t play with religion, religion is not something to play. I was excited to watch this but after knowing , I don’t want to watch it anymoreAmid the growing backlash, many fans stepped forward to defend Genie, Make A Wish, arguing that the criticism surrounding the drama was exaggerated. Supporters believed the series should be viewed purely as a work of fiction rather than through a religious or cultural lens. Some also pointed out the similarity to other fantasy works.inluvwidluv @sleeppy_bunnyLINKI don't know why people are so pressed about this show, it's a fictional story with loose background inspiration, I feel the hate is forced , there are so many religious evil characters with love story arc nobody thought that's problematic then?Cho Yeong @naksufanLINKActually weren't DC's Lucifer also inspired from biblical's devil and all that stuff. But that show isn't a taboo and this time. Is this world going regressive? I mean I don't even like this drama but I think the hate is so forced.ultraman @ultrama54131345LINKBruh this show is actually good and fun to watch no boring episodesHowever, not all criticism toward Genie, Make A Wish stems from the controversy. Some viewers have voiced dissatisfaction with the drama's overall quality, citing weak storytelling and uneven tone as well.tasya. @anastasiartnLINKDespites on the religious scandal, this drama is boring af. Im dropped it at eps 2. It feels like they too much focused it on the joke sides untill overshadowed everything. Including the plots that doesnt make sense at all 😵‍💫😵‍💫Genie, Make A Wish review: Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy reunite for a fantasy romance where chemistry and comedy trump a weak scriptDisclaimer: This following review reflects solely the author’s personal opinions and interpretations of Genie, Make A Wish. It is not intended to represent the views or opinions of any other individual, publication, or organization.Genie, Make A Wish, a fantasy romantic comedy is a dazzling display undeniable chemistry, but ultimately stumbles over a predictable and underdeveloped script. The series kicks off with a compelling premise. Ka-young (Bae Suzy), an emotionally detached woman with antisocial and psychopathic tendencies, inadvertently frees the thousand-year-old genie Iblis (Kim Woo-bin) from a lamp.Iblis, wanting to fulfill Ka-young’s three wishes to prove his cynical point about the inherent selfishness of humanity, finds his worldview challenged. Ka-young, deeply skeptical, uses her wishes to test his powers and disprove his perspective on human nature, leading to a ride of wits and, inevitably, a romantic connection. At its core, this setup provides a solid foundation for a refreshing romantic comedy.The magnetic draw of the show is, without a doubt, the exceptional chemistry between its two leads. Kim Woo-bin shines as Iblis, embodying a genie struggling to navigate his complicated master and later love interest, Ka-young.His performance shines delivering subtle humor even when the script is not overtly comedic. Bae Suzy is equally captivating in he refreshingly stoic character who, rather than intending to be funny, sprouts comedy through her deadpan reactions and stoic nature. Their collective screen time is where the series truly comes alive, making it a worthy watch simply for their dynamic.Genie, Make A Wish also appeals directly to devoted K-drama fans through charming meta-references and a star-studded cast. The use of callbacks to classic K-dramas from screenwriter Kim Eun-sook. Such as a memorable scene where Kim Woo-bin’s genie enacts iconic moments from The Glory, The Heirs, and Secret Garden, is a delightful touch.Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy (Image via X/@NetflixKR)The extensive lineup of cameos, including Song Hye-kyo, Daniel Henney, and Kim Ji-hoon, adds significant excitement for those familiar with the genre. The supporting cast, including Ahn Eun-jin, Steve Noh, and Ko Kyu-pil, also perform admirably, adding depth and humor.Unfortunately, Genie, Make A Wish falters significantly in its writing. Despite being from the acclaimed pen of Kim Eun-sook known for hits like Mr. Sunshine and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, the script is arguably one of her weakest. It lacks pace and fails to maintain a truly gripping narrative, becoming predictable and repetitive after the initial novelty wears off.Furthermore, the show handles complex themes with a lack of depth that verges on problematic. It presents a stereotypical, vain, and problematic depiction of Arab culture, conveniently bending it to fit its own narrative needs.Similarly, the portrayal of antisocial behavior and psychopathic tendencies is superficial. It serves merely as a quirky character trait through the predictable &quot;glasses of a K-drama&quot; lens rather than exploring either of these two very real and central topics in a meaningful way.That said, Genie, Make A Wish is a mixed bag. The drama still manages to entertain. It is genuinely funny, charming, and features superb performances from its lead and supporting actors. For fans of Uncontrollably Fond eager to see Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy showcase their chemistry once more, this series will certainly deliver on that front.However, viewers looking for a tightly plotted, nuanced, or deeply meaningful fantasy narrative may find the weak script, predictable plot points, and superficial handling of sensitive cultural and psychological topics frustrating. It’s an enjoyable, light watch that relies heavily on its star power and comedy to compensate for its narrative flaws.Genie, Make A Wish is available for streaming on Netflix.