Genie, Make A Wish ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Do Iblis & Ka-young get their happily ever after?

Netflix's 2025 fantasy romantic comedy Genie, Make a Wish (다 이루어질지니) premieres on October 3, 2025. The series brings together writer Kim Eun-sook and director Ahn Gil-ho, with Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy leading the cast.

Genie, Make a Wish tells the story of Iblis. After centuries of being trapped inside a lamp, he crosses paths with Ka-young, a young woman who doesn't feel emotions. Their unlikely bond begins with 3 wishes, sparking a mix of chaos, conflict, and unexpected romance.

Though towards the end of Genie, Make A Wish both Iblis and Ka-young die, but they are eventually reunited. Ka-young is reborn as a genie, and Iblis is resurrected, allowing them to finally be happy together.

Still from Genie, Make A Wish (Image via Netflix)

Genie, Make A Wish: A tale of Ka-young, Iblis, and a cursed love surpassing lifetimes

Genie Make A Wish begins with Ka-young, a young woman with psychopathic tendencies. She is antisocial, incapable of feeling emotions, guilt, or empathy. As a child, she kills her mother’s pet, which leads her family to abandon her.

She is then raised by her grandmother, Oh Pan-geum. She chooses not to force her into feeling emotions but instead teaches her to live by strict rules, such as never harming others.

Still from Genie, Make A Wish (Image via Netflix)

Each year, Ka-young travels to Dubai in hopes of meeting her estranged mother. When she finally does, her mother, Ka-young coldly abandons her. While traveling in the desert, Ka-young witnesses what the guides call the “waltz of genies,” a swirling sandstorm. As she roams, she trips over an ancient lamp. From it emerges a genie who introduces himself as Iblis.

Iblis has been trapped inside the lamp for 983 years. He reveals that he is not just a genie but also Satan, once a being of great power who wages war against his brothers and God. As punishment, he falls from grace and becomes a genie.

His purpose is to expose the corruption of human nature by granting wishes and proving to God that mankind is selfish. For centuries, he ssucceeds, until 983 years ago a little girl makes a selfless wish to save a dying boy.

When she discovers that Iblis has to kill others to grant the wish, she begs for punishment for both herself and Iblis before she died. That act of selflessness causes him to fail in his mission, and he has been trapped inside the lamp since.

Since then, Iblis has been waiting for the reincarnation of that little girl to reclaim him as her genie. Meeting Ka-young, he realizes she is her reincarnation and seeks revenge. However, Ka-young’s lack of emotions frustrates him. She dismisses and mocks him instead of making wishes. Determined, Iblis follows her back to South Korea, pestering her to use her 3 wishes.

Still from Genie, Make A Wish (Image via Netflix)

One day, Ka-young steps inside Iblis’s lamp where he stays and finds a stopped sand clock. When she touches it, she experiences visions of herself laughing and enjoying time with Iblis in the past. Curious, she questions him, but he has no memory of such moments.

Intrigued, Ka-young finally agrees to his request and makes her first wish. She challenges him to prove corruption in human minds. She tells him to grant 3 wishes each to the next 5 people he encounters. If all prove selfish, she will concede and allow him to kill her.

But if he fails, Iblis must bow to her. For a genie, bowing to a human means death at the hands of Ejllael, the Angel of Death, Iblis’s brother who has fought on God’s side in the ancient war. Ejllael eagerly awaits Iblis’s downfall. Iblis begins granting wishes, and as expected, most people demand money, undeserved promotions, or fame.

Meanwhile, a family moves into Ka-young’s village with a child who seems unusual. This child is Hunbish, the very boy Ka-young once has wished to save in her past life. However, Hunbish is no longer who he seems.

Centuries ago, Iblis’s brother Shadi places the soul of his ailing son Khalid into Hunbish’s immortal body. Half-human yet undying, Khalid has been waiting for Iblis to awaken. Now he plots to use Ka-young’s final wish to seize the lamp for himself.

Still from Genie, Make A Wish (Image via Netflix)

Amidst this, Ka-young and Iblis share a kiss. For Ka-young, it is her first kiss, and she becomes obsessed with repeating the experience. Unsettled, Iblis sets a rule that they can only kiss when it rains and alcohol is involved. Ka-young takes this to heart, rushing to buy alcohol every time it rains.

Over time, Iblis learns that Ka-young intends to die once her grandmother passes away. She even prepares 2 coffins, 1 for herself and another for Pan-geum. To extend her grandmother’s life, Ka-young makes her second wish, to make Pan-geum the same age as her. This affects Iblis, who begins to develop feelings for her, just as she starts growing attached to him.

Together, they soon uncover a mystery. Although Iblis claims he has been imprisoned for 983 years, the lamp is actually 1003 years old. He has lost 20 years of memory. Inscriptions on the walls of Iblis’s room inside the lamp, visible only to Ka-young, reveal more secrets.

Their search takes them back to Dubai, where they meet Jinniya, Iblis’s former lover. She triggers Iblis’s hidden memories, the story of him, Ka-young's past self, Shadi and Khalid, the memories God had sealed away from him. Soon, Iblis stars to recall his past.

He remembers Ka-young’s earlier incarnation, the “Goryeo girl.” Contrary to what he believes, she doesn't not die after making her third wish. She survives and grows into a woman looking like Ka-young, and later became his beloved, his habibti.

Still from Genie, Make A Wish (Image via Netflix)

But then he is betrayed and forced to watch her die at the hands of someone whose wishes he has granted. Her final wish as a child has been that she and Iblis share the burden of suffering. Neither have understood at the time that true suffering will mean falling in love and losing each other.

When she dies, and no one helps him save her and Iblis grows convinced that humans are heartless and corrupt. In despair, he begs God to let him see her again. God grants his wish, binding him instead to her reincarnations but erases his memory. Thus, Ka-young and Iblis have remained tethered across lifetimes, destined for suffering.

Back in South Korea, tragedy strikes. Pan-geum becomes entangled in Khalid’s schemes and is killed. Sade, Iblis’s secretary, also dies fighting Khalid. Khalid imprisons Iblis and even kills his own father, Shadi.

However, Ka-young has been prepared for this. One of the 5 people whose wishes Iblis has granted, is an old classmate of Ka-young. She uses her final wish to save Ka-young and Iblis. With her help, Iblis breaks free and cuts the Flower of Eternal Life, which he has planted centuries ago for Hunbish’s immortality, finally killing Khalid.

Afterwards, the remaining wishers use their final wishes. 3 of them make selfless choices, proving Ka-young right. Ka-young also makes her last wish, deliberately framing it as selfish so Iblis can be proven correct.

Still from Genie, Make A Wish (Image via Netflix)

She asks to feel, for one day, all the emotions and pain that those around her, like her grandmother has felt for her. Iblis grants this wish and despite her intentions, he bows infront of her, telling her that he loves her.

Iblis then surrenders himself to Ejllael. Ejllael, surprised, tells him that he could have called Ka-young selfish and avoided bowing. But, Iblis chose death. Ejllael the informs him that Ka-young will die the next day and then strikes Iblis down.

Once a genie grants the third wish, their human forgets them, and so does Ka-young. However, Irem, Ejllael’s secretary, restores Ka-young’s memories of Iblis. Overcome with grief and agony upon realizing his death, Ka-young dies soon.

The narrative shifts to Min-jae, Ka-young’s only friend, mourning her loss at a columbarium. Suddenly, Ka-young appears before her, now reborn as a genie. She offers Min-jae 3 wishes. Overjoyed to have her friend back, Min-jae eventually uses her final wish to bring Iblis, the love of Ka-young’s life, back to her.

Elsewhere, Pan-geum, now in the afterlife, relentlessly pesters Ejllael until he resurrects Iblis. One day, as cherry blossom petals fall like rain, Ka-young drinks alone remembering Iblis. At that moment, he appears before her, and kisses her. The lovers are reunited at last as the final of Genie, Make A Wish approaches.

Still from Genie, Make A Wish (Image via Netflix)

Iblis then reconciles with his brothers also resurrects Sade. He and Ka-young choose to live together inside his lamp planning their marriage. They grant wishes and sometimes waltzing in the desert, creating spirals of sand beneath the sky. With this Genie Make A Wish comes to conclusion.

Is there a possibility of season 2 of Genie, Make a Wish?

There’s currently no possibility of a season 2 for Genie, Make a Wish. The series concludes with Iblis and Ka-young reunited and living together, giving the story a complete, satisfying ending with no unresolved storyline left for a follow-up. Moreover, Netflix has not revealed any plans to continue Genie, Make A Wish either.

All 13 episodes of Genie, Make A Wish are now available to stream on Netflix.

