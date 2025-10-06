KNOT, Thailand’s first real Omegaverse BL starring Boat Yongyut & Oat Pasakorn: All we know

On October 6, 2025, Mflow Entertainment announced its upcoming boys’ love drama Knot, which the company describes as Thailand’s first “real Omegaverse” production. Knot is categorized as an Alpha-Omega story and marks a new addition BL drama genre.To introduce the project, the production released a 2-minute and 30-second concept teaser. The teaser of Knot was shared with the caption:“Something's about to be tied. The first REAL Omegaverse in Thailand. OFFICIAL PRELUDE: KNOT | New Project By MFLOW Entertainment. COMING SOON.”Knot's concept video offered a glimpse into the drama’s premise, narrating:“Alpha hunts with the hunger of possession, Omega submits in the shadow of fate. But when love pierces the divide, who then wears the mark of prey?”The lead roles will be portrayed by Boat Yongyut Termtuo as Nakhun and Oat Pasakorn Sanrattana as Phatsa. The project is directed by Korrachanok Bunma and Wanchanaphun Paithun, with Kunya Nutdanaiworakarn and Waranluck Phonpawiworakul serving as executive producers. Further details, including the release date and platform, are expected to be announced soon.About the cast of Knot, the upcoming Thai BL series, in brief.Oat Pasakorn Sanrattana is a Thai actor and public figure known for his decade-long presence in the entertainment industry. Born on February 9, 1995, he graduated from Thammasat University and has built a diverse career spanning acting, business, and digital content creation.He has appeared in multiple productions, including My Stubborn (2025), Please… Soul Call (2017), Project S The Series: SPIKE (2017), and films like Zombie Fighters (2017) and Iron Ladies Roar! (2014). In addition to his acting work, Oat is recognized for his entrepreneurial ventures and financial expertise. He actively engages audiences online as a lifestyle and technology content creator.‘our @urlilcrescentLINKBoatOat on omegaverse series it’s wasn’t even on my bingo card 😭 KNOT ALPHA OMEGA SERIES #KNOTomegaverse #KNOT #Omegaverse #Boatyongyut #Oatpasakorn #BoatOatBoat Yongyut Termtuo is a Thai actor born on October 9, 1996, who has steadily built a name for himself in the country’s entertainment industry. Known to many as Boat, he has appeared in several popular dramas and series, gaining recognition for his versatility and charm on screen.He was one of the lead actors in My Secret Love and also appeared in Secret Admirer, where he portrayed the character Tim. His other works include My Stubborn and its special episode. Through these roles, Boat has continued to expand his acting portfolio and establish a strong presence among Thai BL audiences.Knot in not the first time both the actor to appear on screen. Boat Yongyut Termtuo and Oat Pasakorn Sanrattana have become well recognized as an on-screen pair, popularly known by fans as “BoatOat.” The duo gained prominence through their work together in the Thai drama My Stubborn and its special episode.Their chemistry in the drama established them as a notable BL pairing, with both actors taking on lead roles. Since the series aired, Boat and Oat have often appeared together in interviews, promotional shoots, and fan discussions, solidifying their reputation as one of the most talked-about Thai drama duos.What is Omegaverse?KpopBL1 @Kpopbl1RantsLINKI saw this coming . Thailand better do it with your full chest and don't panic like pitbabe and give Mpreg, knotting etc because if you want to compete with China, do it right and there is no censorship in Thailand so DO IT RIGHT. THANK YOU 😊For those unfamiliar with it, the Omegaverse isn't a real-world concept but a storytelling device used to explore power, identity, and connection in a more primal, fantasy-driven way. It is a speculative fiction subgenre that reimagines human relationships through a hierarchy inspired by wolf pack dynamics. The genre is also often called A/B/O or Alpha/Beta/Omega.In this world, people are classified as Alphas, Betas, or Omegas. Each of them are with distinct biological and social traits. Alphas are dominant leaders, Betas are balanced and neutral, while Omegas are more submissive and nurturing.The concept first gained traction in the 2010s through same-sex fan fiction, blending elements of werewolf mythology and mpreg (male pregnancy) themes. In Omegaverse stories, characters often display instinct-driven behaviors such as heat cycles, pheromonal attraction, and mating bonds, reflecting their animalistic nature.While the genre has sparked both fascination and debate, it remains a popular framework for exploring power dynamics, identity, and unconventional forms of intimacy in fictional storytelling.Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates and an official release date for Knot.