Heesu in Class 2: Ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities explored

On April 26, 2025, Heesu in Class 2 aired its final episode, bringing a heartfelt close to its coming-of-age story. Based on Lily Zuzu’s beloved webtoon Heesu in Class 2 (2반 이희수), the drama follows Lee Hee-su, a high school student quietly dealing with his feelings for his best friend, Joo Chan-young.

However, when Chan-young begins showing interest in Choi Ji-yu, Hee-su’s carefully guarded emotions begin to unravel. As he struggles with jealousy and loneliness, an unexpected bond forms between him and another classmate, Kim Seung-woo.

Heesu in Class 2 stars Ahn Ji-ho as Hee-su and Lee Sang-jun as Seung-woo. It also features Cho Jun-young as Chan-young and Kim Do-yeon as Ji-yu.

In the previous two episodes of Heesu in Class 2, Hee-su comes to terms with his growing feelings for Seung-woo. At the same time, Seung-woo, battling his own emotions, prepares to be honest about his heart. The final two episodes capture Hee-su and Seung-woo finding the courage to embrace their feelings for each other and confess to one another.

Heesu in Class 2 episodes 9 & 10 recap: Hee-su confesses his feelings, and Seung-woo finally opens up

Episode 9 of Heesu in Class 2 begins right where episode 8 of Heesu in Class 2 left off. Hee-su tells Seung-woo that he likes someone and will no longer meet "Carrot." Hearing this, Seung-woo is heartbroken, believing that the person Hee-su likes is Chan-young.

Convinced of this, he starts distancing himself from Hee-su, even as Ji-yu encourages him to think that it can still be him. However, Seung-woo recalls how Hee-su looks at Chan-young and becomes certain that his assumption is correct.

Meanwhile, Chan-young runs away from home after his father, angry that he is spending more time practicing tennis than studying, throws away all his tennis equipment. Chan-young begins living with Hee-su’s family. One night, Hee-su restlessly tosses and turns in bed, waking Chan-young. When asked what’s wrong, Hee-su hesitates, too scared to open up.

The next day, Hee-su tells Chan-young that he likes someone. Curious, Chan-young and Ho-sik pester Hee-su to reveal who it is. However, Hee-su refuses, afraid of being judged. He tells Chan-young that it is not easy for him to share this because he is not like him, which saddens Chan-young. Feeling hurt, Chan-young accuses Hee-su of not considering him close enough to share important feelings, despite their long friendship.

Later at the bus stop, Hee-su asks Seung-woo about his previous night. Seung-woo, in turn, questions why Hee-su is curious. Flustered, Hee-su tries to walk away, and seeing this, Seung-woo thinks he may still have a chance and invites Hee-su over for dinner.

During this visit, Hee-su learns about an upcoming school festival. The next day, he devises a plan to create a "dark room" where people can anonymously share their secrets without fear of judgment, as they won’t be able to see each other. After showing the idea to Seung-woo, Hee-su reveals that he also has a secret he wants to share but first needs to tell someone important.

A still from Heesu in Class 2 (Image via Viki)

After this, as Seung-woo leaves, Hee-su calls Chan-young. Seung-woo, walking away, sees Chan-young entering the room. Inside the dark room, Hee-su opens up to Chan-young, admitting that the person he used to like for a long time was Chan-young himself. Though his feelings are in the past, he confesses how long he had harbored them. Here, the penultimate episode of Heesu in Class 2 ends.

The final episode of Heesu in Class 2 continues from this moment, with Hee-su’s confession. Chan-young, hearing Hee-su, is stunned and hums a soft "Oh" before running out of the room, unable to respond. Meanwhile, Seung-woo, who has tried to listen outside but left after hearing Hee-su begin to speak, is heartbroken once again.

He distances himself from Hee-su, rejecting his invitations to hang out. Seung-woo even leaves the coaching center, claiming it is due to his crush. When he asks Hee-su how to move on, Hee-su, misunderstanding, thinks Seung-woo is talking about Ji-yu and feels crushed once more.

That evening, Hee-su comes out to his sister, telling her that he likes a boy. Though surprised at first, his sister reassures him that she loves him no matter what. She then quickly playfully asks who the boy is and whether Hee-su has confessed yet.

Later, Chan-young invites Hee-su to the tennis court. When Hee-su arrives, Chan-young starts throwing tennis balls at him. He tells him that he is doing exactly what Hee-su did by confessing so suddenly and expecting him to be okay with it. Chan-young admits that he was just shocked at the moment and that if Hee-su had given him any hints earlier, he wouldn't have reacted like that.

The two friends reconcile and lie down together on the tennis court. Chan-young then asks if the boy Hee-su currently likes is Seung-woo. Hee-su admits it is but says he is afraid to confess because it might end their friendship. Chan-young encourages him to take the risk anyway.

The next day is the school festival. Hee-su and Seung-woo attend the line for the confession room together. On the other hand, Ji-yu gives her first public musical performance after encouragement from Chan-young.

When the line for the dark room clears, Hee-su and Seung-woo go inside to clean up. As Seung-woo moves to turn on the lights, Hee-su stops him. He explains that his sister advised him that to move on from a crush, he must confess, and that he plans to do just that. Slowly approaching Seung-woo, Hee-su confesses that he likes him.

Seung-woo is stunned, but before he can respond, Hee-su tells him not to say anything. Smiling, Hee-su says he knows Seung-woo doesn’t feel the same way and asks him to pretend the confession didn't happen. He then walks away to pull back the curtains, leaving Seung-woo speechless.

Afterward, Hee-su tries to return to his normal life, spending time with his sisters and friends. Meanwhile, one of his three sisters decides to go abroad for studies. She leaves, promising Hee-su that she is always on his side no matter what.

Despite his efforts to move on, Hee-su still feels pangs of sadness. On the other hand, Seung-woo can't stop thinking about Hee-su’s confession. While talking to his mother about not lying about their family situation during the upcoming PTA meeting, Seung-woo realizes how much he has also been lying to Hee-su.

That evening, Seung-woo sends Hee-su a message about ending his own crush, along with a picture of a Carrot juice box. Hee-su, seeing the photo, rushes to the school where the photo was taken.

A still from Heesu in Class 2 (Image via Viki)

In the last scene of Heesu in Class 2, Hee-su frantically runs around the school looking for Seung-woo. Suddenly, all the lights go out when he is in the running field. Seung-woo appears and apologizes to Hee-su, saying he has been wanting to tell him the truth but decided not to when Hee-su decided not to meet "Carrot."

However, seeing the Carrot juice box, Hee-su misunderstands and believes Seung-woo is mocking him. He accuses Seung-woo of making fun of him, saying he has been struggling alone while Seung-woo enjoyed watching him make a big deal out of "carrot."

He tries to leave, but Seung-woo stops him. He then confesses that he likes Hee-su too and can’t pretend otherwise, nor can he let go of him. Hearing this, Hee-su starts crying, and Seung-woo quickly embraces him.

In the epilogue of Heesu in Class 2, the two sit side by side on a bench with the carrot juice box in the middle. Hee-su asks if Seung-woo is the one who turned off the lights. Seung-woo admits to it, knowing how much Hee-su loves stargazing.

The next day, Hee-su and Seung-woo go to school together, riding the bus and walking to school hand-in-hand and giggling about it. Chan-young and Ji-yu join them, and they watch Ho-sik walking to school with his girlfriend, too.

On this note, Heesu in Class 2 concludes.

Possibilities of season 2 of Heesu in Class 2

Heesu in Class 2 wraps up the story neatly by the end of the final episode. Hee-su and Seung-woo confess their feelings for each other, reconcile, and start dating. Chan-young and Ji-yu also find their own paths, and Ho-sik finds a girlfriend.

There are no major unresolved plotlines left, and the characters' emotional arcs are also completed. So, a season 2 of Heesu in Class 2 is very unlikely. Additionally, there has been no word from the makers of the drama about it yet either.

All 10 episodes of Heesu in Class 2 are now available to stream on Viki.

