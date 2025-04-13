Heesu in Class 2 episodes 5 and 6 recap: Hee-su and Seung-woo go on a trip together

Heesu in Class 2, based on Lily Zuzu’s webtoon Heesu in Class 2 (2 반 이희수), centers on Hee-su, a boy struggling to hide his feelings for his best friend Chan-young. When Chan-young develops an interest in Ji-yu, Hee-su teams up with Seung-woo in an attempt to win Chan-young's attention back, only to realize Seung-woo’s growing affection for him.

Ahn Ji-ho stars as Lee Hee-su, with Lee Sang-jun portraying Kim Seung-woo in Heesu in Class 2. Cho Jun-young plays Joo Chan-young, and Kim Do-yeon plays Choi Ji-yu.

In the previous two episodes of Heesu in Class 2, Seung-woo attempts to grow closer to Hee-su by pretending to seek dating advice. Hee-su becomes increasingly anxious after receiving anonymous messages about his hidden feelings.

In episodes 5 and 6 of Heesu in Class 2, the bond between Hee-su and Seung-woo deepens, as the four of them embark on a trip together, and Chan-young and Ji-yu start to date.

Heesu in Class 2 episode 5 & 6 recap: Hee-su grows closer to Seung-woo

Episode 5 of Heesu in Class 2 begins with a flashback to three years ago. Ji-yu walks into an empty classroom to take a nap. She doesn’t notice Seung-won sitting in a corner of the room, crying.

When he sees her, he stands up to leave but bumps into a drum, making a loud noise. Ji-yu notices him but doesn't ask any questions. Instead, she helps him hide from a teacher. Following that, the two start going to the room regularly, spending time there together, but doing their own things separately and growing closer.

The story returns to the present, where Hee-su goes to meet the person who has been messaging him from a fake profile. It turns out to be Chan-young's ex, whom he recently dumped.

Unable to understand why Chan-young has ended things, she accuses Hee-su of creating distance between them because he likes Chan-young. Hee-su, shocked by the accusation, denies liking Chan-young. However, the girl pesters him, asking if the date he had the previous day was with Chan-young.

Suddenly, Seung-woo walks into the room where Hee-su and the girl are. Grabbing Hee-su’s hand, he asks to leave with him. Seung-woo tells the girl that Hee-su was with him the previous day. When she threatens Hee-su with exposing his feelings, Seung-woo tells her to go ahead if she isn't embarrassed.

Seung-woo then drags Hee-su outside the school and scolds him for listening to the girl’s "nonsense." Hee-su worries that Seung-woo might be angry about the accusation that he likes another boy. However, Seung-woo assures him he isn't upset.

Still, Hee-su feels judged for being different and decides to distance himself. Wanting to avoid trouble, he decides to distance himself from Chan-young as well, and refuses to accompany him to tennis practice.

The next day at the academy, Ji-yu, now aware that Seung-woo likes Hee-su, suggests that the three of them watch a movie together so Seung-woo can spend time with Hee-su. Hee-su, excited about Seung-woo spending time with Ji-yu, quickly agrees.

Later, he tells Seung-woo that he will make an excuse and not go, hoping to give Seung-woo and Ji-yu a chance to spend time together. However, Seung-woo surprises him by saying he won’t go if Hee-su doesn’t.

A still from Heesu in Class 2 (Image via Viki)

The next day, in Heesu in Class 2 episode 5, Seung-woo dresses up nicely for Hee-su. At the movie theater, he even buys Hee-su the popcorn he likes. But Hee-su still believes Seung-woo has dressed up for Ji-yu and keeps pushing him to spend more time with her. He gets frustrated when Seung-woo continues to focus on him instead.

On the way home, Hee-su scolds Seung-woo for wasting the day, and falls asleep on the bus with his head resting on Seung-woo’s shoulder. Meanwhile, Seung-woo is happy just to have spent the day with Hee-su and reminisces about it on his way home.

The next morning, Seung-woo wakes up in his empty house and listens to the noise from Hee-su’s bustling home next door as he eats breakfast. After breakfast, Hee-su comes over to Seung-woo’s house to go to school together. While there, he notices a picture of two women.

At school, Ji-yu gives Seung-woo two tickets to an amusement park, and asks him to take Hee-su. However, Hee-su misunderstands, thinking Ji-yu is asking Seung-woo out, and encourages him to accept.

That night, the drainage system in Seung-woo’s house breaks, flooding the entire downstairs. Alone and unable to use the bathroom, Seung-woo decides to head to the nearest convenience store.

As he leaves, Hee-su, who has been stargazing from his roof, sees him and invites him over. After hearing about the situation, Hee-su suggests that Seung-woo sleep over.

As they prepare for bed, Hee-su asks about Seung-woo’s parents and why they are not home. Seung-woo explains that his father left them long ago, and his mother, currently away on business, lives with another woman since the divorce.

He tells Hee-su he has two mothers now. Hee-su, surprised, asks if Seung-woo is okay with it. Seung-woo says he is happy because his mother is with someone she loves, adding that it is better to be with someone you love than with someone you don't. Hearing this, Hee-su thinks that Seung-woo will not judge him just for being himself.

Expand Tweet

The next morning, Seung-woo has breakfast with Hee-su and his sisters. Hearing that Seung-woo is the class president and ranks second in the entire school, they invite him to come over more often.

During the conversation, Seung-woo learns that Hee-su’s mother lives in China with his father, who has been transferred there for work. Later, Seung-woo and Hee-su clean up the water at Seung-woo’s house, bonding over playful moments and food.

Meanwhile, Seung-woo informs Ji-yu that he can’t go to the amusement park because of the flooding. Ji-yu decides to go with Chan-young instead, and during their outing, Chan-young confesses that he likes her. Episode 5 of Heesu in Class 2 ends here.

Heesu in Class 2's episode 6 starts with Chan-young and Ji-yu deciding to date. They walk to school hand in hand, but Seung-woo asks Ji-yu to keep it hidden. He fears that if the truth comes out, he won’t be able to use the excuse of asking for dating advice to spend time with Hee-su.

Ji-yu, however, urges Seung-woo to confess his feelings to Hee-su, telling him not to lie to him any longer. She also informs Chan-young about keeping their relationship a secret, which makes him sad.

That evening, Hee-su’s sisters suggest inviting Seung-woo over as they are having grilled meat. Hee-su calls him, but Chan-young also visits. While Seung-woo is thinking over Ji-yu’s advice and Hee-su’s message, he sees Hee-su laughing with Chan-young from his window.

The next day at the academy, Hee-su, after seeing news about an upcoming meteor shower, proposes to Chan-young that they visit a cabin his sister knows. Chan-young refuses, but Ji-yu, who overhears the conversation, suggests that they all go together.

A still from Heesu in Class 2 (Image via Viki)

She thinks this can give Seung-woo a chance to confess. However, Seung-woo, nervous, asks her to cancel the trip, leading Ji-yu to scold him and tell him not to let Hee-su go.

The following day, the four prepare for the trip. Hee-su and Seung-woo go shopping for food and utensils while Chan-young and Ji-yu head to the bus stop. After shopping, Hee-su realizes he left the telescope at the store, so Seung-woo and he take the next bus separately. Meanwhile, Chan-young and Ji-yu bond while traveling together.

After retrieving the telescope, Hee-su and Seung-woo forget to take the food they have bought out of the taxi’s trunk. They reach the destination after Chan-young and Ji-yu, and the four head toward the cabin. However, they discover they have been scammed— the cabin is nothing but an abandoned house.

They manage to take shelter in another nearby cabin, although it comes at a high price. Hee-su feels mortified about the situation, but Seung-woo keeps reassuring him, making him smile. When Chan-young asks about the food Hee-su and Seung-woo were supposed to bring, Seung-woo takes the blame, saying he has accidentally left it in the car.

After eating, they head out to watch the meteor shower. On the way, Ji-yu again encourages Seung-woo to confess, warning that Chan-young won’t be able to keep his relationship with Ji-yu hidden from his best friend for long.

Meanwhile, in Heesu in Class 2 episode 6, Chan-young, seeing Ji-yu and Seung-woo together, questions Hee-su about Seung-woo, asking him to choose a side. Hee-su assures Chan-young that no matter what, he will always be on his side.

As they reach the spot to watch the meteor shower, Seung-woo distances himself to prepare how he will confess to Hee-su. After the others set up the area and the meteor shower is about to start, Ji-yu goes to find Seung-woo.

Taking this chance, Chan-young tells Hee-su that he is dating Ji-yu and adds that this time, he is the one who has confessed. This breaks Hee-su’s heart. He tells Chan-young he shouldn’t have shared that and walks away, leaving Chan-young surprised.

Expand Tweet

Seung-woo, after coming back, ready to confess, sees Hee-su walking away and quickly runs after Hee-su. He asks him to slow down in the dark and accompanies him. Hee-su, unsure what to say, worries if Seung-woo has heard about Chan-young and Ji-yu dating— as he believes Seung-woo likes Ji-yu.

In the last scene of Heesu in Class 2 episode 6, as they walk, the meteor shower begins. Seung-woo, fascinated, watches the shooting stars in awe, telling Hee-su it is his first time seeing them. Hee-su, watching Seung-woo’s fascination over something he loves, smiles. Together, they watch the meteor shower. On this note, episode 6 of Heesu in Class 2 concludes.

Episodes 7 and 8 of Heesu in Class 2 are set to release on April 18 and 19. The drama is available for streaming on Viki.

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More