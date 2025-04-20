Heesu in Class 2 episodes 7 & 8 recap: Seung-woo decides to confess his feelings to Hee-su

Heesu in Class 2 is a coming-of-age BL drama adapted from Lily Zuzu’s popular webtoon 2반 이희수 or Heesu in Class 2. The story follows Lee Hee-su, a high schooler quietly nursing feelings for his best friend, Joo Chan-young.

When Chan-young begins to pursue their classmate Choi Ji-yu, Hee-su’s world is thrown off balance. In his effort to regain Chan-young’s attention, Hee-su unexpectedly grows closer to another classmate— Kim Seung-woo.

Heesu in Class 2 stars Ahn Ji-ho as the conflicted yet endearing Hee-su, Lee Sang-jun as the quiet and observant Seung-woo. Cho Jun-young takes the role of the popular Chan-young, and Kim Do-yeon, the charming Ji-yu.

In the previous two episodes of Heesu in Class 2, Hee-su learns about Chan-young and Ji-yu’s growing closeness, leading to heartbreak. But amid the confusion, his connection with Seung-woo begins to deepen in subtle but meaningful ways. In episodes 7 and 8 of Heesu in Class 2, Hee-su realizes that he likes Seung-woo, and Seung-woo decides to confess to him.

Heesu in Class 2 episodes 7 & 8 recap: Hee-su grapples with new feelings as Seung-woo prepares to confess

Episode 7 of Heesu in Class 2 begins with Hee-su reflecting on his feelings after finding out that Chan-young is dating Ji-yu. Strangely, he doesn’t feel as bad as he thought he would. Instead, his thoughts keep drifting to Seung-woo. He convinces himself that it’s because Seung-woo has been by his side since he has heard the news, and that presence has kept the loneliness away.

The next day at school, Hee-su sees Chan-young beaming at Ji-yu, but he no longer feels bothered. What worries him now is the possibility of Seung-woo finding out about their relationship. To prevent that, Hee-su begins deliberately distancing Seung-woo from Chan-young and Ji-yu whenever they’re together.

During lunch, Hee-su drags Seung-woo to eat with him. Watching Seung-woo eat without any complaints— unlike his other friends— makes Hee-su unexpectedly happy. After school, while waiting at the bus stop, Hee-su sits awkwardly beside Seung-woo, growing nervous about his feelings and unsure of what to say.

Eventually, he musters the courage to ask if Seung-woo plans to confess to Ji-yu. Seung-woo turns the question back at him, asking whether Hee-su thinks he should. Without hesitation, Hee-su blurts out that he doesn’t want him to. Throughout the bus ride home, Hee-su keeps stealing glances at Seung-woo, silently questioning himself as to why he has said that.

The following day, Hee-su sees Ji-yu asking Seung-woo for study notes and gets angry, assuming she’s taking advantage of his kindness. On their way home, he scolds Seung-woo for letting her do that.

Frustrated, he returns home only to find his sister crying about having a crush on someone who already has a girlfriend. She declares that she’s going to prove she’s better, and hearing her determination inspires Hee-su to do the same.

The next day, he once again approaches his teacher about forming an astrology club. After some pestering, the teacher agrees but tells him he needs to gather six members for the club to be approved. Back in class, Hee-su excitedly asks his friend Ho-sik to join, but Ho-sik turns him down. Sitting nearby, Seung-woo overhears their conversation.

Later, in the counseling club, Seung-woo senses Hee-su watching him. When he looks back, Hee-su quickly averts his eyes. Seung-woo then offers to help Hee-su with the club. Hee-su immediately refuses, saying Seung-woo shouldn’t waste his time.

But Seung-woo replies that since the club is important to Hee-su, it’s important to him too— so it can’t be a waste of time. Hee-su is left speechless. Seung-woo later even asks Ji-yu to join the club.

A still from Heesu in Class 2 (Image via Viki)

The next day in this episode of Heesu in Class 2, when Ji-yu approaches Hee-su to join, he snaps. Irritated, he accuses her of taking Seung-woo for granted and tells her not to ask for his help again. Suddenly, Chan-young steps in to defend Ji-yu, saying it’s Seung-woo’s problem for liking her.

He also reveals to Seung-woo that Ji-yu and he are dating. Hearing this, Hee-su becomes furious. Calling Chan-young selfish, he storms out of the classroom.

The next day, Hee-su and Chan-young are no longer speaking to each other. Hee-su throws himself into promoting the astrology club, organizing a stargazing session and putting up posters around the school.

That evening, many students gather for the session. While showing them the stars through his telescope, Hee-su is surprised to see Seung-woo join. He eagerly points out the constellation Lyra and the star Vega. Seung-woo, fascinated, asks about the Ring Nebula between them. When Hee-su explains that it's formed from dead stars, Seung-woo wonders aloud what happens when a star dies.

In that moment, Hee-su has a realization. Just like a star that can be reborn into a new one after dying, his feelings for Chan-young— after the heartbreak— have transformed. His affection has been reborn into something new. He has started to like Seung-woo. Here, this episode of Heesu in Class 2 ends.

Episode 8 of Heesu in Class 2 begins with Hee-su closely observing Seung-woo’s daily schedule. He notes the time Seung-woo usually leaves home for school and starts timing his own exit to coincide with it, making it look like they meet by chance.

As his eyes follow Seung-woo, Hee-su notices a few things— Seung-woo is deeply focused on his studies, doesn’t waste time on things he deems unimportant, prefers eating alone, and isn’t picky about food. But Hee-su concludes that Seung-woo has feelings for Ji-yu.

One day, Ho-sik mentions to Hee-su that the person who used to leave him a carrot juice box every day has stopped doing so. Seung-woo happens to overhear this conversation. The next day, he quietly leaves a carrot juice box for Hee-su. Noticing the box again, Hee-su becomes determined to find out who has been leaving them, but Ho-sik teases him about it.

Later that day, Ji-yu asks Hee-su to accompany her to an audition. She explains that Chan-young is busy with practice and that her best friend Seung-woo won’t go with her because of Hee-su. Hee-su is secretly pleased to hear that Seung-woo turned Ji-yu down because of him, and he agrees to go with her. He also invites Seung-woo to join him in doing public service to earn extra credit.

A still from Heesu in Class 2 (Image via Viki)

On Saturday, Hee-su accompanies Ji-yu to the audition. Afterward, they stop by a restaurant to eat. While there, Hee-su secretly shares their location with Chan-young and asks him to join them. When Chan-young arrives, Hee-su quietly slips away and heads home, content. He texts Seung-woo, asking him to be ready for their public service the next day.

The following day, Hee-su and Seung-woo walk around the neighborhood doing their public service. Afterward, exhausted, they sit on a bench to rest. As they lie down side by side, Hee-su stretches out his arm, unintentionally touching Seung-woo’s hand before pulling away making both of them startled.

Taking that moment, Seung-woo tells Hee-su that he doesn’t like Ji-yu and asks him to stop trying to set him up with a girlfriend. He then asks Hee-su if he likes anyone. Caught off guard, Hee-su is unable to answer. Then, Seung-woo deliberately touches Hee-su’s hand with his own and leaves it there, leaving Hee-su stunned and alarmed once again.

The next day in this episode of Heesu in Class 2, Seung-woo goes to the classroom early to leave another carrot juice box for Hee-su, but gets caught by the actual person who has been doing it all along. The person is the girl Hee-su has once suspected of sending him the anonymous messages.

She confesses that she has liked Hee-su but, after realizing he has feelings for Chan-young, she has stopped. Hearing this, Seung-woo reveals that he also likes Hee-su and had started leaving the juice boxes for him. The girl encourages him to confess, thinking he has a better chance.

Seung-woo decides to take her advice and posts anonymously on the school’s counseling board. He assumes himself as the person who has been leaving the carrot juice boxes and states that he plans to confess the next day.

Hee-su reads the post and grows anxious. The next day at school, he finds a note from "Carrot," asking him to meet after school. At that very moment, he spots Seung-woo leaving the classroom and rushes after him.

He bumps into Seung-woo in the hallway and brings up the post and the planned confession. Seung-woo asks if Hee-su intends to meet the confessor, but Hee-su says no. Shocked, Seung-woo asks him why. Hee-su looks at him and replies—because he likes someone. On this note, episode 6 of Heesu in Class 2 concludes.

The final 2 episodes of Heesu in Class 2— episodes 9 and 10— are scheduled to premiere on April 25 and 26. The series is available to stream on Viki.

