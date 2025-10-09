My Secret Vampire ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Does Dong-ha uncover Ju-won's secret and find happiness together?

My Secret Vampire is a South Korean BL drama that concludes on October 9, 2025. Spanning 6 episodes of 15-20 minutes each, the series stars Yu Sin and Park Dong-ju in the lead roles.

My Secret Vampire follows the story of a naive university student Han Dong-ha who moves into an affordable mansion in Seoul. He grows close to the housemates while forming a complicated bond with vampire housemate Ju-won. Amid secrets, danger, and growing feelings, the two must navigate love, trust, and the risks of their worlds colliding.

By the end of My Secret Vampire, Dong-ha discovers Ju-won's secret of being a vampire. Despite the risks, openly acknowledge their feelings, and begin their relationship, finding happiness together.

My Secret Vampire recap and ending: Vampire Ju-won battles his instincts as love sparks with human Dong-ha

My Secret Vampire begins with Han Dong-ha, a human, moving into a house with 4 vampires for 1 month while he attends university in the city. The vampires are trying to live without feeding on humans, and their behavior is monitored by Lee Ju-won, a half-human, half-vampire who abstains from blood.

Still from My Secret Vampire (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

Ju-won who has never have human blood and determined to continue to do so, strongly objects to Dong-ha moving in. He is more against it as his 3 vampire housemates Seon-jae, Gyu-min, and Eun-ho already plan to drink Dong-ha’s blood.

His objections come across as rudeness, making Dong-ha assume that Ju-won dislikes him. Dong-ha, who moves from a remote mountain town to study in the city, feels lonely, and he is grateful when his housemates seemingly welcome him. However, the 3 vampires’ kindness masks their ulterior motive of drinking his blood.

Soon, they discover that Dong-ha is underweight, making his blood unsuitable for consumption. They begin a mission to help him gain weight by feeding him well, but Ju-won consistently stands in their way. Meanwhile, Dong-ha begins trying to get closer to Ju-won, who gradually starts developing feelings for him.

One day, Seon-jae, who has tasted human blood before, sparks a question in Ju-won’s mind about how Dong-ha’s blood might taste. Ju-won becomes fixated with the idea and secretly starts following Dong-ha to his part-time jobs even helping him without Dong-ha knowing.

The two slowly grow closer when Dong-ha learns from Seon-jae that Ju-won’s seemingly rude behavior is actually concern for his safety. Curious, Dong-ha makes efforts to bond with him, and they become more comfortable with each other.

Still from My Secret Vampire (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

One day, Ju-won follows Dong-ha and finds him in danger when a drunk customer at the restaurant attacks him. Ju-won intervenes, removing Dong-ha from the situation, but sees that he is bleeding.

Ju-won, already weakened from abstaining from blood and relying on alternative pills, struggles to control his bloodlust. Dizzy and overwhelmed by hunger, he asks Dong-ha to call Seon-jae, who quickly comes and helps him, leaving Dong-ha surprised.

After some days, the 3 housemates learn that Dong-ha has gained weight and begin plotting to drink his blood at night. Anticipating this, Ju-won sleeps in Dong-ha’s room that night and scares Gyu-min and Eun-ho away. Worried about their housemates’ intentions, Ju-won takes Dong-ha out to explore Seoul the following night, strengthening their bond even further.

Dong-ha is confused by Ju-won’s actions. Spending time with him brings happiness, making Dong-ha believe Ju-won likes him. Yet, whenever they grow close, Ju-won sets boundaries, telling Dong-ha to stay out of his personal life.

Taken aback, Dong-ha questions whether Ju-won has been acting a certain way for a reason, but Ju-won dismisses his questions. That night, Dong-ha confesses his feelings for Ju-won to Seon-jae.

Still from My Secret Vampire (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

The next morning, Ju-won goes for a run to clear his head, followed by Seon-jae, who asks if he has feelings for Dong-ha. Ju-won remains silent, and Seon-jae reminds him that he cannot be with a human.

To lighten the mood, Seon-jae proposes a group trip to the beach. Ju-won initially resists but ultimately agrees to, knowing Dong-ha has never seen the sea.

During the trip, Dong-ha and Ju-won grow closer, bonding over their shared experiences. They spend time playing on the beach with their housemates, and at night, they sit by the campfire. Later, when everyone retreats to their hotel rooms, Ju-won notices Dong-ha is missing.

He finds him near the campfire, and sits down to have a conversation. During this, Dong-ha asks Ju-won to be honest. As an answer to him Ju-won kisses him, explaining it as him being honest, but he expresses fear that he might hurt Dong-ha. Dong-ha, unaware of Ju-won’s vampire nature, brushes off his worries, suggesting they start dating.

On their way back home, Dong-ha realizes he lost a bracelet and returns to retrieve it. While doing so, he falls and scrapes his hand, causing it to bleed. Ju-won rushes to help and attempt to suck the wound clean, being unmindful about the blood.

Still from My Secret Vampire (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

Soon, overwhelmed by hunger, he loses control and bites Dong-ha’s hand, causing him to yelp. Ju-won tries to bite his neck, but Dong-ha manages to bring him back to his senses. Ju-won quickly steps back, firmly warning Dong-ha of the danger.

When Dong-ha tells him that he likes him despite him being a vampire, Ju-won refuses him and leave. Hurt but defiant, Dong-ha confronts the other housemates about their intentions, then moves out.

As time passes, Ju-won cannot stop missing Dong-ha and confides in Seon-jae. For him, Seon-jae finds out Dong-ha’s new address in the mountains, where he lives alone. Ju-won visits the place and finding Dong-ha there, runs across to hug him, telling him how much he has missed him.

They talk about their childhoods, and Ju-won explains that his godfather has turned him into a vampire to save his life in childhood. He shares about being bullied by other vampire children for his human side and his refusal to drink blood.

Later the two lies outside to watch stars. During this, Dong-ha notices scars on Ju-won’s wrist wrist where he is wearing the bracelet Dong-ha has brought for him and asks about it. Ju-wan explains that wearing silver, which the bracelet is of, is forbidden for vampires.

Still from My Secret Vampire (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

As Dong-ha worried jumps up to remove the bracelet, Ju-won stops him by kissing him on the cheek. He admits that he likes Dong-ha and regrets letting him go. He expresses concern about potentially hurting him, but also says that he has gathered the courage to be honest. Dong-ha kisses him in return, and they decide to move back into the house in the city, together.

Back in the city, the other housemates, who have also missed Dong-ha, warmly welcome him back. Gyu-min and Eun-ho begin a relationship, and Dong-ha returns to university life.

In the final scene of My Secret Vampire, Ju-won visits Dong-ha at the university. He confesses that he has been attracted to him from the very first glance, feeling an unexplainable pull. The two share a kiss, bringing My Secret Vampire to its ending.

Does My Secret Vampire has a possibility of season 2?

My Secret Vampire concludes with all major conflicts resolved and Dong-ha and Ju-won’s reconciliation. The vampire housemates also find their own happiness. With all of their relationships settled it leaves little room for a continuation. Additionally, as of now, there has been no official confirmation about a season 2 of My Secret Vampire either.

My Secret Vampire is available for streaming on GagaOOLala, TVING, Wayve and İQIYI.

