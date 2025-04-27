Heesu in Class 2 review: Is the BL drama worth watching?

On April 26, 2025, Heesu in Class 2 wrapped up its run, concluding its emotional coming-of-age journey. The drama starred Ahn Ji-ho as Hee-su and Lee Sang-jun as Seung-woo, with Cho Jun-young and Kim Do-yeon appearing as Chan-young and Ji-yu, respectively.

Based on Lily Zuzu's webtoon, Heesu in Class 2 follows high schooler Hee-su as he struggles with his hidden feelings for his best friend. His journey leads to an unexpected connection with classmate Seung-woo. What makes Heesu in Class 2 worth watching is its heartfelt performances, main plotline, and the undeniable chemistry between its leads.

Heesu in Class 2 review: A heartfelt story with stellar chemistry, but lost in unfocused storytelling

When a drama with 10 episodes starts treating its storyline like a 16-episode series, what culminates is a story that fails to find its proper closure, despite having a captivating start. Heesu in Class 2 narrates the story of a high school student, Hee-su, who harbors a crush on his best friend, Chan-young.

However, Chan-young starts dating the most popular girl in school, Ji-yu, whose best friend is Seung-woo.

Seung-woo, an introverted boy who keeps to himself outside of studies, but secretly harbours feelings for Hee-su. In an attempt to spend more time with him, Seung-woo lies, saying he needs dating advice to win over his crush.

Hee-su assumes Seung-woo’s crush is Ji-yu and, hoping to break Chan-young's relationship with her, eagerly pushes Seung-woo towards Ji-yu.

What Heesu in Class 2 gets right is its engaging storyline and the perfect casting that brings every emotion of it to life. Ahn Ji-ho, as Hee-su, blends adorableness, chaos, and emotion with perfection, bringing the character straight from the webtoon to the screen.

His expressive face, particularly his eyes, does most of the heavy lifting in conveying Hee-su’s emotions.

Lee Sang-jun as the introverted Seung-woo is one of the drama’s best casting choices. Even when his character doesn't speak, Lee shines. He portrays Seung-woo’s yearning, love, heartbreak and calmness with such precision that audiences are left wanting to reach through the screen and hug him.

The chemistry between Ahn Ji-ho and Lee Sang-jun is Heesu in Class 2's biggest strength. Whenever they share the screen, the romance is palpable—Lee’s lingering gazes on Ahn, paired with Hee-su’s chaotic antics, make the audience giggle and swoon.

Kim Do-yeon as Ji-yu is a fun addition to the cast. The idol-turned-actress brings just enough charm to make Ji-yu shine, even though her storyline with Chan-young often becomes tedious to watch.

Cho Jun-young, playing Chan-young, carries a heavy responsibility. Despite not being the main character, much of the drama focuses on Chan-young’s story, making it feel tiring and irrelevant for the audience set to watch an LGBTQ romance.

Chan-young’s character also often comes across as self-centered, unlikable, and at times, even a bad friend. However, Cho Jun-young’s charismatic performance makes the character tolerable, allowing audiences to understand why Hee-su initially fell for him.

Despite being described as a BL drama, Heesu in Class 2 spends a significant amount of time focusing on the heterosexual relationships of the side characters. Only Hee-su and Seung-woo represent the LGBTQ community in the story, and even then, the narrative often seems hesitant to fully explore their relationship.

This lack of focus is where the drama profusely falls short. The screenplay often sidelines Hee-su and Seung-woo, shifting the spotlight onto Chan-young and his tennis journey.

However, even that storyline fails to reach a conclusion, as the audience never sees Chan-young win or even participate in a tournament, despite the heavy focus on his practice sessions.

Hee-su, the protagonist, often feels more like a narrator of the relationships around him than an active participant in his own story. Unlike Chan-young and Ji-yu, who are often shown spending time together, Hee-su and Seung-woo rarely have long conversations or meaningful hangouts.

Without the impeccable chemistry between Ahn Ji-ho and Lee Sang-jun, Hee-su and Seung-woo’s relationship would have felt distant. It is limited to a single movie outing with Ji-yu, a brief discussion about their parents, and a stargazing trip.

Seung-woo’s feelings for Hee-su are suggested to have existed for a long time throughout the series. But the drama never shows their early moments together, of the inception of that said feeling. To the audience's disappointment, it even cut out their first shared fried chicken meal.

Moreover, the entire story builds up anticipation for Seung-woo's confession, only for the moment to be reduced to three short lines in a scene lasting less than four minutes at the very end.

Even then, the ending lacks closure, with Hee-su still appearing sad while watching Chan-young and Ji-yu together.

However, the drama does succeed in several areas. It portrays Hee-su’s bond with his 3 sisters beautifully, especially their supportive reaction to his coming out. Unlike many other BL dramas, Heesu in Class 2 realistically shows Hee-su's fear of coming out to those close to him, making his struggles deeply relatable.

Another strength of Heesu in Class 2 lies in Hee-su's use of astrological metaphors to describe relationships and his psychological state, making key moments feel alive and poetic.

Complementing this is the drama's stunning cinematography and evocative music, both of which elevate the overall storytelling experience.

Despite its lack of focus and unresolved subplots, Heesu in Class 2 captures the emotions of first love, heartbreak, confusion, and longing with sincerity. If its narrative flaws are overlooked, Heesu in Class 2 offers a tender, relatable coming-of-age story.

Viewers can now watch all 10 episodes of Heesu in Class 2 on Viki.

