What is the 'Rosé curse' of dating? BLACKPINK idol addresses the viral meme trend in a latest interview

On November 18, 2024, BLACKPINK's Rosé was featured in i-D magazine where she talked about her upcoming debut solo album, Rosie. Additionally, on the official Reddit account of i-D magazine, the publication revealed that the On The Ground singer addressed the 'Rosé dating curse' online meme created by fans.

Several topics from the interview didn't make it to the final article and hence were shared on the official Reddit account of the i-D magazine. The author of the published article hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session titled "AMA with Shaad D'Souza, writer of Rosé's i-D interview" on Reddit. One Reddit user (@weiboo) asked if there was a conversation that wasn't published in the article.

Shaad D'Souza stated that in their 30-minute interview, the BLACKPINK idol shared that she doesn't like the whole "narrative" of the meme and hence didn't talk about it much.

"So many honestly! we spoke for nearly two hours in the restaurant then did a 30 minute follow-up a couple of weeks later, so there was a huge amount left on the cutting room floor. We talked a tiny bit about the "rose curse" haha but she really doesn't like that whole narrative so she didn't have heaps to say about it"

For the unversed, the 'Rosé Dating Curse' was created by her fans where they joked about how celebrities would take a picture with the BLACKPINK star and end up having a breakup with their respective partners.

Fans had joked about how stars like Kendall Jenner broke up with Devin Booker, Gigi Hadid ended things with Zayn Malik, and Florence Pugh broke up with Zach Braff, after they clicked pictures with the BLACKPINK singer.

BLACKPINK's Rosé opens up feeling weak and sad when misunderstood and being just a "27-year-old little girl"

The APT. singer-songwriter shared that being a K-pop idol exposes someone to constant criticism from a young age. She talked about the pressure of having a devoted fanbase and the consequences of being misunderstood. She said:

"They can get impatient, which I totally understand, but at the end of the day, I’m human. When I feel misunderstood, I feel the most weak and sad. Anyone who calls me Rosie, who knows me as a friend or family, knows I am a workaholic. but I understand it can happen."

Rosé added that at the end of the day, she is just a "27-year-old girl trying to survive her 20s" and said:

"I’m still, at the end of the day, just a 27-year-old girl trying to survive her 20s, and I’m still trying to figure myself out. [Criticism] didn’t really phase me for the first few years of my career, and I woke up one day feeling like ‘Oh my God, it does affect me.’ I was like, ‘Wow, I’m human. I really am a vulnerable little girl’."

She spoke about how working on her debut solo album, Rosie, was therapeutic and helped her channel several personal experiences. Stressing on how she once had a toxic relationship which affected her for years.

Rosé shared how she pitched three songs to Bruno Mars after signing a record deal with Atlantic Records in September 2024. Out of the three tracks, Bruno Mars picked APT., rearranged the track, and added a few more verses, later released on October 18, 2024, making her the first female K-pop soloist to enter the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 8.

In other news, Rosé's APT. with Bruno Mars climbed to No. 1 on the Japan Billboard Hot 100, making her the first K-pop female solo artist to dominate the chart in Billboard's history.

