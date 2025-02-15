When The Stars Gossip episode 13 recap: Did Ryong and Kang-su’s secret experiment in space get exposed?

On February 15, 2025, When The Stars Gossip episode 13 was aired on Netflix and tvN. In the latest offering, the narrative delves deeper into the web of relationships and professional challenges faced by the protagonists, Gong Ryong and Eve Kim.

The episode revolves on Eve and Go-eun's unexpected meeting at Ryong's house, during which Go-eun enquires Eve's motives and their relationship. Eve attempts to diffuse the tension but Go-eun becomes suspicious after seeing Eve's shoes haphazardly lying at the doorstep.

Meanwhile in When The Stars Gossip episode 13, Kang-su and Ryong are investigated for their secret experiment in space. Tae-hui learns about the mission of fertilizing ovum, which leads to Kang-su's impending dismissal although Ryong gets off the hook unscathed as he is just a tourist on the spaceship.

As Eve muses on the event, they talk about the intricacies of their history and future uncertainty. At the end of the episode of When The Stars Gossip, Ryong and Eve are left in a state of ambiguity, and their fate in jeopardy, laying the groundwork for future episodes that will examine their choices.

When The Stars Gossip episode 13: Recap

When The Stars Gossip episode 13 picks up immediately after the unexpected encounter between Eve and Go-eun at Ryong's residence. Go-eun (Han Ji-eun), perturbed by Eve's presence, confronts her directly. Tension rises as Go-eun questions Eve's intentions and the nature of her relationship with Ryong.

Eve (Hong Hyo-jin), maintaining her composure attempts to diffuse the situation by emphasizing their professional collaboration. However, Go-eun's skepticism is evident, and the confrontation leaves both women unsettled.

Following the confrontation, Ryong (Lee Min-ho) finds himself in a precarious position. Go-eun's unexpected visit and her evident distress compel him to reassess his relationships with both women. He reaches out to Go-eun, seeking to explain the situation and alleviate her concerns.

Their conversation is laden with unresolved emotions, highlighting the complexities of their past and the uncertainties of their future. Meanwhile, Eve reflects on the incident, recognizing the potential ramifications on both her personal and professional life.

Amidst the personal turmoil in When The Stars Gossip episode 13, the characters' professional stakes escalate. Ryong and Kang-su are summoned to the Seoul Space Control Center for a debriefing regarding their recent mission. Chief Kang and Kang-su (Oh Jung-se) present them with footage from the spacecraft, specifically from the period when Ryong and Eve were isolated.

The footage raises suspicions about the nature of their interactions during the mission. However, the video only shows Kang-su going to the incubator to retrieve the fertilized human eggs—a breach of protocols and several laws. Chief Kang (Lee El) decides to call for a disciplinary committee.

The ambiguity of the evidence places Ryong and Eve under intense scrutiny, as their colleagues and superiors speculate about a possible breach of protocol. After Kang-su being accused of breaking protocol, the headquarters pry into the timeline when Ryong and Eve were alone aboard the spaceship before returning to Earth.

The possibility of their secret experiment being exposed looms large. In When The Stars Gossip episode 13, Ryong and Eve engage in a private discussion, weighing the potential consequences of their actions being revealed.

They consider the impact on their careers, reputations, and the broader implications for the space program. The gravity of the situation forces them to contemplate whether to come forward with the truth or to maintain their silence in hopes that the incomplete footage will not lead to definitive conclusions.

The episode also sheds light on the evolving dynamics among the supporting characters. Mina and Seung-jun, still reeling from the loss of the lottery ticket, find solace in each other's company. Their shared misfortune serves as a catalyst for a deeper connection, hinting at a budding romance.

Simultaneously, Santi and Mina's sister engage in discussions about confronting Kang-su, reflecting the group's desperation and the lengths they are willing to go to reclaim their perceived fortunes.

To provide context to the current events, the episode incorporates flashbacks that delve into Ryong's past. These sequences offer insights into his motivations for joining the space program and his complex relationship with Go-eun.

As the episode draws to a close, the tension reaches its zenith. Ryong and Eve are left in a state of uncertainty, grappling with the potential fallout from their actions. The ambiguous nature of the footage leaves their fate hanging in the balance, setting the stage for the subsequent episodes to explore the repercussions of their decisions.

When The Stars Gossip episode 12's connection with the latest segment

When The Stars Gossip episode 12 commences with Eve visiting Ryong to collaborate on a report detailing the recent incidents aboard the space station. Ryong, initially hesitant to work in a public setting, invites Eve into his quarters, extending cordiality after their previously strained relationship.

As they work closely, their mutual attraction becomes palpable, culminating in a moment of intimacy. However, this encounter is abruptly interrupted by the unexpected arrival of Go-eun, Ryong's former partner, who brings along his pet turtle.

Go-eun's sudden appearance catches both Ryong and Eve off guard. Observing the intimate setting, Go-eun's suspicions are aroused. She confronts Eve, expressing a desire to converse privately. What begins as a potentially contentious interaction transitions into a candid conversation over drinks at a nearby restaurant.

Both women share their perspectives on their relationships with Ryong, leading to a camaraderie. The evening culminates with both Eve and Go-eun falling asleep on Ryong's bed.

Amidst the personal turmoil in When The Stars Gossip episode 12, Eve and Ryong are tasked with drafting a comprehensive report on the incidents that transpired aboard the space station prior to their rescue.

Ryong is consumed with their interpersonal exchanges during the journey, especially their private time in zero gravity, while Eve is focused on making sure the report is accurate and honest. Their conflicting goals draw attention to the moral conundrums they encounter when juggling their personal and professional obligations.

Parallel to the main narrative in When The Stars Gossip episode 12, the subplot involving Mina, Seung-jun, and the lost lottery ticket continues to evolve. Mina urges Seung-jun to negotiate with Kang-su regarding the misplaced ticket, expressing frustration over the lost opportunity for financial gain.

Their shared predicament leads to a deepening of their relationship, culminating in a romantic encounter.

Chief Kang and Si-won, harboring suspicions about Eve and Ryong's conduct during the mission, scrutinize footage from the space station.

Their investigation reveals anomalies, such as power being diverted to a specific incubator during a critical period, intensifying their suspicions about unauthorized activities. This subplot in When The Stars Gossip episode 12 introduces an element of suspense, as the potential exposure of Eve and Ryong's secret experiment looms large.

Eve receives a letter regarding her biological parents. The correspondence reveals that she was found abandoned as a baby, with no information about her birth parents.

As When The Stars Gossip episode 12 concludes, tensions escalate on multiple fronts. The personal dynamics between Eve, Ryong, and Go-eun become increasingly complicated, while professional scrutiny threatens to unveil hidden truths.

When The Stars Gossip episode 14 will be premiered on Netflix and tvN on February 16, 2025.

