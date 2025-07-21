Where to watch A Moment to Remember? All you need to know amidst Saiyaara’s remake allegations

Recently, the release of Mohit Suri’s Hindi film, Saiyaara, has sparked allegations of it being a remake of the 2004 South Korean film, A Moment to Remember. Following the film's release, many viewers pointed out the similarities between the two movies, particularly regarding the theme of Alzheimer's disease.The movie, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, was released on July 18, and showcases the character Vaani (Padda) suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's. This is also seen in the 2004 film, A Moment to Remember, where the female lead develops Alzheimer's in her late 20s.Both films focus on this plotline, where the couple and their love for each other face challenges after the female lead's newfound condition is diagnosed. While several fans and netizens stated that these two films shared too many similarities, some also argued that many other movies have been made with the same plotline.Regardless of the ongoing discussions and debates around the remake allegations between A Moment To Remember and Saiyaara, the following article will unfold all you need to know about the 2004 South Korean film. Interested viewers can watch A Moment to Remember on Netflix or Tubi.All you need to know about the South Korean film, A Moment to RememberA Moment to Remember is a 2004 South Korean film starring Jung Woo-sung and Son Ye-jin. The film was based on the 2001 Japanese TV series called Pure Soul. During the time of its release, the film not only topped the box office for two consecutive weeks but also made history as the fifth highest-grossing film of 2004.The story revolves around the accidental meeting of Su-jin and Chul-soo. Su-jin is a fashion designer who enters a convenience store and bumps into the foreman of a construction site, Chul-soo. They both quickly develop a mutual attraction and start dating. However, over time, Su-jin begins to display signs of forgetfulness.These signs also lead to serious incidents, such as a fire breakout, endangering the couple. It is then revealed that these signs are connected to Su-jin's early-onset Alzheimer's disease. As the couple tries to overcome the several challenges that come their way due to Su-jin's condition, they strive to overcome the same.Regardless of the efforts, Su-jin ends up forgetting Chul-soo while Chul-soo continues to stay by her side and take care of her. As the movie comes to an end, Chul-soo reenacts their first meeting at the convenience store to kickstart Su-jin's memory while she's surrounded by her friends and family.The movie then cuts to the final scene, where the couple are seated together in a car as husband and wife, and as they watch the sunset, Chul-soo says, &quot;I love you,&quot; to Su-jin.Following its release, the South Korean film was also remade in Turkish, titled Evim Sensin, in 2012. Therefore, given the vague plotline similarities and multiple remakes of the film, there hasn't been a huge backlash to Saiyaara allegedly being loosely similar to A Moment to Remember.