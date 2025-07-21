  • home icon
  "A duo I didn't see coming" — Fans react as Son Ye‑jin & Jo Yu‑ri confirmed to lead Netflix's K‑pop thriller 'Variety,' directed by Mask Girl creator

By Shreya Jha
Published Jul 21, 2025 08:01 GMT
Son Ye‑jin &amp; Jo Yu‑ri to star in Variety (Image via Netflix)
Son Ye‑jin & Jo Yu‑ri to star in Variety (Image via X/@netflix)

On July 21, 2025, Netflix announced an upcoming original drama titled Variety, led by Son Ye-jin and Jo Yu-ri. The series dives into the K-pop industry, tracing the story of a top agency CEO and an overly devoted fan whose lives collide.

The project is helmed by director-writer Kim Yong-hoon, best known for Mask Girl and the noir feature Beasts Clawing at Straws. Fans reacted with excitement over the casting of the two actresses in the suspense series.

"Now this is a duo I didn’t see coming 👀🔥Son Ye-jin as a boss? Yu-ri going full stan-mode? From the creator of Mask Girl? Yeah, VARIETY about to eat," an X user commented.
Many called it a dream project, particularly with the Mask Girl creator at the helm, expressing high hopes for the K-drama.

"The casting is perfect - Son Ye-jin's dramatic range from Crash Landing on You meets the authentic K-Pop world through Jo Yu-ri's IZ*ONE experience. This could be the first series to actually nail both sides of the industry coin," another fan said.
"What an amazing plot COME ON, GIVE ME THIS DRAMA IMMEDIATELY," an X user mentioned.
"FINALLY 😭😭😭 been waiting for something like this for forever, and it being the creator of mask girl has my hopes up," another person shared.

Meanwhile, many admirers are thrilled to see Son Ye-jin back on screen after years of break. Her last series was Crash Landing on You, alongside Hyun Bin, and Thirty-Nine with Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun.

In addition to the Netflix series Variety, she is also set to appear in another series titled Scandals. The 43-year-old is likewise slated to headline the forthcoming movie No Other Choice.

"AAHHHHH GOOD MORNINGGGG ONLY TO SON YEJIN WORLD DOMINATION!!! 😭 fighting our cow yejin! 🐄🐮 when hyun bin said that she really misses acting, THIS IS WHAT SHE MEANT! 3 projects? Dang! Sooo many to look forward!," a netizen said.
"What Ye Jin touches, speaks quality. No dull character as she always brings flavors to it. And you can always trust that it's not a duplicate of any of her past works. Cow Ye Jin is back," a viewer noted.
"Omggg another joyul netflix showbiz thriller drama and it's with THE son yejin??? im so seated," another fan added.
More about Son Ye-jin & Jo Yu-ri’s roles in the upcoming drama Variety

Son Ye-jin portrays Sae-eun, an experienced, talented manager who previously debuted the country’s most prominent idol ensemble. As their contract agreement nears its end, she takes a risky step to bring them back under her branch. Sae-eun is known for her firm leadership and high-stakes decisions.

After making an impact in Squid Game seasons 2 and 3, Jo Yu-ri returns with the role of Seung-hee, a fan whose affection turns into obsession. She follows her favorite idol closely, crossing confidential limitations.

Variety promises to explore both industry politics and the extremes of fan behavior. The show will stream exclusively on Netflix. Release details are expected soon.

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

