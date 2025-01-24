Who Is She Season 1: Ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities explored

KBS2's Who Is She (Korean: 수상한 그녀) wrapped up on January 22 and 23, 2025. Starring Kim Hae-sook, Jung Ji-so, Jung Jin-young, and Chae Won-bin, the drama reimagines the 2014 film Miss Granny.

Who Is She follows Oh Mal-soon, a 70-year-old grandmother who regains her youth, relives her dreams, and forges new relationships. Kim Hae-sook plays elder Mal-soon and Kkeut-soon, while Jung Ji-so portrays young Mal-soon (Oh Duri) and Emily, a trainee under producer Daniel Han played by Jung Jin-young.

Who Is She Ending Explained: Mal-soon’s choices, revelations, and a bittersweet Farewell

Episode 11 of Who Is She begins with a flashback from seven years ago. Daniel confronts his stalker about placing a tracker on his car and warns her that he will report her to the police. Unfazed, the stalker challenges him, hinting she knows a secret that could disarm him.

In the present, the stalker photographs Daniel and Mal-soon entering a house together and sends the pictures to Ae-sim. Ae-sim warns her to stop meddling, but the stalker insists Daniel won’t take action against her. Shortly after, the photos are leaked online, sparking rumors about Daniel and Mal-soon’s relationship.

Days later, Daniel holds a press conference to address the rumors. To everyone’s shock, he exposes the stalker as the mastermind behind the false scandal and presents a video as proof.

The footage shows Daniel and Mal-soon visiting the house to meet members of the girl group and management team, celebrating the group’s upcoming debut. The stalker is publicly discredited, and Daniel sues her.

Panicked, the stalker pleads with Ae-sim to drop the lawsuit, threatening to reveal that Daniel is her son, not her nephew. As they argue, Daniel enters and warns the stalker not to expose the truth, or she'll face serious consequences.

Now knowing Daniel is aware of the secret, Ae-sim tries to explain but regrets her decision. Daniel refuses to talk and goes to his office, where Mal-soon comforts him with a hug.

The next day, Daniel visits Element’s practice. As Mal-soon watches, she recalls a memory of sitting outside with Daniel after their debut was confirmed, sharing stories and stargazing, which led to a kiss.

Meanwhile this episode of Who Is She, Ji-sook becomes increasingly suspicious that the woman she knows as her mother, Kkeut-soon, might not be her real mother and that Oh Du-ri is actually Mal-soon. Elsewhere, Min-seok, Mal-soon’s son-in-law, attempts to revive her leased soup shop but struggles because the original recipe is missing.

Young Mal-soon, pretending to be Oh Du-ri, teaches him the recipe, claiming she has learned it from Mal-soon. Min-seok later makes the soup at home and after tasting the soup, Ji-sook is convinced Oh Du-ri is her mother, Mal-soon.

It is revealed through flashbacks that Ae-sim, in her late 30s, became pregnant with Daniel. Financially devastated after a failed investment, she had no choice but to let her sister raise him. Now, she seeks Daniel’s forgiveness, but he asks for time to process the truth.

Later in this episode of Who Is She, Mal-soon spends a day with Park Gap-yong, confiding in him about her feelings for Daniel. She admits she doesn’t expect the relationship to go anywhere but wants to cherish her emotions. Gap-yong encourages her to embrace her newfound youth.

However, Mal-soon’s body begins showing signs of aging. Her skin wrinkles, and she experiences body aches. During Element’s music video shoot, she notices her hand wrinkling.

A staff member mentions that something similar happened before with Mal-soon. Understanding she is talking about Emily, alarmed, Mal-soon presses her for details and learns something shocking that makes her dizzy.

During the shoot, Mal-soon feels unwell and eventually collapses. Ji-sook rushes to her side, crying out, "Mom," as everyone gathers around her. On this note the penultimate episode of Who Is She concludes.

Episode 12 of Who Is She, the final episode, begins with Mal-soon dreaming about being prosecuted for reliving her youth, pursuing her dreams, and falling for a younger man. In her dream, Ae-sim acts as the prosecutor, while Park Gap-yong defends her, arguing that Mal-soon deserves a chance to live for herself after a lifetime of selflessness.

Back in reality, Mal-soon regains consciousness. Despite everyone’s concerns, she refuses to see a doctor. Ji-sook scolds her and Ha-na for neglecting their health, but Mal-soon dismisses her and continues filming the music video.

After the shoot, Mal-soon encounters the mysterious taxi driver near the guesthouse. He gives her a choice: return to her old self or remain in her youthful body, knowing she will die in six months. He reveals that he helps people who have lost their way in life by giving them a chance to relive their dreams or youth. She has three days to decide.

Mal-soon shares this dilemma with Gap-yong. Meanwhile, Kkeut-soon moves back into Mal-soon’s home. Ji-sook confronts Kkeut-soon, revealing she knows the truth and later reconciles with Mal-soon, encouraging her to live her youth for herself. The two embrace, shedding tears.

As Element prepares for their debut, Ae-sim visits Mal-soon, confessing her jealousy and admiration. She reveals that Daniel is her son, not her nephew, and asks Mal-soon to protect him without knowing her identity. Mal-soon refuses, telling Ae-sim to care for her son and assuring her that the song The Man in the Yellow Shirt now belongs to Ae-sim.

Later, Mal-soon invites Daniel to her soup shop, cooks for him, and urges him to take care of himself. After Daniel leaves, Kkeut-soon visits Mal-soon, and they reconcile. Mal-soon promises to fulfill Emily’s dream.

On Element’s debut day, the taxi driver asks Mal-soon to make her decision. She chooses to stay in her youthful body for six months. Element's debut performance is a huge success, receiving thunderous applause.

Afterward, Ji-sook, Min-seok, Ha-na, and Mal-soon (as Oh Du-ri) have a meal together, vowing to continue as a family. Days later, Mal-soon disappears, leaving letters for her loved ones, bidding them farewell.

Then this episode of Who Is She takes a jump of one year, when Element is a global sensation, embarking on a sold-out world tour, though they miss Emily. Mal-soon’s soup shop has grown into a thriving business, co-managed by Gap-yong, his son, and Min-seok.

Daniel has left UNIS, with Li Ri-na now serving as director. He has started his own production company. Ji-sook, having passed her architecture exams, begins a new chapter in her life.

One day, Daniel visits a café and hears a familiar song, bringing back memories of Mal-soon. A waitress who resembles Mal-soon serves him. Startled, he stares at her, and though she walks away, she glances back and smiles while Mal-soon’s voice echoes:

"Nothing is impossible in this world. Especially when it comes to relationships."

Thus, the series Who Is She concludes.

Possibility of renewal for Who Is She

A renewal of Who Is She could explore the mysterious waitress resembling Mal-soon, and Daniel’s new journey, or delve deeper into Ae-sim and Daniel’s relationship. The enigmatic taxi driver and Kkeut-soon’s past could also offer fresh narratives.

While these possibilities provide room for continuation, there has been no official announcement from the cast or crew regarding a second season.

All the episodes of Who Is She are now streaming on Viki in select regions.

