Who is Kim Seong-hoon? Moving 2 announces director change

Disney+ is gearing up for Moving season 2 with a major behind-the-scenes shift. According to reports by South Korean media outlet OSEN on April 16, 2025, acclaimed director Kim Seong-hoon will take the helm for the upcoming season. He will replace Park In-je, who led the first installment.

OSEN further reports that, as per insiders, pre-production will begin in May, with filming expected to start in March 2026. Series creator and original webtoon author Kang Full is currently working on the script.

Kim Seong-hoon is a South Korean director best known for his work on Netflix’s Kingdom franchise (2019-2021). His filmography includes critically acclaimed titles like A Hard Day (2014), Tunnel (2016), and Ransomed (2023).

A Hard Day premiered at the Directors’ Fortnight section of the Cannes Film Festival. The film received widespread praise from global critics and was featured at several major festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival, the BFI London Film Festival, and the AFI Fest.

A Hard Day not only garnered international recognition but also swept domestic awards. With this film, Kim won Best Director at the 51st Grand Bell Awards, the 1st Korean Film Producers Association Awards, the 6th KOFRA Film Awards, the 20th Chunsa Film Art Awards, and the 51st Baeksang Arts Awards.

Kim Seong-hoon also earned Best Screenplay honors at the 15th Busan Film Critics’ Awards and the 35th Blue Dragon Film Awards. With a proven track record in both suspense and blockbuster storytelling, Kim’s reported addition to Moving season 2 has raised anticipation among fans.

Moving season 2 in the works: Disney+ commits record investment as Kang Full expands his superpower universe

Adapted from Kang Full’s Kakao webtoon of the same name, Moving, the hit superpower K-drama is officially returning for a second season. The drama brings the writer's storytelling to life with a fresh script and compelling visuals. Directed by Park In-je and Park Yoon-seo, the series premiered exclusively on Disney+ from August 9 to September 20, 2023.

The series centers on three high school students who gradually awaken to their hidden powers. As they come to terms with their abilities, their parents, who carry secrets of their own, struggle to shield them from shadowy threats tied to their pasts.

The star-studded cast includes Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Zo In-sung, Cha Tae-hyun, Ryoo Seung-bum, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Jung-ha, Go Youn-jung, and Kim Do-hoon.

Moving made waves at the 2023 Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards, sweeping six major categories. It took home honors for Best Creative, Best Lead Actor, Best Writer, Best Visual Effects, and both Best Newcomer Actor and Actress, cementing its position as a standout title in Korean streaming content.

Following the success of the first season, production updates for season 2 are gradually emerging. As per OSEN, the production team has informed the main cast about progress and a change in the director, hinting at significant behind-the-scenes developments.

While plot details remain under wraps, speculation is growing around the possible direction of the new season. Moving, the webtoon belongs to a broader narrative world crafted by Kang Full, which includes Apartment, Timing, Again, and Bridge.

This universe ties together stories of individuals with hidden powers, often manipulated by the government. Moving is the fourth installment, followed by Bridge, which explores deeper character connections from earlier chapters. However, despite its potential, Kang Full has expressed hesitation about adapting Bridge due to the lack of on-screen introductions for the previous stories.

An alternative path could involve adapting the first installment, Timing. However, since its characters don’t appear in Moving, this direction might sideline the original cast, raising concerns among fans hoping for continuity.

At the same time, attention is also building around Hidden, the upcoming chapter in Kang Full’s webtoon universe, which could further expand the storylines introduced so far.

Meanwhile, Disney+ is doubling down on its commitment. According to Herald Economy and Namdo News, the platform is investing over 50 billion won into Moving season 2 — the highest amount it has allocated to Korean content. Their goal is to uphold the same high-quality production and storytelling that made season 1 a standout hit and to position Moving as a flagship series for Disney+ in Korea.

With high expectations and a larger universe to explore, Moving season 2 is set to build on its successful foundation. Fans eagerly await what’s next as Disney+, Kang Full, and reportedly Kingdom's director Kim Seong-hoon push the story into bold new territory.

