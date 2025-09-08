5 actors you probably forgot appeared in the 'Predator' movie franchise

Predator movies have engaged the viewers since 1987. The franchise started with Arnold Schwarzenegger fighting an alien hunter in the forest. This iconic movie launched a show that spans years.

Ad

The Predator movies feature threatening creature beings who hunt humans for sport. These extraterrestrial beings employ advanced technology and cloaking machines. The first movie became a classic action story. It blended intense combat scenes and science fiction.

Over the years, several renowned actors joined the Predator world. Some appeared in major roles while others had minor parts.

Every Predator movie brought new talent to the franchise. Many popular performers had brief appearances that viewers often let slip out of memory. These actors went on to achieve greater fame in other productions.

Ad

Trending

5 actors who appeared briefly in the Predator movie franchise

1) Mahershala Ali

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Mahershala Ali made his cameo in Predators in 2010. This was early in his acting career. He portrayed the role of Mombasa, a determined and skilled African soldier.

Ad

At the time, Ali was not yet a popular actor. He had only appeared in a few films before Predators. Ali worked along with other seasoned actors in this sequel.

Eventually, Ali made a name for himself and became an Academy Award winner. He won Oscars for Green Book and Moonlight. Ali also acted in Luke Cage and True Detective.

The role in Predators was comparatively small but significant. Ali's character encountered alien hunters with courage. He displayed the acting skills that would later get him recognition. Many viewers discovered his early acting after Ali became popular.

Ad

2) Laurence Fishburne

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Laurence Fishburne joined the franchise in Predators. He portrayed Noland, a human survivor on the alien invasion planet. This character had lived there for many years. Noland understood how to hide from the hunters. Fishburne brought intensity to this mysterious character.

Ad

By 2010, he was already an established actor. He had acted in The Matrix trilogy as Morpheus. His filmography included Boyz n the Hood and Apocalypse Now. This acting earned him an Oscar nomination.

In Predators, Fishburn's character was unpredictable and eccentric. Noland had survived alone on the dangerous planet, and this isolation affected his mental state.

3) Sterling K. Brown

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Sterling K. Brown appeared in the movie in 2018. He embodied the role of Will Traeger, a government agent. This character wanted to capture alien technology and saw the threat as an opportunity.

Ad

Brown got more recognition for his work on This Is Us in the same period. He won Emmy Awards for this family drama. The actor also made an appearance in The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Traeger was a complicated villain in the sequel. He wanted to weaponize alien technology for military purposes, but ignored the apparent threat. Brown brought comic relief to his negative role. He balanced chaos with wit effectively. This approach made Traeger more than a typical evil villain.

Ad

4) Olivia Munn

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Olivia Munn was cast in the movie as Casey Bracket. She portrayed a scientist analysing alien creatures. Her character joined the fight against the hunters. Munn brought roughness and intelligence to the role. She became a crucial member of the team.

Ad

Before this film, Munn had an expansive career experience. She hosted Attack of the Show on television. Munn also worked as a correspondent on The Daily Show. Her acting career includes roles in Magic Mike and The Newsroom. She also portrayed Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse.

In the film, Casey was a good scientist and fighter. Munn also performed action sequences. Her character explained technology and alien biology. Casey became a valuable member of the survival team.

Ad

5) Bill Paxton

A still of the actor (Image via YouTube/@The Late Late Show with James Corden)

Bill Paxton appeared in Predator 2 in 1990. He portrayed Detective Jerry Lambert in this sequel. The character was a young police officer in Los Angeles. Lambert was somewhat arrogant and confident. Paxton made this supporting role entertaining and memorable.

Ad

Paxton already had notable movie credits before this movie. The performer also featured in Aliens as Hudson.

Detective Lambert worked along with Danny Glover's character. The young police officer was eager to prove himself. Lambert faced the alien hunter with courage, but his overconfidence led to his death when he was killed by the Xenomorph and the Terminator.

This franchise featured many seasoned actors. These performers often get overlooked despite their later success. Their appearances helped establish careers and added more nuance to their acting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More