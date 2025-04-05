5 best heroes from Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy

Based on the video game franchise Sonic the Hedgehog is an action-adventure comedy film series that has released three films until now and has a TV series. The fourth film is in production, and the movies have been directed by Jeff Fowler.

The first movie focused on Sonic, a blue anthropomorphic hedgehog, who has superhuman abilities and can run at incredible speeds. He teams up with the town sheriff, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), and must stop the evil scientist Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

The Sonic the Hedgehog movies have drawn in large audiences, and the film franchise is known for its accurate portrayal of the video game characters. Over the course of three movies, a range of iconic characters have been introduced. Here are the five best heroes from the trilogy.

Disclaimer: This listicle reflects the author's opinions and is not ranked in any particular order.

Sonic, Shadow, and other best heroes from Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy

1) Maddie “Pretzel Lady” Wachowski

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Played by Tika Sumpter, Maddie is introduced as one half of the Wachowski couple and in the first movie of the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy. Sonic lives in solitude and watches Tom and Maddie Wachowski. Maddie is tough, a go-getter, and is known as the “Pretzel Lady”. She is also the fiercer one of the couple and is an interesting addition to the film series.

In difficult situations, she does not back down and refuses to stop till the job gets done. She does not take no for an answer and has displayed her strength on various accounts. She has grounded Knuckles, scolded military personnel, and broken into a G.U.N. occupied hotel. Her character is therefore vivacious and central to the story.

2) Knuckles the Echidna

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The echidna warrior is introduced in the second movie of the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy and is played by Idris Elba. His character is so beloved that he even got his own miniseries spin-off. He is introduced as an antagonistic figure in the movie but he is known for doing the right thing. Gullible and hot-headed, he is easily swayed and joins Doctor Robotnik in his evil plans.

His character, therefore, is shown to be no-nonsense, headstrong, and strong-willed. He does not understand the ways of the Earth, but delivers some memorable moments and quotes in the film series. While his actions might not look kind, his motivation for doing anything is always right, and he has a strong moral compass.

3) Shadow the Hedgehog

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Played by Keanu Reeves, Shadow is introduced as a villain in the third movie in the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy. However, he soon changes his ways. The character is an iconic part of the franchise and is always a central figure, whether it is in the video games, the TV series, or the movies.

In the post-credits scene of the third movie, it is revealed that Shadow is still alive. It is guaranteed, therefore, that he will be back with more action in the subsequent movies. While he has an anti-hero alignment, he is still one of the most enigmatic characters in the franchise.

4) Tails the Fox

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Tails is known as the best friend of Sonic in the trilogy, and rightly so. Played by Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Tails is a bumbling yet bright character in the franchise who has been with the blue blur from day one. He is adorable and has a kind heart. However, he is also smart and has saved Sonic from danger a million times.

Even though Sonic had to work hard to turn his best friend, Knuckles, to his side and away from Robotnik, he did not have to do any such thing with Tails. Tails has always believed in Sonic. He is one of the most dependable allies and is a ride-or-die companion for Sonic the Hedgehog. His character is, therefore, iconic in the franchise.

5) Sonic the Hedgehog

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Played by Ben Schwartz, Sonic is the heart and soul of the trilogy and the reason for its existence. The character is known for his easy-going yet determined attitude, humor, and endless optimism. All these qualities make him a true hero and is, therefore, the main hero of the franchise.

Sonic the Hedgehog is memorable because, despite all his powers, he always needs his friends and family by his side to feel truly powerful. His character is imbued with good qualities, which make him a great role model for children and even older audiences. From his selflessness to his heroic deeds, he remains the central hero of Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy.

Viewers can watch Sonic the Hedgehog on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

