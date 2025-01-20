How to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opened in theaters on December 20, 2024. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the movie will soon be made available for watching from home.

Paramount has announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be available for digital rental or purchase via premium video-on-demand services from January 21, 2025. However, the physical copy of the film, comprising Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD will release on April 15, 2025. Fans who missed the theatrical release of the film can watch it from tomorrow via digital release platforms.

Digital release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 explored: Release date and platforms

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will debut for digital streaming on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. It will be available to rent or buy via digital release platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango TV, among other PVOD platforms.

The movie is currently available for pre-order for $24.99 on Prime Video. Digital rentals on PVOD are typically $5 less than the purchase price, which means fans can alternatively rent the movie for $19.99 for a 48-hour period. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will also be available for streaming on Paramount Plus since it is a Paramount production. As of now, the studio has not announced or confirmed the release date for the streaming platform.

Everything we know about the latest Sonic movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is inspired by the video games Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog. The movie opens with Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles facing a new enemy. The group has to confront a powerful adversary in Shadow the Hedgehog, and to do so, they must make an alliance with Dr. Robotnik, teaming up to save the planet once again.

The official synopsis of the film follows:

"Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet."

Paramount revealed a full-length trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 a few months before the theatrical release of the movie. The trailer gives us a recap of Sonic and his newfound family consisting of Tails and Knuckles.

It also gives us a glimpse of the life that Shadow has lived, and how he is breaking free from all constraints now to wreck havoc on the world. Sonic and his friends could not take him on by themselves. Therefore, they must turn to Dr. Robotnik to stop Shadow from destroying everything.

The full cast list of the movie is as follows:

Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog

Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Miles "Tails" Prower

Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna

Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog

Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik (and Gerald Robotnik)

James Marsden as Tom Wachowski

Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski

Krysten Ritter as Director Rockwell

Natasha Rothwell as Rachel

Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone

Alyla Browne as Maria

Shemar Moore as Randall Handel

Adam Pally as Wade Whipple

Tom Butler as Commander Walters

James Wolk as a young Walters

Jorma Taccone as Kyle Lancebottom

Sofia Pernas as Gabriella

Cristo Fernández as Pablo

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ends with a cliffhanger which points to the coming of Sonic the Hedgehog 4. It has been confirmed that the fourth movie will be arriving sometime in 2027. Further details are yet to be revealed by Paramount.

