5 best looks of Lily Allen

Lily Allen is an English singer, songwriter, and actress. She achieved fame when she posted recordings of herself singing on MySpace and later released the song, Smile, which was a smash hit. She has recorded chart-topping albums like Alright, Still, It's Not Me, It's You, and Sheezus.

Ad

Some of her acclaimed songs include, The Fear, Not Fair, LDN, and Alfie. Allen is known for being experimental in her music and is ferocious in her songs. She has also hosted her own television talk show, Lily Allen and Friends and has released an autobiographical book, appeared in a movie, and on a stage play.

Like her music, Allen has experimented with her looks as well. The actress is known for her daring fashion and has wowed viewers with her bold fashion choices over the years. Here's a look at some of her recent best moments in fashion.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article is based on the author's opinions.

A sheer crop top and maxi skirt, a Chanel moment, and other best looks of Lily Allen

1) A black spaghetti strap dress

Lily Allen (Image via Getty)

The singer turned heads when she decided to attend the exclusive Mark's club in Mayfair, London, in 2024. Donned in a red-heared avatar, Lily Allen was seen wearing a chick, black, off the shoulder midi dress that had a sleek silhouette. The actress paired her look with a pair of delicate, dangling earrings and a watch and some rings.

Ad

She also complete her outfit with some black high-heeled stilettos and a matching Anya Hindmarch clutch. She accentuated her red locks with a smoky eye, a pink lipstick, and some blush, which accentuated her features.

2) A sheer crop top and a maxi skirt

2025 Planned Parenthood New York Gala - Source: Getty

Singer and song-writer Lily Allen decided to attend the 2025 Planned Parenthood Gala in New York by adorning a striking dress. The actress was seen in her signature red hair with bangs in the front and wore a sheer crop top that flauntd her midriff. She kept her jewelery minimal with the attire.

Ad

Allen also paired her crop top with a shiny greenish-blue maxi skirt that contrasted the neautral colours of the rop and the singer carried a fun, black handbag with it that had the image of a cookie in front. The actress therefore experimented with her look.

3) A Chanel moment

Lily Allen (Image via Getty)

The podcast host attended the 17th Annual Tribeca Artists Dinner, hosted by Chanel in 2024 in a colorful and playful attire. Lily Allen posed at the Red Carpet in a sleeveless yellow top with yellow and white check detailing and which had a cute design of strawberries on it. The singer paired the look with a couple of silver earrings.

Ad

Allen also paired the playful top with a candy-colored, bodycon skirt that had a striped pattern, filled with various colours of blue, white, and yellow. She completed the look with a silver and quilted Chanel Bag. The actress also wore some vibrant bubblegum blush.

4) A shimmery cut-out details dress

Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 – Arrivals - Source: Getty

Allen led the fashion train at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards that happened in London with her bold fashion attire. The singer wore a shimmery black dress with daring cut-out details and a plunging neckline. The dress was held together by two black bands in her upper bodice while her lower part of the dress flowed and had a thigh-high slit. She accesorized her look by sporting a wet look slicked back hair.

Ad

She also wore a couple of dangling, silver earrings by Messika jewelery that further brought in the shiny factor. Her bold dress was by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini design and had worn Piferi shows and a Mae Cassidy bag. The actress therefore sported a classic yet bold look confidently.

5) An Hermès look

Lily Allen (Image via Getty)

Lily Allen attened the 2024 Hermès SS24 Women's ready-to-wear show in Paris, France and deicded to wear an elegant yet bold outfit. She wore a chic, beige boiler suit with a plunging neckline and keot her hair slicked back with some bangs in the front.

Ad

She accesorized her look with a bracelet, some rings, and small earrings, while wearing black stiletos. Her most treasured asset of the look was her carrying a dark blue Hermès Birkin bag, which completed her ensemble and gave her that finishing touch of elegance.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the various looks of Lily Allen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deeya Aakriti Haque Deeya Aakriti Haque is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She has been writing for over 2 years in the field of entertainment. Previously, she was associated with Vistara's in-flight magazine and covered various topics including lifestyle, pop culture, literature, beauty, and more.



She holds a Bachelor’s in English Honors from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a Master’s in English from Delhi University. Deeya sets herself apart as a pop culture writer through her in-depth research and unique perspective, often including intriguing pop trivia in her articles.



She admires the actress Jodie Foster for her acting prowess, perseverance, and elegance. Apart from not being busy writing about the latest trends, Deeya loves watching movies, particularly horror and psychological thrillers, and listening to classic 80s American music. Know More