5 best looks of Emma Watson 

Emma Watson’s style evolution has been anything but predictable. From her early red carpet moments during the Harry Potter era to more recent appearances at global fashion events, there’s been a steady shift—less princess ballgown, more sharp tailoring, clean lines, and sustainable fashion choices.

It’s not about the flash or the frenzy. The looks usually speak for themselves—simple silhouettes, interesting textures, and a knack for picking pieces that feel just left-of-center enough to keep things interesting.

There’s also the unmissable undercurrent of intention. Whether it’s teaming up with ethical designers or wearing outfits made from recycled materials, her fashion choices tend to align with the things she stands for. No loud branding, no gimmicks—just solid, smart styling with a point of view.

Dresses, suits, and other show-stealing looks of Emma Watson

1. Little Women premiere (Black Balenciaga dress)

Emma Watson at the Little Women premiere (Image via Getty)

At the New York premiere of Little Women, Emma Watson stepped onto the red carpet in a striking all-black Balenciaga ensemble. The sleeveless gown featured a ruffled lace bodice and a thigh-high slit, adding a touch of gothic elegance to the event.

Watson paired the dress with thigh-high velvet boots, creating a bold silhouette that stood out among her co-stars. Completing the look, she carried a shell-shaped clutch and wore Fred Leighton jewelry, including silver cuff earrings.

Her hair was styled in a tousled updo, with loose tendrils framing her face, and she opted for a deep red lip color that complemented the ensemble's dark tones. The choice of a high-low gown, with the hem tucked into the boots on one side, added a modern twist to the classic silhouette.

Watson's appearance at the premiere, held at the Museum of Modern Art, marked a notable moment in the film's promotional tour. Her fashion choice reflected a blend of contemporary style with a nod to the film's period setting, aligning with the ensemble cast's varied and distinctive red carpet looks.

2. Vanity Fair Oscar party (Ralph Lauren gown)

Emma Watson at the Vanity Fair Oscar party 2018 (Image via Getty)

At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Emma Watson made an appearance in a vintage Ralph Lauren velvet gown. The sleeveless black dress featured a high neckline adorned with layered gold embellishments, adding a touch of intricate detail to the ensemble.

This choice aligned with Watson's commitment to sustainable fashion, as she highlighted the timelessness of vintage pieces on her Instagram.

Complementing her attire, Watson sported a temporary "Time's Up" tattoo on her forearm, signaling her support for the movement against s*xual harassment.

Although the tattoo contained a typographical error—missing an apostrophe—Watson addressed it with humor on social media, offering a proofreading position for future tattoos.

Her look was further accentuated by metallic bronze makeup and piecey bangs, contributing to the overall aesthetic. The combination of vintage fashion and a subtle activist statement showcased Watson's approach to blending style with social consciousness.

3) We Dare to Dream premiere (Alexander McQueen suit)

Emma Watson at the Dare to Dream premiere (Image via Getty)

At the London premiere of We Dare to Dream, Emma Watson stepped onto the red carpet in a black Alexander McQueen suit that blended classic tailoring with contemporary flair. The ensemble featured a single-breasted blazer adorned with crystal embellishments on one shoulder, paired with subtly flared trousers.

Adding a modern twist, Watson wore a black criss-cross bralette beneath the blazer, introducing a bold element to the outfit. Her accessories included jewel-encrusted square-toe sandals and classic diamond studs. For her makeup, she chose a bright red lip and kept her hair in a tousled low ponytail.

Watson's appearance at the event was notable not just for her fashion choices but also for her engagement with the documentary's themes. She joined director Waad Al-Kateab and activist Malala Yousafzai, reflecting her ongoing commitment to social issues.

This look exemplifies Watson's ability to merge traditional elegance with contemporary trends, marking a memorable moment in her red carpet history.

4) Noah London premiere (Ralph Lauren gown)

Emma Watson at the Noah premiere in London (Image via Getty)

At the London premiere of Noah, Emma Watson opted for a minimalist Ralph Lauren Collection gown that balanced elegance with subtle drama.

The white silk-cady halter dress featured a pleated silk-georgette panel at the hip and a thigh-high slit, offering a refreshing contrast to the darker tones she wore during the film's promotional tour.

Her accessories were understated yet impactful: silver Jennifer Fisher cuffs, a Jimmy Choo 'Carmen' clutch, and Anita Ko 'Floating' earrings. Watson's hair was styled in a neat updo, adorned with subtle floral pins, and her makeup featured a tangy lip color, adding a pop of brightness to the ensemble.

The premiere's ocean-themed carpet, complete with boulders and an ark, provided a fitting backdrop for Watson's ethereal look. This appearance further solidified her reputation for delivering thoughtfully curated red carpet moments that resonate with the themes of her projects.

5) Wimbledon (Monochrome mini dress)

Emma Watson at the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final in July 2023 (Image via Getty)

Emma Watson made a notable appearance at the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final in July 2023, donning a white lace minidress by Oscar de la Renta. The sleeveless dress featured scalloped hems and an asymmetrical black bow across the bust and shoulder, adding a distinctive touch to the ensemble.

This particular dress had previously been worn by Watson during the 2017 BAFTAs, highlighting her commitment to sustainable fashion choices.

The dress, crafted with hand embroidery and a silk faille bow, was produced in Oscar de la Renta's New York atelier, with materials sourced from eco-conscious workshops in Italy.

Watson complemented the outfit with black heeled sandals, a small black purse, and pearl earrings, keeping her hair straight and makeup natural.

Attending the event with her father, Chris Watson, she was seated next to Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi during the match, which saw Markéta Vondroušová clinch the championship title.

Watson's choice to rewear a dress from her previous appearances underscores her ongoing advocacy for environmentally conscious fashion.

Emma Watson’s style continues to strike a balance between elegance and intention. Whether it’s a red carpet gown or a courtside mini, her wardrobe choices often reflect a thoughtful approach to fashion. Each look tells a story—sometimes bold, sometimes subtle, but always rooted in purpose.

