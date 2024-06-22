5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix before June ends

Netflix offers a diverse selection of thrillers that cater to a variety of audiences. Given Netflix's extensive collection, there's enough to keep everyone captivated, from psychological mind-benders to suspenseful, edge-of-your-seat moments.

Netflix offers gripping crime dramas, vintage whodunits, exciting psychological thrillers, and much more. Plus, there's always something fresh to find on Netflix because the massive streaming platform constantly updates its collection.

Thrillers have a special power to enthrall audiences with their deep topics, intriguing narratives, and varied characters. They put viewers to the test by making them solve riddles, exercise critical thought, and enjoy the excitement of gripping storytelling.

Some of the best thrillers currently streaming on Netflix include The Platform, Hanna, and Bird Box among others.

5 best thrillers on Netflix

1) The Platform

The Platform 2019 (Image via Netflix)

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia is the director of the Spanish science fiction horror-thriller film The Platform on Netflix. The 2019 film is set in "The Pit," a dystopian vertical prison where prisoners are kept in vertically piled cells.

A platform with food drops through a sizable hole in the middle of each cell, pausing on each level for some time. There is plenty of food on the platform, but as the platform descends from the top, the quantity of food lessens, leaving people on the lowest levels with next to nothing.

The narrative centers on Goreng, who willingly joins a prison to obtain a diploma. Upon awakening on level 48, he is greeted by his cellmate Trimagasi, who explains the harsh prison system. Every month, prisoners are moved at random to different levels, where they endure varied degrees of hunger and despair.

The film delves into themes of human nature, survival, and class inequality as Goreng confronts the jarring system and endeavors to modify it. The movie won the People's Choice Award at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival for Midnight Madness.

Though the film has received significant praise from critics for its social message and striking aesthetic, it is not for the faint-hearted. But its originality and gripping narrative make it worth watching.

2) Bird Box

Bird Box 2018 (Image via Netflix)

Josh Malerman's 2014 novel of the same name served as the inspiration for Susanne Bier's 2018 American post-apocalyptic horror movie Bird Box on Netflix. In the film, Sandra Bullock plays Malorie, a woman compelled to wear a blindfold while navigating a dystopian world to avoid supernatural creatures who cause suicides in their wake.

The narrative shifts between two timelines: the one that begins just after the creatures appear and the one that takes place five years later. Malorie is pregnant in the initial timeline and fights for her life as civilization implodes. She seeks safety in a home with Cheryl, Tom, and Douglas among the other survivors.

The group learns to look away from the outside world to survive as they come under more and more threat. In a different reality, Malorie strives to cross a river and reach a haven with two small children named Boy and Girl. She must wear a blindfold as the sight of the mysterious entity compels people to commit suicide.

The film delves into themes related to parenting, perseverance, and the strength of the human spirit. Sandra Bullock received special recognition for her acting and the film's thrilling idea, which helped make it well-liked and have a significant cultural impact.

Bird Box was a success on Netflix. The gripping idea of the film shattering the platform's records for watching makes it all the more enticing for those who enjoy a good thriller.

3) The Call

The Call 2020 (Image via Netflix)

A South Korean thriller film on Netflix, The Call was released in 2020 and is directed by Lee Chung-hyeon. Park Shin-hye and Jeon Jong-seo play the lead characters. It is based on the 2011 British and Puerto Rican film The Caller.

At the center of the narrative are two women, Seo-yeon and Young-sook who share a house and yet live 20 years apart in time. Young-sook, who is living in 1999, phones 2019 resident Seo-yeon after she discovers an antique cordless phone in her childhood home. As they stay in contact, they realize that by swapping around the events in their timelines, they can alter each other's lives.

Seo-yeon first assists Young-sook by giving her information that keeps her abusive mother from killing her. But when her darker side begins to show, Young-sook begins to control the situation, which has horrifying results for both of the women. The movie looks at concepts like fate, free will, and the repercussions of changing the past.

It stood out in the thriller genre, with tremendous suspense, excellent performances, compelling narrative, and psychological depth.

4) Hanna

Hanna 2011 (Image via Netflix)

Hanna is an action thriller directed by Joe Wright. Starring Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana, and Cate Blanchett, the film was released in 2011.

The film revolves around 15-year-old Hanna Heller, who lives alone in the Finnish forests with her father Erik Heller. Erik, a former CIA operative, has taught Hanna how to become an assassin with exceptional power, guile, and fighting prowess.

When Hanna decides to go out into the world and complete her father's quest, the story begins. She activates a signal that results in her capture by police and her transfer to a CIA facility in Morocco.

There, she requests to speak with Marissa Wiegler (Cate Blanchett), a top CIA operative with an enigmatic relationship to her past. Following her escape, Hanna travels across Europe while being hunted by Marissa and her operatives.

Hanna meets a traveling family and encounters everyday life for the first time while traveling to Germany. The movie looks at identity, survival, and losing one's innocence. After discovering her history and the real reason for her creation, Hanna eventually confronts Marissa.

The film is renowned for its unique visual aesthetic, gripping action scenes, and The Chemical Brothers' energetic soundtrack can be streamed on Netflix.

5) Fractured

Fractured 2019 (Image via Netflix)

Brad Anderson and Alan B. McElroy wrote and directed the 2019 American psychological thriller film Fractured on Netflix. Lily Rabe plays Ray Monroe's wife Joanne, Lucy Capri plays their daughter Peri, and Sam Worthington plays Ray Monroe. The story begins with the Monroe family arriving home after spending Thanksgiving together.

Peri breaks her arm during a stop at a gas station, and Ray and Joanne rush her to a nearby hospital for treatment. Ray falls asleep in the waiting area while Joanne goes with her to the hospital. When he wakes up, he is informed that his family was never officially admitted to the hospital.

Ray's grasp on reality weakens as he delves more, making it harder to distinguish between fact and delusions. Ray is convinced that something evil is happening, which makes him more and more frantic and suspicious. He begins a frantic search of the hospital because he thinks there is a plot to conceal the disappearance of his family.

Viewers who enjoy the thriller genre will find the film to be intriguing due to its twists and psychological depth.

All these movies are available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned for more such recommendations.