5 best tornado scenes from the Twister movies

The original Twister is a tornado disaster movie directed by Jan de Bont and stars Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, and others. The movie is about a group of storm chasers who try to install a tornado research device during an outbreak of tornadoes in Oklahoma. The movie is a classic in the genre, and its sequel, Twisters, is based on the same premise.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, the movie again revolves around the adventures of a storm-chasing crew. Both movies are visually stunning and have some of the most intense scenes in film.

The EF5 scene, the firewhirls, and other best tornado scenes from the Twister movies

1) The twins

Still from Twister (Image via Warner Bros)

One of the most visually striking scenes in the Twister movie is when twin tornadoes come up and begin to wreak havoc. Even though it is an exciting scene, it is also incredibly dangerous. Many people might not know that twin tornadoes are a real possibility, even if their formation is rare.

They are known as sisters and are also known scientifically as multiple-vortex tornadoes. It is a dangerous natural disaster as it has two columns of air with a rotating motion around the axis.

In the movie, the storm chasers have to run across rough terrain and keep themselves out of the powerful forces of the vortices.

2) The Sapula scene

Still from Twisters (Image via Universal Pictures)

The Sapula scene in Twisters is one of the most powerful and impactful scenes in the movie. Not only because of its visual appeal, but also because of the carnage it leaves behind in its wake.

The movie builds suspense as the natural phenomena comes closer to attacking the town. When it finally arrives, it leaves pure chaos and mayhem.

The scene is important because it highlights how the vortices can cause the loss of human life and indescribable damage. The protagonists in the movie are helpless as the brute power of nature runs its course.

The scene is an authentic representation of how this natural phenomena affect humans and vulnerable places like Sapula.

3) Waterspouts

Still from Twister (Image via Warner Bros)

One of the most remarkable scenes in the Twister movie is when the film includes a waterspout vortice. These kinds are like the regular land tornadoes but they form over water and therefore have water inside them.

The scene with the waterspouts is visually breathtaking and even though it does not cause any significant wreckage, it is a dangerous natural phenomenon as water is involved.

The vortices have whirling columns of water and the characters in the movie have to stay away from them and make sure that they don’t reach land.

The inclusion of different kinds of tornadoes was important as it spread awareness that there are multiple kinds and it also broke the monotony of only featuring sand and land tornadoes. It also showcases that vortices can form on land or water.

4) Firewhirls

Still from Twisters (Image via Universal Pictures)

Just like the waterspouts in Twister, there is a fire-based variation in its sequel, Twisters. One of the most dangerous vortices of its kind, a firewhirl gets created when strong heat sources like wildfires create rising columns of air, which get twisted into lethal vortices.

The scene where the protagonists must save themselves from a firewhirl is thrilling.

These firestorms are visually stunning but are even more dangerous than a regular one. These firewhirls also create a threat to the storm chasers in the movie because they are a combination of vortices and a wildfire. The scene is one of the most tense and dramatic scene in the movie and underscores the unpredictable nature of weather.

5) The El Reno EF5 scene

Still from Twisters (Image via Universal Pictures)

One of the most brutal sequences in the movie, Twisters, is when the dreaded El Reno EF5 strikes. The natural phenomenon is a part of the climactic scene of the movie, and it therefore carries more weight and impact.

The EF5 tornadoes are some of the most dangerous categories of vortices and can reach windspeeds of over 200 miles an hour.

The scene in the movie is visually stunning, but it is also thrilling as the storm chasers try with all their might to protect themselves. The visuals have some of the most comprehensive visual effects in the movie, and the inclusion of an EF5 heightens the action and drama in the movie.

It also highlights the might and destructive power that a vortice possesses.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the most memorable scenes in both movies.

