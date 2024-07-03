Twisters (2024): Is it a prequel or sequel? Explained

Nearly three decades ago, director Jan de Bont brought a thrilling storm-chasing action film called Twisters to the silver screen that captivated audiences with its intriguing plot and thrilling sequences. This July, director Lee Issac Chung is bringing the standalone sequel to the 1996 disaster thriller masterpiece.

The incredible technical quality of Twisters earned two Academy Award nominations for Best Sound Design and Best Visual Effects, while also becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 1996.

The sequel will see Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones team up against the malevolent tornadoes, with a cast that includes Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, and Sasha Lane. The film is written by Mark L. Smith from a story by Joseph Kosinski and is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2024.

Twisters is a standalone sequel to the 1996 film

The studio had initially planned to make a remake of the film with Joseph Kosinski as both writer and director. But after a couple of years, it was decided to make a standalone sequel with director Lee Isaac Chung, who is known for his work on the internationally acclaimed film Minari, leading Twisters.

In 2021, Helen Hunt, who played the lead protagonist, Dr. Jo Harding, in the original film, expressed interest in developing a sequel. But the studio rejected her plans to write and direct the sequel. Later, there were also rumors of the project being developed as a legacy sequel that would be based on Dr. Harding's daughter becoming the lead protagonist.

However, in the end, Twisters turned into a standalone sequel, which means that new viewers who aren't familiar with the classic as well as seasoned vets can enjoy the film. Fans can expect nods to the original, whether through similar characters, familiar settings, or thematic continuity.

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment is producing the film, so fans can expect a balance of thrilling action with emotional storytelling.

What is the movie about?

The original 1996 film was focused on Helen Hunt's character, Dr. Jo Harding, a meteorologist obsessed with tornadoes. Her obsession stems from a tragic childhood incident in which her father died in a tornado. She and her storm-chaser turned weatherman husband, Bill Harding, played by Bill Paxton, pursued deadly tornadoes to test a new data-gathering device while dealing with their divorce formalities.

The sequel will likely build on this legacy, featuring new characters and modern technology in the quest to understand and survive these natural disasters. While official plot details of the sequel are scarce, the film is expected to follow a new generation of storm chasers as they face the terrifying power of tornadoes.

With the trailer, it looks like Daisy Edgar-Jones is playing a storm chaser, similar to Jo Harding's character, who is looking to test some kind of tornado-destroying technology with a team that includes Anthony Ramos and Brandon Perea. And Glen Powell is playing Tyler Owens, a storm chaser who does it for fun and fame. They cross paths, and they team up against the storm.

Twisters might also address contemporary issues such as climate change and its impact on weather patterns. By grounding the story in real-world concerns, the film could offer a relevant and thought-provoking narrative while providing the excitement and adventure that fans of the original film expect.

Final Thoughts

As a sequel to a beloved 90s classic, Twisters carries the responsibility of honoring the original film's legacy. The movie aims to attract both longtime fans and a new generation of viewers with its blend of nostalgia and fresh storytelling. The involvement of experienced filmmakers like Spielberg and Chung suggests a film with human drama alongside the spectacle of natural disasters.

Twisters is scheduled to be released internationally on July 17, 2024, and in the United States on July 19, 2024.

