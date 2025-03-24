5 big revelations from The Twister: Caught in the Storm

The Netflix documentary The Twister: Caught in the Storm revisits the devastating EF5 tornado that struck Joplin, Missouri, on May 22, 2011. This tornado is one of the deadliest natural disasters in modern U.S. history.

Directed by Alexandra Lacey, the film captures the widespread destruction left in its wake. It combines survivor testimonies with real-time footage to illustrate the impact on the community of approximately 50,000 people.

The tornado killed 158 people, injured over 1,000, and displaced thousands after damaging nearly 4,000 homes, as per a report by USA Today, dated March 20, 2025. The film highlights not just the physical devastation but also the personal stories of those caught in the storm's chaos.

As per the Associated Press, key locations such as St. John's Regional Medical Center and Joplin High School were left in ruins, adding to the gravity of the event. The Twister: Caught in the Storm also uncovers lesser-known aftermaths, including a rare outbreak of a flesh-eating fungal infection.

5 key revelations from The Twister: Caught in the Storm explored

1) The tornado's devastating death toll and destruction

Netflix's The Twister: Caught in the Storm focuses on the catastrophic EF5 tornado that hit Joplin, Missouri, on May 22, 2011. The storm killed 158 people, according to NOAA, while local officials accounted for additional indirect deaths, bringing the total to around 161, as per a report by USA Today dated March 20, 2025.

With winds exceeding 200 mph and a path nearly a mile wide, the tornado leveled homes, businesses, and public infrastructure, displacing thousands and injuring over 1,000 people.

According to the Associated Press, the storm caused widespread devastation, including the destruction of approximately 7,500 homes and damage to key facilities such as Joplin High School and St. John's Regional Medical Center. The documentary underlines how this tornado became the deadliest in Missouri's history since modern records began.

2) Harrowing survival stories from residents

The Twister: Caught in the Storm shares personal accounts of survivors like Mac Wright and Kaylee Parker, who were caught in the tornado after a party the night before. As per GameRant, the couple and Parker's brother managed to find shelter inside a store after narrowly escaping the tornado's direct path.

The documentary also highlights Cecil Cornish, a high school student who overcame personal struggles with bullying and helped customers at a frozen yogurt shop during the storm. These stories add a human dimension to the disaster, showing the courage and quick thinking that emerged amid the chaos.

3) The St. John's Regional Medical Center collapse

Among the most alarming revelations in The Twister: Caught in the Storm is the near-complete destruction of St. John's Regional Medical Center. According to the Associated Press report, the 367-bed hospital was knocked off its foundation, forcing staff to evacuate patients into hallways just before the tornado struck. Flying debris shattered windows and knocked out power to life-saving equipment.

Some patients died immediately, while others succumbed to their injuries later. The hospital was so severely damaged that it had to be demolished within a year. The film captures how the hospital became symbolic of the storm's suddenness and severity.

4) A deadly fungal outbreak post-storm

One of the lesser-known consequences revealed in The Twister: Caught in the Storm is the outbreak of a rare flesh-eating fungal infection. As per ScreenRant, 13 individuals contracted zygomycosis (caused by Apophysomyces trapeziformis) after being wounded by debris contaminated with fungal spores.

The documentary features Steven Weersing, who survived both the tornado and this infection. Doctors removed infected portions of his body, including ribs and parts of his lungs, to save his life. According to the documentary, the storm's winds scattered organic material mixed with the fungus, spreading the infection in ways unseen during most tornado aftermaths.

5) The long-term resilience and recovery of Joplin

The Twister: Caught in the Storm also reflects on the community's recovery efforts. Despite the loss of homes, schools, and infrastructure, residents showed remarkable resilience. According to USA Today, schools like Joplin High School, which was destroyed, relocated classes to temporary facilities. Federal funding and local support accelerated rebuilding efforts.

The documentary also covers symbolic moments, such as then-President Barack Obama's 2012 commencement speech for Joplin's graduates and then-Vice President Joe Biden attending the 2014 high school dedication. The film illustrates how the tragedy reshaped disaster preparedness in the region, leading to enhanced warning systems and emergency responses nationwide.

Watch The Twister: Caught in the Storm on Netflix.

