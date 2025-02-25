5 Jenny Slate movies to watch if you liked her in It Ends With Us

Jenny Slate is an American actress, stand-up comedian, and writer. She gained popularity for her live variety shows in New York City and for co-creating the children’s short movie and book series, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

She also became a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Slate has appeared in sitcoms like Parks and Recreation and Kroll Show. Her breakout roles were in the movie Obvious Child, for which she won a Critics Choice Award. She has lent her voice in Zootopia, The Lorax, and others.

For her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, she won the Screen Actors Guild Award. Viewers who liked her performance in the recent movie, It Ends With Us, can check the list below for some of her other work on screen.

Gifted, Landline, and other movies featuring Jenny Slate

1) Obvious Child (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Jenny Slate as Donna Stern and directed by Gillian Robespierre, this romantic comedy-drama, revolves around Donna, who is a stand-up comedian. On one fateful night, she ends up having a drunken one-night stand with a man called Max, after going through a break-up.

However, things get serious when she ends up pregnant and decides for an abortion. Slate delivers her first central breakout performance in a powerful and fully rounded manner. The movie is raunchy, and raw, and is an important movie about women and their choices.

2) Gifted (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Marc Webb and starring Chris Evans, Jenny Slate, and others, this drama movie revolves around a gifted young girl, Mary (Mckenna Grace), who is caught in a custody battle between her maternal uncle and maternal grandmother. The movie is a sensitive and nuanced look at child custody battles.

Slate plays the role of Bonnie in the movie, who is Mary’s teacher. Even though it is a supporting role, Slate shines in her performance as a supportive teacher who understands her children. The film is a must-watch.

3) Everything Everywhere All at Once (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Jenny Slate, and others, this absurdist comedy-drama directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, is a movie that surpasses genres and style. Incorporating the surreal, sci-fi, and animation, the film is about Evelyn (Yeoh) who enters a parallel universe to stop an evil being.

Slate plays Debbie, who is a dog mom and a patron where Evelyn goes for her laundry. Even though she is in a supporting role, she leaves her mark and the movie is a uniquely original viewing experience, which makes it a must-watch.

4) Landline (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Gillian Robespierre and starring Jenny Slate, Jay Duplass, and others, this comedy movie revolves around three siblings who try to uncover whether their father is having an affair. The film is set in 1990s New York City.

The independent movie is about how children experience infidelity. Slate plays Dana, who tries to manage her own relationship issues. She gives a stellar performance in this fast-paced and clever movie, which tackles important themes in a light-hearted manner.

5) I Want You Back (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Jason Orley and starring Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Scott Eastwood, and others, this romantic comedy is about two strangers, Peter and Emma (played by Day and Slate respectively), who have been recently through a break-up.

The thirty-somethings are dumped by their partners because they are either complacent or irresponsible. Heartbroken, they decide to ruin the new relationships of their exes. Slate gives an honest and funny performance and proves that she is a dynamic actor.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of their liking.

