Exploring Jenny Slate's HR complaint over It Ends With Us producer's "uncomfortable" comments

As the legal drama between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni continues, another name that came out in a reported complaint was that of Jenny Slate. She allegedly filed an HR complaint while still filming the movie because she felt "uncomfortable" during an interaction with Wayfarer Studios' Jamey Heath.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Slate was one of the people who felt uncomfortable while filming on the set. It is worth noting that Lively had first claimed the same in her amended lawsuit filed on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

In the amended filing, the Gossip Girl alum alleged that she wasn't the only one complaining about Baldoni's behavior while filming In Ends With Us. She also mentioned that other women were willing to testify against Baldoni.

According to the outlet, Slate's HR complaint was previously referenced in Lively's court documents, but her name was redacted.

What to know about Jenny Slate's HR complaint against an It Ends With Us producer

Jenny Slate filed an HR complaint against Justin Baldoni's partner in Wayfarer Studios, Jamey Heath, one of the producers of It Ends With Us. The complaint stemmed from their conversation about the apartment that she had been renting, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Slate was reportedly staying in an apartment in New York City but wasn't thrilled about the space.

She reportedly discussed this with Heath during one of their interactions and told him that she wanted to move but didn't think it was a viable option. This was because of the $15,000 deposit.

Heath was allegedly supportive, telling Jenny Slate that she could find better accommodations. He also supposedly told her that Wayfarer would reimburse her for whatever security deposit she would lose for the move.

However, in her HR complaint, per the outlet, Slate took offense at the language Heath used during their interactions. He reportedly focused his reasoning on the sanctity of motherhood and the actress' role as a mother, which made her feel uncomfortable. She was bothered enough by it that she reportedly spoke to the film's distributor about it.

Meanwhile, a Page Six article cited Blake Lively's amended complaint. It noted that three days after Lively shared her concerns about "creeps" Baldoni and Heath with Sony's Ange Gianetti, another female cast member allegedly did the same. It remains unclear if the complaint was made by Jenny Slate or by another female cast member.

Jenny Slate, however, was among Lively's co-stars who publicly shared their support during the ongoing legal drama. In a December 24 statement to Today, Slate called Lively a "loyal friend" and someone who is a "trusted source of emotional support.

"As Blake Lively's castmate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation... What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing, and wholly threatening. I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and stand by her side," Slate noted.

Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer are expected to testify in court about their experiences with Justin Baldoni's behavior while or with his Wayfarer Studios partner, Jamey Heath.

