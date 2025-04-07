5 MCU characters who deserved better endings

Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the MCU, is one of the most influential and popular media conglomerates in the movie and show industry today. The company has created movies and shows based on some of the most iconic comic book characters and has spun a vast universe of films and series, which are interconnected.

Known for its expensive productions and larger-than-life action scenes, several MCU characters have made an appearance in the movies or shows. While some have been hailed, some have not gotten their worth. Here are five such characters from the MCU who deserved a better ending.

Black Widow, Sif, and other MCU characters that deserved a better ending

1) Peggy Carter

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Played by Hayley Atwell, Peggy is an enigmatic female character introduced in Captain America: The First Avenger. She shows promise, but her character is hit when Steve Rogers becomes frozen in ice for decades. While Peggy was alive in the MCU present, she had become much older and could, therefore, only be at the bylines. Worse, she dies in Captain America: Civil War, which prompts Rogers to act against the Sokovia Accords.

However, her character should have been given its due and fleshed out. Even her limited time in the main MCU timeline was uncalled for, as she had a lot of potential. Her return as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’s Illuminati was short and ended in a violent death. Her character was positively received and therefore received better handling.

2) Black Widow

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Black Widow is one of the central and founding members of the Avengers, and her death during the events of Avengers: Endgame was unceremonious and abrupt. Played by Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow meets a tragic and heroic end in the movie. However, unlike Iron Man’s death, her passing is not received with the same fanfare and is emotionally unsatisfying.

Even though the character’s death contributed to Thanos’s defeat and should have been celebrated and made into a moment, it was actually pushed over quickly. The character is one of the few powerful female characters in the MCU, and her death should have been celebrated. Her sacrifice was mighty and important, but how her death was handled proved the MCU’s poor approach to the character.

3) Killmonger

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Introduced in Black Panther and played by Michael B. Jordan, Killmonger is one of the most charming and iconic villains in the MCU. Even though he is a villain, he has layers and complexities, which make him humane. However, his death after a battle with his cousin, T’Challa, was an untimely and abrupt end.

Killmonger was on his way to becoming an important and integral part of the MCU canon and could have had a defining role in future movies. Therefore, his swift death was a huge blow to his fans. Despite the character’s popularity and power, how the MCU ended Killmonger’s story was disappointing. He only makes a brief appearance in a dream in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

4) Quicksilver

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

As the brother of Wanda Maximoff, one of the most important characters of the MCU, Quicksilver, or Pietro Maximoff, deserved his own tale and enough screen time. However, he only appeared in one movie alongside his sister, Avengers: Age of Ultron. In the movie, he sacrifices himself to save Hawkeye and is shot by the AI to save Clint’s life.

His death is abrupt, and his character is not given the time to develop. Played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the movie, it seemed that the character had made a comeback in WandaVision, but his return is a lie as this version of Quicksilver is the brainwashed citizen of Westview, Ralph Bohner.

5) Sif

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Sif is one of the most powerful characters in the comics and is seen as a warrior and a goddess who can teleport through time and space and make inter-dimensional travel. However, in the movies, her character is relegated to the sidelines, which is an injustice to the enigmatic character.

Played by various actresses like Jaimie Alexander, Tara Strong, and others, the character is first introduced in the original Thor movie, where she fought valiantly. However, her role is diminished in the sequel. She made a brief appearance in Loki and has appeared in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Her character was made into a side character, which is a disgrace.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the various characters who deserved a better ending.

