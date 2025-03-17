5 movies to watch if you liked Just Like Heaven

Directed by Mark Waters and based on the novel by Marc Levy, Just Like Heaven is a fantasy romantic comedy movie, starring Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo. The film revolves around an emergency room resident physician in San Francisco, Elizabeth (Reese), who gets into a car crash.

Things take a turn when her apartment is rented to a landscape architect David (Ruffalo), who is the only one who can see her spirit. Chaos and hilarity ensue as Elizabeth is unaware that she is now a ghost and the two fall for each other.

Viewers who liked the lighthearted romantic movie can check the list below for some similar movies.

City of Angels, Ghost, and other movies like Just Like Heaven

1) 50 First Dates (Netflix)

Starring Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler, and others, this romantic comedy movie directed by Peter Segal, revolves around a marine veterinarian and a womanizer, Henry Roth (Sandler), who does not believe in commitment, until he falls for an art teacher called Lucy (Barrymore).

However, Lucy has amnesia and she forgets him when she falls asleep and wakes up the next day. Now, Henry decides to win her over each day. Like Just Like Heaven, the movie is a charming rom-com, with elements of sickness and disease. In both movies, the heroes have to race against time to get their love back.

2) City of Angels (Prime Video)

Directed by Brad Silberling and based on a 1987 movie by Wim Wender, this romantic fantasy movie stars Meg Ryan and Nicols Cage. The film is about an angel (Cage), whose life takes a turn when he falls for a mortal woman on Earth (Ryan).

He soon wishes to be with her and through the help of a man who is also immortal, he decides to fall to Earth and live like a human. Like Just Like Heaven, the movie has romance and love and has themes of mortality, supernatural presence, and love against all odds.

3) Ghost (Prime Video)

Starring Demi Moore, Patrick Swayze, Whoopi Goldberg, and others, this supernatural romance movie is directed by Jerry Zucker and revolves around a banker Sam Wheat (Swayze), who is murdered. However, he comes back as a ghost to protect his girlfriend Molly Jensen (Moore), from the people who killed him.

In his mission, he also takes the help of a helpful psychic, Oda Mae Brown (Goldberg). The movie was a smash hit and is a pop culture staple. Like Just Like Heaven, the movie has romance and has similar themes of the supernatural and a ghost falling for a mortal.

4) Over Her Dead Body (Prime Video)

Directed by Jeff Lowell and starring Eva Longoria Parker, Paul Rudd, and others, this romantic comedy is about Kate (Longoria), who dies on the day of her wedding to her fiancé Henry (Rudd). However, when Rudd tries to move on and falls for a psychic Ashley (Lake Bell), she is haunted by the ghost of Kate.

Kate does not let the two lovers live happily, as she tries to sabotage their relationship and make their lives difficult. Like Just Like Heaven, this movie is a romantic comedy and has elements of death and ghosts. Both movies are a light-hearted watch and a unique take on romance.

5) Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (Prime Video)

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, and others, this romantic comedy movie is directed by Mark Waters and is based on the novel, A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens. Instead of the setting of Christmas however, the movie is set around a wedding.

The film is about Connor (McConaughey), who is a womanizer. He breaks the hearts of three women through a conference call and when he actually falls for Jenny (Garner), he is haunted by his ex-girlfriends. Like Just Like Heaven, the movie is a romantic comedy and has the same themes of ghosts, life after death, and the blending of immortality and mortality.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a romantic movie of their liking.

