Freakier Friday: Release date, cast, and everything we know so far

Freakier Friday, the sequel to the cult classic fantasy comedy Freaky Friday, is scheduled to be released on August 8, 2025. It is the seventh film in the Freaky Friday franchise and will see the original cast of the 2003 film returning alongside several new actors.

Ad

The movie once again sees the lead characters end up in each other's bodies, but this time, there are four women instead of two. Chaos ensues in the household. It is notably the third adaptation of Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel, Freaky Friday.

When will Freakier Friday be released?

Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess and Lindsay Lohan as Anna in Freakier Friday (Image via Disney)

After almost exactly 22 years since the release of Freaky Friday, its sequel, Freakier Friday, is set for release on August 8, 2025. The original movie follows the story of a mother-daughter duo, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Anna (Lindsay Lohan), who switch bodies after consuming mysterious Chinese fortune cookies.

Ad

Trending

The official synopsis of the upcoming sequel reads:

The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Ad

Who is on the cast of Freakier Friday?

Harper, Tess, Anna, and Lily in Freakier Friday (Image via YouTube/Disney)

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are returning as Anna and Tess, respectively. Besides them, many other members of the original cast are featured in the movie. Here is a list of the cast:

Ad

Mark Harmon as Tess Coleman's fiancé, Ryan

Christina Vidal Mitchell as Maddie

Haley Hudson as Peg

Rosalind Chao as Pei-Pei

Lucille Soong as Pei-Pei's Mom

Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Bates

Chad Michael Murray as Jake

Apart from the aforementioned characters, many new ones will be introduced in the upcoming movie.

Julia Butters as Harper Coleman, Anna's daughter, and Tess's granddaughter

Sophia Hammons as Lily Davies, Eric's daughter

Manny Jacinto as Eric Davies, Anna's new boyfriend

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, in an undisclosed role

Vanessa Bayer, in an undisclosed role

Ad

Also read: 7 best Lindsay Lohan movies to watch if you liked Netflix's 'Our Little Secret'

A look into the trailer of Freakier Friday

Ad

Disney released a teaser trailer for Freakier Friday on March 14, 2025. The teaser opens with a fortune teller informing Tess and Anna:

"Your lifelines! It's like they've intersected before. You've walked in each other's paths. You learned a lesson. A lesson that may serve you again."

Tess and Anna leave immediately. The teaser then cuts to Anna and Harper (Anna's daughter) waking up in each other's bodies. Meanwhile, Tess switches bodies with Lily (Anna's soon-to-be stepdaughter).

Ad

All sorts of comic mayhem ensues. Lohan's Anna will pick up an electric guitar once again. In the original movie, she sang Ultimate. To make things even more exciting, Chad Michael Murray's Jake can be seen making a striking entrance at the end of the teaser. Jake was Anna's boyfriend in Freaky Friday, but Anna has a boyfriend named Eric in the new movie.

Direction and production

Ad

Nisha Ganatra directs the movie from a script by Jordan Weiss (Dollface, Sweethearts). Ganatra is a multi-hyphenate who has directed for shows like Transparent and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for her work on the former show.

Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis serve as producers, while Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan are executive producers of the movie.

Freakier Friday will be in theaters from August 8, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback