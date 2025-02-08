5 musical documentaries to watch if you loved Becoming Led Zeppelin 

As Becoming Led Zeppelin is the first time the iconic rock band has agreed to be in a biopic, it is not surprising that it has captured the attention of music lovers around the world. Comprising Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham, the band had a major influence on the music industry and Becoming Led Zeppelin covers their rise to fame through insightful interviews.

While Becoming Led Zeppelin will feel nostalgic to ardent fans, it will also appeal to music enthusiasts who want to know more about the origins of the band that came together in 1968. In addition to the interviews, Becoming Led Zeppelin also boasts rare footage including of members performing before they officially formed the band which the audience will surely find compelling.

Like Becoming Led Zeppelin by Bernard MacMahon, there are other equally engrossing musical documentaries that capture the dedication and passion required to create evergreen music that stays relevant generation after generation.

1) Lambert & Stamp (2014)

The Who fans wouldn't want to miss out on this insightful documentary (Image via Sony Pictures)

Like Led Zeppelin in Becoming Led Zeppelin, the band featured in this documentary film by James D. Cooper is also known the world over for their musical influences. The narrative focuses on Chris Stamp and Kit Lambert who were looking to make an underground film. In their search for the perfect subjects, they stumbled upon the English rock band, The Who, and the rest is history.

What's interesting about Lambert & Stamp is that it focuses on the way Stamp and Lambert influenced the band and helped them reach new levels of success. Similar to Becoming Led Zeppelin, Lambert & Stamp also features never-before-seen footage of the band's early days and performances.

Lambert & Stamp isn't only for fans of The Who but also for viewers who are interested to know more about the vibrant music scene back in the '60s and 70s.

Where to watch: Lambert & Stamp can be streamed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

2) Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck (2015)

Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck allows fans to understand the artist beyond the music (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Becoming Led Zeppelin makes it clear that a career in music is not without its challenges. Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck directed by Brett Morgen also captures similar struggles. As evident from the name, this well-made documentary follows the life journey of Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain, from his birth in Aberdeen, Washington, to his unfortunate suicide in April of 1994.

Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, like Becoming Led Zeppelin, gives an unfiltered peek into the life of the musician and all the different experiences and elements that inspired the music which still resonates with music lovers to this day. Nirvana fans in particular will find this documentary interesting as it captures all the ups and downs of Cobain's life.

It also boasts several impactful musical transitions that are sure to make viewers want to revisit some of Nirvana's classic albums and hits.

Where to watch: Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck is available on Max, HBO and Prime Video.

3) Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You (2020)

This documentary is interesting because of its intimate vibe (Image via Apple TV+)

Music lovers are fascinated with musical documentaries like Becoming Led Zeppelin because it is not every day that they are offered a rare peek into the creative genius of beloved musicians. Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You by Thom Zimny is a stellar example of the same.

The audience is able to see how Letter to You, Bruce Springsteen's twentieth studio album, comes together. The sincere interactions between Springsteen and the E Street Band showcase the amount of effort it takes to get every track sounding just right. The scenes that fans will find especially moving involve the band talking about the past and all the loved ones they lost along the way.

Unlike Becoming Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You isn't exactly a deep-dive into his musical journey but it still offers enough insight into his talents and creative vision to keep the audience invested all the way to the end.

Where to watch: Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You can be streamed on Apple TV+.

4) The Velvet Underground (2021)

The Velvet Underground boasts engrossing storytelling and captivating footage (Image via Apple TV+)

Like Becoming Led Zeppelin, The Velvet Underground by Todd Haynes also chronicles an iconic band's rise to fame. Formed in New York City in 1964, the original line-up of the band comprised Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison and Angus MacLise.

Even though The Velvet Underground never earned commercial success during their run, the band became well-known among music lovers for their innovative music style. In addition to engaging historical footage, The Velvet Underground also features interviews with several interesting people who helped make the band who they were.

This engaging documentary, like Becoming Led Zeppelin, allows fans to immerse themselves in the legacy of a notable rock band that had a monumental influence on the music scene.

Where to watch: The Velvet Underground is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

5) Moonage Daydream (2022)

Moonage Daydream is the perfect weekend binge for Bowie fans (Image via NEON)

Becoming Led Zeppelin is a must-watch for its focus on interesting subjects and the same is the case with Moonage Daydream by Brett Morgen. The documentary offers insight into the life and music of David Bowie, one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.

When it comes to experimentation, very few can come close to Bowie's legacy and so it is not surprising that viewers around the world are interested to know what fuelled his creativity. Ardent fans wouldn't want to miss out on this musical documentary as it features rare footage from Bowie's personal archives that haven't been released elsewhere.

Bowie's glorious musical journey will remind viewers that no one should force themselves to accept the mundane when they can reinvent themselves and evolve with each new experience.

Where to watch: Moonage Daydream can be streamed on Netflix, HBO, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

These captivating documentaries, like Becoming Led Zeppelin, are perfect for music lovers who are obsessed with iconic musicians and bands from the past.

