5 things you didn't know about Bella Thorne

Actress Bella Thorne started her acting career with the Disney Channel but she has since carved a path of her own in Hollywood. Her first notable role was that of CeCe Jones on Shake It Up which also starred Zendaya as Rocky Blue, her best friend.

While Bella Thorne is among other Disney Channel stars like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, she doesn't pay attention to the comparisons people make between them. In an interview with Billboard in 2014, she said that people could refer to her "however you want," because she "truly" didn't care.

While she planned on launching an album at one point of time in her career, she decided against it, confessing that she never really wanted to be a singer. With an ever-expanding social media audience, she continues to demonstrate that she doesn't conform to anyone's expectations.

Interested in learning more about the actual Bella Thorne? Here are five facts that could truly astonish you.

5 facts about Bella Thorne

1) Her fear of driving

Bella Thorne was afraid of driving (Image via Bella Thorne Facebook Page)

While learning to drive is something a lot of young adults are keen on, Bella Thorne reportedly delayed getting a driver's license for years. She was reportedly terrified of driving after having lost her father in a motorcycle accident when she was nine years old.

She spoke about her fear of driving a number of times, but according to Entertainment Tonight, things changed in 2015. During an interview with the publication, the actress revealed that she had confronted her fear and obtained her license.

2) She loves animals

Bella Thorne loves animals (Image via Bella Thorne Facebook page)

The former Disney star is an animal lover and has several animals, including two dogs, 19 cats, a turtle, a hedgehog, and a frog. It is worth noting that one of her dogs is a wolf-hybrid. She told E! Online that she is a couple of animals away from running a full-on farm.

While the actress has plenty on her plate with her career, she has managed to find time to care for her animals. According to the publication, Bella Thorne stated that no matter how crazy her schedule gets, whenever she is back from work, she has a house full of little faces waiting for her at the end of the day.

3) She writes books

Autumn's Kiss written by the actress (Image via Amazon)

Apart from acting and singing, Bella Thorne has also dabbled in writing and has published four books. Three of these books are a part of her Autumn Falls trilogy while the fourth book is a standalone book titled The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.

The Autumn Falls trilogy follows a young girl named Autumn as she navigates life while coping with dyslexia, something Thorne is aware of. They are based on her experiences, giving them a sense of intimacy and realism.

According to Google Books, the former Disney star's fourth book is a collection of poems that takes a look at her struggles, relationships and "wild-child lifestyle.

4) English is not her first language

Bella's 1st language is not English (Image via Thorne's Facebook page)

Although the actress has extensively acted and worked in English language films and TV shows, she grew up speaking Spanish, exclusively. Her family heritage is a mix of Cuban, Italian, and Irish genes.

As a child, her parents spoke Spanish fluently, making it the language she was the most exposed to. However, things changed when she started school, as she had to focus more on English.

The Daily Mail reported that while Thorne had confessed to having lost most of her Spanish fluency, she can still understand the language well.

5) She is dyslexic

The Blended star was in the first grade when she was diagnosed with dyslexia after she had trouble reading but could perform well in other subjects. Dyslexia impacts a person's ability to process words, resulting in them having issues with reading and writing, among other things.

While school was initially a challenge for her, she managed to find a way to overcome her challenges. According to Live Kelly and Mark, the actress sees it as a part of herself, instead of a failing. She has spoken about how it helped her become a better thinker and problem-solver. The actress, like several others, has spoken openly about her battles with it and uses her platform to encourage others with dyslexia to keep pushing through even when things get tough.

Thorne has turned her struggles into strengths, proving that setbacks can lead to success. By sharing her story, she continues to inspire others to embrace their differences and find their own path to achievement.

