5 best Bella Thorne looks that are easy to recreate

Bella Thorne, whose real name is Annabella Avery Thorne, has made a major impact due to her roles in a range of hits. This includes movies such as Midnight Sun, Time is Up, and The Babysitter.

At the same time, she is a bonafide fashion icon and an internet celebrity, with 25 million followers on Instagram. Her fashion sense has often been on show both on Instagram and during her public appearances, and a range of these looks look easy to recreate.

5 Bella Thorne looks that are easy to recreate

1) Red Mini Dress and Pumps - Latin Grammy Awards

Bella Thorne during the Cannes Festival. (Getty)

Thorne wore a beautiful red gown during the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. The actress wore an embellished red evening mini dress, which cost close to $14,800, and is a custom Gianni Versace F/W 1996 Runway Vintage.

Trending

She also wore a Rolex Datejust II Jubilee 41mm watch, which featured actual diamonds and cost almost $31k on the official website. The actress also wore an Audemars Piguet bracelet which cost $64,999. The look can easily be recreated from brands such as ASOS and Zara, which means her fans do not need to shell out the same kind of money.

2) Black Dress and Patent Pumps - Time Is Up Premiere

Back in 2021, at the Rome premiere of her movie Time is Up, Bella Throne wore a gorgeous Versace Safety Pin Gown.

The gown cost exactly $2895, although the highlight of the look was arguably the jewelry that she wore. It included a Greca Plaque hairclip that costs $325, Logo Drop Earrings that are available for $425, and sling-back pump shoes costing $950. While the entire look can be recreated via offerings on various websites, for much cheaper.

Similar outfits are available on a range of websites including Fashion Nova, and Zara.

3) Crystal Blazer and Pumps - Time Is Up Press Conference

Another one of her memorable looks came during a press conference in Rome, in the build-up to the release of Time is Up. Thorne wore a Corset Blue Blazer created by AREA and also sported a Prada handbag which is available for $2100 on the official website.

Furthermore, Bella Thorne also wore another pair of slingback pumps from Aquazzura, that cost around $1500 on the retail market. Regardless, this is another look that can be recreated easily using items from other mainstream websites including ASOS and Everlane.

4) Black Mesh Jacket and Leather Pants - The Guitar Hotel Opening

Bella Thorne at the amfAR Paris Fashion Week Cocktail Party

Bella Thorne has shown an incredible amount of variety when it comes to her fashion choices. The actress wore an MCM Bomber Jacket made of black mesh, along with a black bodysuit from Meshki Leila, which is available for just $34 on the official website. Furthermore, she also sports a pair of black leather pants from Yves Saint Laurent, which cost $1336.

The all-black look also featured another pair of leather boots, and the look itself is straightforward to create via websites such as Fashion Nova.

5) Floral-Print Mini Dress and Pumps - HOLA! Magazine Shoot

For Bella Thorne’s look at the HOLA! Magazine photoshoot, she wore a Floral Print-mini dress which was created by Lorenzo Serafini, and cost around $975.

Furthermore, it included a lace-up vest from Painterly, which costs $675, as well as a pair of Black Piper sunglasses, which retail for $220. While the look itself is not as expensive as some of the other ones, similar outfits have been launched by companies such as Revolve and Urban Outfitters.

Again, the refreshing look was not only a treat for the eyes but also quite straightforward to recreate using cheaper websites.

There are plenty of Bella Thorne outfits over the years that can be recreated quite easily by her fans. Of course, some amount of research might be required, particularly if fans wish to keep things easy on the wallet.