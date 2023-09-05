Argentine model and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez took to her Instagram to announce her arrival at the 80th annual Venice Film Festival, the oldest Film Festival in the world.

Rodriguez, a globally recognised model, decided to take a trip halfway round the world from her base in Saudi Arabia to attend the film festival in Italy which will run from 30th August to 9th September. Multiple other celebrities are also at the festival, including Rita Ora, George and Amal Clooney, Milla Jovovich, Bella Thorne and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Expand Tweet

The mother of five took time off from her maternal duties to attend the festival, announcing her arrival with a post on her Instagram account on Tuesday September 5th, which has garnered 1,051,198 likes and 3,698 comments at the time of writing. She captioned the post:

"My Fifth Year in Venice with Love in My Heart "🇮🇹❤️

Her post revealed that the 29-year-old former sales assistant is a regular at the film festival, with this being her fifth appearance at the annual event. She also attends other film festivals, such as the Cannes Film Festival in France, as evidenced by her posts on her Instagram page, where she has over 51 million followers. Being the face of multiple international brands, it is only expected that she will be a regular at such star-studded events.

Georgina Rodriguez travelled with partner Cristiano Ronaldo to Europe during international break

Georgina Rodriguez lives in Saudi Arabia with her partner and global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who plies his trade at Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The model's trip to Italy coincides with her partner being on international assignment with the Portuguese national team, meaning that they both have reason to be in Europe at this moment.

Portugal captain Ronaldo will be on duty with the national team as they take on Slovakia and Luxembourg in Group J of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The Selecao have won all four of their matches to this point in the qualification series, with Ronaldo scoring five goals across those matches.

Expand Tweet

Georgina Rodriguez is the biggest supporter of her partner and is usually at his games, but may be expected to miss his first game against Slovakia on September 8th, a day before the end of the Venice Film Festival. Ronaldo will be keen to extend his side's 100% record in qualifying as they look to navigate their way into next year's tournament.