"What happens, if he punches a guy tomorrow and that guy dies?" - When Bella Thorne associate filed criminal case against 'dangerous' Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest superstars in the world of combat sports, and the Irishman is known for his firebrand personality in and out of the cage. Over his career in the UFC, 'The Notorious' also gained a reputation for being one of the promotion's most infamous rabble-rousers.

Considering McGregor's immense success and his brash personality, it is not surprising that the Irishman often finds himself in trouble outside the octagon. McGregor has found himself at the center of numerous controversies over the past few years and faced one of the most high-profile criminal charges during his Italian vacation in 2021.

In October 2021, Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti confirmed to ESPN that he had filed criminal charges against Conor McGregor after the Irishman allegedly struck him during a party in Rome. The DJ, a close associate of Hollywood star Bella Thorne, also claimed he suffered a cut lip and neck damage due to the unprovoked attack.

In a 2021 interview with ESPN, Facchinetti expressed his concern over McGregor's behavior as the face of mixed martial arts and stated:

"It's something about ethics, and Conor is f***ing dangerous. He can be better than this. What happens, if he punches a guy tomorrow and that guy dies? What happens? What happens to MMA?"

Conor McGregor accused of physically assaulting woman at NBA finals game

Conor McGregor has made headlines for the wrong reasons once again. This time, the Irishman has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the men's washroom during his appearance at the NBA Finals Game 4 between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

According to demand letters sent by the victim and her attorney Ariel Mitchell to McGregor, the NBA, and the Miami Heat, the incident occurred just after the Nuggets won on June 9 at the Kaseya Center in Florida.

According to a report by TMZ, Mitchell claimed that NBA and Miami Heat security personnel were involved in separating the victim from her friend and forcing her into the washroom where McGregor allegedly carried out the heinous assault.

Interestingly, this was the same event where Conor McGregor participated in a halftime skit where he punched a Heat mascot multiple times, resulting in the employee being rushed to the hospital.

McGregor's legal team has categorically denied the allegations and stated that the UFC star "will not be intimidated." The UFC also addressed the incident and claimed that they are working on obtaining more information. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat and NBA released statements announcing that they will also be conducting a full investigation into the matter.

