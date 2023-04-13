Aloy: 6 actresses that could play the character in Netflix's Horizon Zero Dawn

Aloy's arrival in television and streaming is imminent as Sony recently announced that a live-action series based on the Horizon Zero Dawn video game by Guerilla Games is in active development.

For the uninitiated, Aloy is the main protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel Horizon Forbidden West. Both the games depict the character as a highly trained marksman, archer, and combatant who tries to stop the threat of ancient machines that roam the earth and save her people from their tyranny.

The character has a complex personality, which has elements of charisma, determination, and level-headedness. As such, playing the character requires a great range, something only a select few actresses have. Hence, this listicle will be looking at six actresses that can essay the role of Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn.

Disclaimer: This piece reflects the author's personal views and is subjective in nature.

Sadie Sink, Amber Midthunder, and 4 other actresses that can take on the role of Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn

1) Samara Weaving

Samara Weaving is a great fit for Aloy because of her great ability to showcase charisma and determination (Image via Getty)

Samara Weaving is a rising star in Hollywood, having cemented her place in the industry via roles in films and shows such as The Babysitter franchise, Mayhem, Guns Akimbo, Ready or Not, Ash vs Evil Dead and Babylon. Through her roles in these films, she has displayed an incredible acting range and talent that has wowed audiences.

It is through her immense talent and capabilities, Weaving has proven time and time again her mettle, which makes her a suitable candidate for the role of Aloy. Moreover, bagging the role can help her reach a wider audience, especially members of the gaming community, which would let her have a big name role attached to her name.

2) Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne (Image via Getty)

Many will primarily know Thorne from her acting days on the Disney Channel, primarily for her role as CeCe Jones in the musical show Shake It Up. However, she has since then appeared in several indie projects such as Amityville: The Awakening, Midnight Sun, Girl, and The Babysitter franchise, where she co-starred with Samara Weaving.

In the aforementioned projects, Thorne has shown impressive acting ability that makes her a great candidate for the role of Aloy. Moreover, like the character in the video game, she also has flaming red hair. Bagging the role could also help her reach a wider audience and allow her to have a major role attached to her name.

3) Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink is another strong candidate for the role of Aloy (Image via Getty)

Sadie Sink is best known for her role as Max Mayfield in Netflix's hit mystery sci-fi series Stranger Things. Since then, she has also appeared in a series of critically acclaimed projects such as the Fear Street trilogy and Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, where she won a Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Through her roles in the aforementioned projects, Sink has displayed a tremendous acting ability that makes her quite a good fit for Aloy. Moreover, like Bella Thorne, she also has the natural red hair, which may be an added bonus for her to portray the character easily. Additionally, garnering the role could help Sink move up in the industry and have a major role aside from Max in Stranger Things attached to her name.

4) Amber Midthunder

Playing Naru in Prey would inform Midthunder's approach to playing Aloy (Image via Getty)

Amber Midthunder rose to prominence in Hollywood for playing regular roles in shows such as Legion and Roswell, New Mexico. Most recently, she appeared in the prequel to the Predator franchise, Prey, where she essayed the role of Naru, a young Comanche woman who is trying to prove herself as a hunter and be accepted by the male members of her community.

Her recent role of Naru in Prey is similar to that of Aloy's in Horizon Zero Dawn, with both characters trying to prove their mettle to everyone around them, and that makes Midthunder a great candidate for the role.

5) Sophia Lillis

Sophia Lillis (Image via Getty)

Sophia Lillis might be best known amongst horror movie fans for her extraordinary turn as Beverly Marsh in Andy Muschietti's It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two. She has also turned in amazing performances as Sydney Novak in Netflix's drama show I Am Not Okay With This (2020) and the 2018 psychological-thriller miniseries Sharp Objects.

Through the aforementioned projects, Lillis has displayed an incredible acting prowess that makes her a suitable fit for the role of Aloy. The actress also slightly resembles the character when it comes to her facial appearance, which is why she would only need a long red wig to completely look the part.

6) Angourie Rice

Angourie Rice (Image via Getty)

Angourie Rice may not be a name known to mass audiences, but she has appeared in some important projects in recent years, such as Shane Black's The Nice Guys, the HBO crime-drama Mare of Easttown, and Jon Watts' MCU Spider-Man trilogy, where she played Betty Brant, having a significant role in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In these appearances, she has shown great acting potential that makes her a great fit for Aloy. Moreover, bagging the role could help her move up in the industry and gain recognition from a wider audience.

Who on this list do readers think would be a good fit for Aloy? Is there someone outside the list readers would want to see take on the role? Do write it in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes