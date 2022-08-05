Prey ending explained: Does the predator become the prey? 

Prey, the much-awaited prequel to the original Predator and its sequels, is finally out on Hulu. Bringing to viewers the origin story of Predator, the movie is easily the best spin-off to the iconic original, which was released almost 35 years ago.

Set in 1719, Prey follows the story of a hunter woman named Naru who goes out to prove herself to her Comanche tribe. She eventually becomes their savior when she manages to fight off an alien threatening their existence. The film is a nod to the long-running Predator franchise.

Does Naru, the hunter, become the predator's prey?

Naru and her faithful companion Sarii are central to the premise of Prey. The film quickly sets the tone and context by introducing viewers to Naru as a capable hunter who is constantly undermined by her tribe because she is a woman. Determined to prove her worth, Naru goes on a hunt but stumbles across an unknown entity, the predator.

Armed with futuristic technology and superhuman abilities, the predator soon starts to wreak havoc. Naru must do everything in her power to eliminate the threat, even if it means posing as the prey herself.

The predator first preys upon the Comanche hunters and then the French traders who had captured Naru and her brother, Taabe. Naru and Taabe manage to escape when the predator attacks the French colonizers. However, when the duo come face to face with the predator, Taabe sacrifices himself so that his sister and their dog, Sarii, can escape.

Determined to take revenge, Naru goes after the predator and after several encounters, she figures out how to beat the alien. She now knows that the predator will not attack unless it senses a threat. She uses this to her advantage and chews on a medicinal herb, an orange flower, to cool her blood, which would make it impossible for the predator to perceive her as a threat.

How does Naru land the final blow on the predator?

Naru manages to knock the alien's helmet off after distracting him with another prey, which is loaded with shooting tech. She then lures the creature into a mud pit during a one-on-one combat.

By the time the creature manages to drag itself out of the bog, Naru has tactfully set up the final trap which would kill the creature and she has used herself as bait. The predator ended up shooting itself after Naru placed the helmet on the opposite side of the bog. It detected itself as a threat and ricocheted the shot.

Naru has not only won against the predator, but her entire tribe. She decapitates the head of the creature and takes it back with her to her tribe. Covered in the predator's grey green fluroscent blood, Naru is indeed a sight to behold in the final scene. She throws the head at the feet of the chief, thus proving herself a gifted warrior who has saved her tribe.

Catch one of the most worthy spin-offs to Predator, now streaming on Hulu.

