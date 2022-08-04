5 movies like the new Predator film Prey

Prey is an American sci-fi action film directed by Dan Trachtenberg and written by Patrick Aison. It is part of the Predator franchise and the fifth installment of the movie series. The Hulu film serves as a prequel to the first four films. The film stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope.

The storyline will explore the origin stories of all the villains in the rest of the films in the franchise and is set to release on Hulu on August 5, 2022. The official logline of the film reads:

"A skilled Comanche warrior protects her tribe from a highly evolved alien predator that hunts humans for sport, fighting against wilderness, dangerous colonizers and this mysterious creature to keep her people safe."

Prey's official trailer was dropped on July 7, 2022. We see Naru, played by Amber Midthunder, trying to fight the predator as it clicks menacingly. The trailer has received a largely positive response so far, with many expressing a desire for a full theatrical release.

Fans of the franchise are excited to see the predator in an 18th century setting with indigenous protagonists. So far, events in the Predator franchise have predominantly transpired in the present day of the 20th and 21st century, portraying human confrontations with Predators in different locations.

After watching Prey on Hulu on August 5, 2022 you should consider treating yourself to five other similar movies listed below.

Moonfall and 4 other movies like Prey you definitely shouldn't miss out on

1) Commando

Arnold Schwarzenegger as John Matrix in Commando (Images via IMDb)

Commando is an action film that was released in the United States in 1985. The story follows former black ops commando John Matrix (Arnold Schwarzenegger) as he sets out on an explosive mission to rescue his daughter, who was taken by a band of revenge-seeking, dangerous thugs.

The film came out two years before the first Predator film was released in 1987. The films do not belong to the same franchise, but Arnold Schwarzenegger plays the protagonist with similar backgrounds in both stories. Both the characters are out on a mission to rescue other estranged humans from an external force. Fans argue that the movies belong in the same universe because they both reference Val Verde, a fictional location which is considered the hunting ground for the predator.

Commando serves as a perfect companion piece to Prey and other films in the Predator franchise, with its magnanimous action sequences and classic humor.

2) Independence Day

Independence Day (Images via IMDb)

Independence Day is a 1996 American sci-fi action film. It stars an ensemble cast that consists of Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Judd Hirsch, Margaret Colin, Randy Quaid, Robert Loggia, James Rebhorn, and Harvey Fierstein.

The film follows the union of a geek, a pilot, the US President and a group of ragtag survivors who work to save mankind from annihilation as an extra-terrestrial race attacks major cities around the world. On July 4, Independence Day, the group plans a counter-attack on the powerful species.

Similar to Prey, Independence Day is a movie about a grand rescue mission. Watch it to relive 90s sci-fi nostalgia and stellar ensemble cast.

3) Moonfall

Moonfall (Image via official Moonfall movie website)

Moonfall is a recent release. The sci-fi disaster film came out in February 2022. It stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland. It’s a high budget, action-packed disaster adventure with a sci-fi flair that depicts the horror that would ensue if the moon crashed into the earth.

The story revolves around two former astronauts and a conspiracy theorist who discover the hidden truth about Earth's moon when it mysteriously goes out of its orbit, hurtling towards Earth. The world is in danger as it’s on the brink of total ruin, with only a few weeks to carry out a seemingly impossible rescue mission.

The movie is a nod to older sci-fi movies mixed with impeccable modern visuals. The story is simple, straight-forward, engaging and even self-aware and makes for a light sci-fi theater viewing. The film was co-written, directed, and produced by Roland Emmerich, who also wrote and directed Independence Day.

If you're looking for films with similar tropes to Prey and the Predator films, do give this movie a watch.

4) The 5th Wave

The 5th Wave (Images via IMDb)

The 5th Wave is a 2016 American science fiction action film based on Rick Yancey’s 2013 dystopian novel of the same name. The film stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson, Ron Livingston, Maggie Siff, Alex Roe, Maria Bello, Maika Monroe, and Liev Schreiber.

The story revolves around Cassie, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, who is one of the few survivors of four waves of increasingly deadly alien attacks that destroyed most of the Earth. Cassie is on the run as the 5th wave strikes, risking it all to save her little brother from the wipeout.

This sci-fi action film is genre-bending with elements of mystery and a coming of age love story. The storyline might not come off as a film similar to Prey right off the bat, but the two films definitely share some of the same tropes.

5) Prometheus

A still from Prometheus (Image via IMDb)

Prometheus is a 2012 science fiction horror film. Directed by Ridley Scott, it stars Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce, Idris Elba, Charlize Theron, and Logan Marshall-Green. The film is set in the late 21st century and follows the crew of the spaceship Prometheus. The crew arrives on a distant and dark world on their quest to find clues to the origins of humanity. The crew then discovers a threat that could wipe out all life on Earth.

The film is the fifth installment in the Alien franchise, serving as a prequel to the other films, similar to Prey for the Predator franchise. Storylines from both franchises crossover in the film, Alien vs. Predator.

Prometheus also stands alone strong as an exceptional sci-fi movie that explores its own mythology and ideas. The film makes for an exciting, frequently scary, and visually breathtaking viewing experience. If you’re hooked to the Predator and Alien franchise after watching Prey, you should add Prometheus to your watchlist as well.

Don't forget to watch the new Hulu original movie Prey on August 5.

